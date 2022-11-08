ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

FFE Team of the Week: E.C. Glass High School

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Last week saw the fall of the final undefeated high school football team in the Roanoke Valley, when E.C. Glass beat LCA 26-14. The victory also forced a three-way split of the Seminole district title between Glass, LCA, and Heritage. Head Coach Jeff Woody says the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WTKR

Norfolk State dominates Virginia University of Lynchburg in season opener

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State picked up right where the Spartans left off last season when they were able to take control over most of their opponents. Seven NSU players scored in double figures as the green and gold rolled to a 109-59 victory over Virginia University of Lynchburg in the Spartans' 2022-2023 season opener on Monday night at Echols Hall.
NORFOLK, VA
wfxrtv.com

3 Christiansburg Student Athletes Sign NLI

After five years, the "Five Points Music Sanctuary," on Maple Street in Roanoke is facing troubling waters as it's slated to be sold by the end of the year. A woman is in custody after she is believed to have set fire to a home on Dunbar St., and then another home on 10th St. and Connecticut Ave.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

An alleged family member of Jerrod Brown speaks out

Kimberly Brown, Jerrod Brown's alleged cousin, spoke to WFXR about what happened the morning of the manhunt. An alleged family member of Jerrod Brown speaks out. Kimberly Brown, Jerrod Brown's alleged cousin, spoke to WFXR about what happened the morning of the manhunt. Student Achiever: William Byrd’s Dominick Dulak.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

It's stew season in Southside

The advent of autumn brings to mind favorite seasons — football, hunting and here in Southside — stew season. Specifically, Brunswick stew. This week in the Star-Tribune, there are seven notices for fundraising stew sales — so many that the paper has created a special area for them. Those hankering for a steaming bowl have no shortage of places to pick up a quart, or two.
DANVILLE, VA
macaronikid.com

Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in the Lynchburg Area in 2022

Thanksgiving will be here in just a couple of weeks and local families are finalizing their Thanksgiving plans. Whether you're planning a big family gathering, your core family, or a friendsgiving gathering, plenty of food will be on everyone's mind. Not interested in preparing a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal? Not a...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Franklin News Post

Eagles travel to the coast for playoff rematch

VIRGINIA BEACH—Franklin County opens Class 6 Region A football playoffs Thursday with a rematch against Western Branch. The game has been moved to Thursday because inclement weather is predicted for the Virginia Beach area Friday. Kickoff is 6 p.m. Western Branch (8-2) is the No. 4 seed in the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Saving 5 Points Music Sanctuary

After five years, the "Five Points Music Sanctuary," on Maple Street in Roanoke is facing troubling waters as it's slated to be sold by the end of the year. After five years, the "Five Points Music Sanctuary," on Maple Street in Roanoke is facing troubling waters as it's slated to be sold by the end of the year.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Virginia Lottery Update

(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Crash on VA-18 in Covington cleared

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash has closed VA-18 in Covington Monday night. The crash was near E Carolton Dr; FR-204E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
COVINGTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Democrats projected to Sweep through Roanoke City Council race

Democrats projected to Sweep through Roanoke City Council race. Democrats projected to Sweep through Roanoke City …. Democrats projected to Sweep through Roanoke City Council race. 3 Christiansburg Student Athletes Sign NLI. 3 Christiansburg Student Athletes Sign NLI. 3 Christiansburg Student Athletes Sign NLI. 3 Christiansburg Student Athletes Sign NLI.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

George Flickinger's 2022-23 Winter Weather Outlook

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Welcome to the 2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook!. Before I begin researching, I don’t have any pre-perceived conclusions of what I will forecast. This outlook is largely created by matching our previous winter history vs future upper air and predominant surface temperature/precipitation projections. Or, more simply “pattern recognition.”
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke County Public Schools officials take action after school threats

In Monday's "Making the Grade", recent threats at schools across the commonwealth prompt school officials to take action. Roanoke County Public Schools officials take action …. In Monday's "Making the Grade", recent threats at schools across the commonwealth prompt school officials to take action. 3 Christiansburg Student Athletes Sign NLI.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Co. announces new Chief of Police

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — After searching the nation, Roanoke County announced the appointment of its 4th Chief of Police, Michael Poindexter. The announcement came from Roanoke County on Wednesday, Nov. 9. “Mike’s dedication and years of experience in the Roanoke Valley coupled with his education, leadership, and growth...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy