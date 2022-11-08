Read full article on original website
Hypebae
The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases
With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma
Expected to continue ‘s collaborative relationship with the late Virgil Abloh, the sportswear brand is now believed to be readying a new footwear release. Dubbed the “Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma,” the shoe is reportedly an original design by Virgil with conceptualized elements from top to bottom.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey”
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is one of the many 2023 releases that were leaked several months in advance. And following its reveal back in June of this year, a first look at the shoe has finally surfaced. This is one of the cases where the mock-up...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Drops Soon: Photos
The Foamposite will always be a classic. One of the more polarizing shoes in the Nike catalog is the Nike Air Foamposite One. For the most part, this shoe is a classic that was made popular by the likes of Penny Hardaway. Due to the look of this sneaker, it has its fair share of detractors, which has ultimately led to conflicting opinions over the years.
sneakernews.com
The AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Is Expected To Release This Holiday Season
Under Yoon Ahn’s purview AMBUSH has established themselves as a staple in the Japanese streetwear ecosystem meanwhile extending their East Asia imprint notably here in the states as of late via the collaborative aid of Nike’s Air Adjust Force and a slew of Nike Dunks. Expected to debut this holiday season, the label is now taking its talents to the Air Force 1 for the first time in the two cohort’s youthful four-year relationship.
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the Air Jordan 6 "Metallic Silver"
A relatively quiet year for the Air Jordan 6, Jordan Brand has kept its involvement with the silhouette lowkey. Key releases thus far include “Georgetown” and “Red Oreo” looks alongside various PE reveals. Adding to the sneaker’s list of notable drops for 2022, a new “Metallic Silver” colorway surfaced in September. Pulling inspiration from the Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Black Metallic” and Defining Moments Pack’s (DMP) Air Jordan 6 from 2006, this pair puts a twist on classic releases.
hypebeast.com
Revisiting Air Jordan 4 Retro Grails Ahead of the "Midnight Navy" Release
With Jordan Brand’s Holiday 2022 lineup finally rolling out, “Midnight Navy” is among a handful of sneakers slated to release between October and December. The beloved Air Jordan 4‘s familiar colorblocking harkens back to the OG “Fire Red” model, first seen in 1989. The original paneling is updated with speckled details at the midsole and support wings, while the silhouette’s signature mesh netting is offset with navy blue eyelets. The roundup below positions the upcoming release amongst iconic entries in the franchise, including celebratory executions, like “Bred,” which highlights Michael Jordan’s victory during the 1996 NBA Finals against the Seattle SuperSonics. Others, like the 2019 release of “Sail,” showcase the sneaker’s crossover appeal and work with late designer Virgil Abloh. Check out each model on GOAT and stay tuned for the “Midnight Navy” drop.
Hypebae
Jordan Brand's Latest Release Celebrates Unity
Jordan Brand continues its thematic drops with a colorway dedicated to unity. Aptly named the Air Jordan 1 Low “Unity,” the sneaker dons a mostly purple color scheme with a suede, leather and corduroy construction. Handwriting-style text covers the toe box, combining messages of equality with an additional...
Supreme and Nike Are Dropping a New Air Max Collab This Week
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Frequent collaborators Supreme and Nike have joined forces once again. This time, the project is centered around a quartet of Air Max styles dropping soon. After reworking their SB Blazer Mid collab from 2006 with the release of two new colorways last month, the legendary streetwear label and the sportswear giant have announced on Instagram that its forthcoming Air Max 98 TL collection will hit stores before week’s end. The Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 TL collabs is constructed of...
