BTS leader RM will release his highly-anticipated debut solo album Indigo on Dec. 2, BigHit Music revealed on Thursday. The record will mark his first official solo release since it was announced that the seven-piece K-pop supergroup would embark on an unofficial hiatus while members pursue individual endeavors and complete mandatory military service before reuniting in 2025. “Finally, my 1st album will be releasing thanks to everyone,” RM wrote on WeVerse. “I worked hard on it for the past 4 years … It will be very different from my past projects, and a lot of fun friends are gathered in...

3 HOURS AGO