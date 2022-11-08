Read full article on original website
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenRoseland, VA
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
WDBJ7.com
FFE Team of the Week: E.C. Glass High School
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Last week saw the fall of the final undefeated high school football team in the Roanoke Valley, when E.C. Glass beat LCA 26-14. The victory also forced a three-way split of the Seminole district title between Glass, LCA, and Heritage. Head Coach Jeff Woody says the...
Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Center in the Class of 2024
The Cavaliers have jumped into the mix for one of the top centers in the nation in the recruiting class of 2024
WTKR
Norfolk State dominates Virginia University of Lynchburg in season opener
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State picked up right where the Spartans left off last season when they were able to take control over most of their opponents. Seven NSU players scored in double figures as the green and gold rolled to a 109-59 victory over Virginia University of Lynchburg in the Spartans' 2022-2023 season opener on Monday night at Echols Hall.
Virginia Pulls Away from GW in 4th Quarter, Coach Mox Wins Big in Debut
UVA outscored George Washington 31-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the 85-59 season-opening win
wfxrtv.com
3 Christiansburg Student Athletes Sign NLI
After five years, the "Five Points Music Sanctuary," on Maple Street in Roanoke is facing troubling waters as it's slated to be sold by the end of the year. A woman is in custody after she is believed to have set fire to a home on Dunbar St., and then another home on 10th St. and Connecticut Ave.
wfxrtv.com
An alleged family member of Jerrod Brown speaks out
Kimberly Brown, Jerrod Brown's alleged cousin, spoke to WFXR about what happened the morning of the manhunt.
WSLS
Alleghany, Covington High School playoff football games moved to Thursday
LOW MOOR, Va. – Both Alleghany High School and Covington High School’s playoff football games have been moved to Thursday night, Nov. 10, due to the possibility of inclement weather on Friday. Covington High School will head to Narrows to face off against the Green Wave in the...
chathamstartribune.com
It's stew season in Southside
The advent of autumn brings to mind favorite seasons — football, hunting and here in Southside — stew season. Specifically, Brunswick stew. This week in the Star-Tribune, there are seven notices for fundraising stew sales — so many that the paper has created a special area for them. Those hankering for a steaming bowl have no shortage of places to pick up a quart, or two.
macaronikid.com
Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in the Lynchburg Area in 2022
Thanksgiving will be here in just a couple of weeks and local families are finalizing their Thanksgiving plans. Whether you're planning a big family gathering, your core family, or a friendsgiving gathering, plenty of food will be on everyone's mind. Not interested in preparing a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal? Not a...
Franklin News Post
Eagles travel to the coast for playoff rematch
VIRGINIA BEACH—Franklin County opens Class 6 Region A football playoffs Thursday with a rematch against Western Branch. The game has been moved to Thursday because inclement weather is predicted for the Virginia Beach area Friday. Kickoff is 6 p.m. Western Branch (8-2) is the No. 4 seed in the...
wfxrtv.com
Saving 5 Points Music Sanctuary
After five years, the "Five Points Music Sanctuary," on Maple Street in Roanoke is facing troubling waters as it's slated to be sold by the end of the year.
WDBJ7.com
Hidden African American history on Lynchburg’s Fifth Street is uncovered
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - “I knew that it was like the African American hub for businesses at one point in time,” says Angelica Walker, Museum Experience Leader at Lynchburg Museum System. Walker uncovered Fifth Street, a historic part of Lynchburg that was once a thriving community full of...
Virginia Lottery Update
(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
WDBJ7.com
Crash on VA-18 in Covington cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash has closed VA-18 in Covington Monday night. The crash was near E Carolton Dr; FR-204E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
wfxrtv.com
Democrats projected to Sweep through Roanoke City Council race
Democrats projected to Sweep through Roanoke City Council race.
WSET
George Flickinger's 2022-23 Winter Weather Outlook
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Welcome to the 2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook!. Before I begin researching, I don’t have any pre-perceived conclusions of what I will forecast. This outlook is largely created by matching our previous winter history vs future upper air and predominant surface temperature/precipitation projections. Or, more simply “pattern recognition.”
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke County Public Schools officials take action after school threats
In Monday's "Making the Grade", recent threats at schools across the commonwealth prompt school officials to take action.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Co. announces new Chief of Police
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — After searching the nation, Roanoke County announced the appointment of its 4th Chief of Police, Michael Poindexter. The announcement came from Roanoke County on Wednesday, Nov. 9. “Mike’s dedication and years of experience in the Roanoke Valley coupled with his education, leadership, and growth...
WSET
Application submitted for hotel at site of historic former Jones Memorial Library
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An application has been submitted to the Lynchburg Planning Commission for a hotel in the historic Rivermont District. The proposal is tentatively set to be voted on by the Planning Commission on December 14, pending the submission of all required materials. The proposal reads for...
wfxrtv.com
Person taken into custody after large police presence in Radford; police
The Radford City Police Department says the incident in the 700 block of Auburn Avenue has led to a suspect being taken into custody.