Hypebae
A Very Fall Nike Air Force 1 Is on the Way
Following a recently revealed animal print iteration and a Stussy collaboration back in May, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid is back on the scene. The latest colorway is autumnal, relying heavily on a rich brown shade that covers the sneaker’s overlays. A cream-colored base adds to the design, covering its base and midsole.
hypebeast.com
Nike Dunk High Gets Dressed With "Burgundy Crush" Accents
Dunks have been a heavy focus for and its lifestyle footwear category all year long, and its momentum seems as if it will be carried on throughout the rest of 2022 and into the new year. This month, the folks over at the Beaverton juggernaut have lined up several new colorways, one being this Nike Dunk High “Burgundy Crush” for the ladies that is in preparation to hit the shelves.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 High OG “Starfish” Release Date Announced
Another colorway is being added to the Air Jordan 1’s extensive library. There is no more iconic shoe than the Air Jordan 1. Michael Jordan’s first-ever signature shoe is beloved by sneakerheads, and it has an amazing reputation that cannot be toppled. For years, fans have been buying every colorway they can get their hands on, and that won’t change for years to come. Jordan Brand has come through with some dope women’s exclusives, including the “Starfish” offering, which can be found down below.
hypebeast.com
Soulland Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Line-Up of Logo T-Shirts
Soulland’s rich heritage is projected in everything it does, from its sustainable output to its sleek designs and romantic approach to the everyday wardrobe. The brand’s latest offering saw the Danish imprint return to its home ground to present its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which saw Soulland introduce its first-ever genderless range.
hypebeast.com
Hot Toys Offers Full Look at Shuri as the Black Panther
Shortly before the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hot Toys has returned with the latest addition to its “Marvel Movie Masterpiece Series.” Celebrating the highly-anticipated film, the new 1/6 scale figure offers a full look at Shuri as the Black Panther. “In the wake of King T’Challa’s death, Wakanda is left without a Black Panther and as world powers clamor to gain access to the rare energy-manipulating ore called Vibranium, a new and unexpected foe breaches the Wakandan borders. Our beloved heroes must now band together and fight to protect their nation,” write Hot Toys.
hypebeast.com
Hélas Winter 2022 Pays Homage to Vintage World Cup Jerseys
Hélas is back for the chilly season. Instead of just solely setting forth a collection of classic seasonal cuts, the brand’s latest offering for the Winter 2022 season pays homage to vintage World Cup jerseys. To position the multifaceted allure and history of vintage World Cup jerseys, the...
hotnewhiphop.com
SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 Revealed: Photos
SoleFly and Jordan Brand have another collaboration on the way. If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 13, then you have definitely been subjected to some amazing colorways over the years. This is a shoe that was huge in the late 90s, and since that time, it has continued to be popular. You can’t go wrong with this silhouette, and Jordan Brand knows it.
hypebeast.com
Moncler Continues Its 70th Anniversary Celebrations With Inter Milan Collaboration
Is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, so far honoring the occasion with a monumental fashion show, an exclusive HBX drop, a collaboration with Hiroshi Fujiwara’s fragment design, another with Rick Owens, and now, the fashion house has announced its latest collection with FC Internazionale Milano. Coming together for...
hypebeast.com
Hender Scheme and The North Face Announces Their Fourth and Final Collaboration
While primarily recognized for its functional and outdoor apparel and accessories, The North Face will often snatch the attention of streetwear fans for its wealth of collaborative projects. This year, the VF Corporation brand has joined forces with Supreme and KAWS for collaborative projects, and now it’s set to reconvene with Hender Scheme for its fourth and final collection.
hypebeast.com
AMBUSH and Reese's Puffs Ready a Cereal Bowl Turned Fashion Accessory
Introduced last month, General Mills has now returned to officially deliver its AMBUSH x Reese’s Puffs collection in full. Building on its 2019 Travis Scott release and a KAWS collaboration back in 2021, the latest collaboration with Yoon Ahn‘s label continues the cereal name’s series of inventive partnerships that extend from music to art and now fashion. The team-up serves to tap into a new experience and offers a covetable accessory for fans.
hypebeast.com
Walter Van Beirendonck Explores the Uncanny Valley With Its Mesh Face Morph Masks
Walter Van Beirendonck‘s runway shows are utterly otherworldly, and for Fall/Winter 2022 this description couldn’t be more fitting. Not only was the collection actually titled “Otherworldly,” but plenty of the works this season stepped into the uncanny valley, largely disturbing and uncomfortable because of the pieces’ semblance of humankind. Nothing screams this more than WvB’s Mesh Face Morph Mask, which was found in multiple looks on the runway and is now finally available to buy.
