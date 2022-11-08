Read full article on original website
Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”
Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
BTS’ RM Announces Official Debut Album ‘Indigo’: ‘I’ve Been Working Hard to Prepare This’
BTS leader RM will release his highly-anticipated debut solo album Indigo on Dec. 2, BigHit Music revealed on Thursday. The record will mark his first official solo release since it was announced that the seven-piece K-pop supergroup would embark on an unofficial hiatus while members pursue individual endeavors and complete mandatory military service before reuniting in 2025. “Finally, my 1st album will be releasing thanks to everyone,” RM wrote on WeVerse. “I worked hard on it for the past 4 years … It will be very different from my past projects, and a lot of fun friends are gathered in...
Busta Rhymes Moves Album Release Date To Honor Takeoff’s Funeral
Busta Rhymes has pushed back the release of his forthcoming The Fuse Is Lit EP in observance of late rap star Takeoff’s funeral. The album was initially slated to drop on Friday (Nov. 11), but will now be available to stream on Nov. 18. The 50-year-old spitter chose to delay its arrival as a show of respect due to the homegoing service taking place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta that same day. Busta shared his plans with his followers on social media on Tuesday evening (Nov. 8), while urging the public to continue their outpouring of support to...
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Teyana Taylor Kills Halloween… Again!
Welcome to ‘The Haunting At The Last Rose Motel’ The Aunties Inc Annual Halloween Party. Girl, we had a time last night! The Aunties Inc. threw their annual spooky extravaganza just in time for Halloween. Hosted by Teyana Taylor, ‘The Haunting At The Last Rose Motel’ was legendary. Guests were treated to over-the-top decorations, custom-curated Cincaro Tequila cocktails, light bites, and music all night long.
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death
It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
Migos’ Takeoff had already changed the sound of hip-hop. He was just getting started on a new chapter
Hip-hop wouldn’t sound the same without Migos. The trio of Atlanta rappers — Offset, Quavo and Takeoff — dominated the 2010s as they built a catalog of booming trap hits like “Handsome and Wealthy” and “Hannah Montana” before entrenching their place in the mainstream through 2016’s “Bad and Boujee,” which shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Their rapid-fire triplet delivery, termed the “Migos Flow,” showed up even when they didn’t, becoming the factory-standard cadence for a generation of rappers and spilling over into pop on Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings.”
Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa, and More Pay Tribute to Late Migos Rapper Takeoff: ‘This Is Beyond Sad’
Following the unexpected death of Takeoff, one-third of the prolific rap trio Migos, figures throughout hip-hop, and the entertainment industry at large, have taken to social media to memorialize the late musician. The rapper, born Kirsnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning at age 28, Rolling Stone confirmed. Gucci Mane, who recently collaborated with Takeoff and his uncle and bandmate Quavo on the song “Us vs. Them,” shared a photo of the rapper on Instagram, saying he was heartbroken over the news. “This broke my heart Rest In Peace @yrntakeoff,” he captioned the post. Ja Rule took...
Gucci Mane, Questlove and More React to Takeoff’s Shocking Death: ‘God Help Us’
The hip-hop world was shattered Tuesday morning when Takeoff, of the rap trio Migos, was killed in a shooting in Houston. Rap artists and execs have flocked to Twitter to pay tribute to Takeoff, who contributed to some of hip-hop’s biggest hits over the last decade, including “Bad and Boujee,” “Stir Fry,” “Walk It Talk It” and “MotorSport.” Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in downtown Houston where he and Quavo, his uncle and Migos bandmate, were playing dice early morning Tuesday. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene, while Quavo was unharmed. Two other people were shot...
Music world pays tribute to Migos’ Takeoff: “We lost a young legend”
The music world has paid tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff following his death, with Drake, Tyler, the Creator and Rick Ross among those offering their condolences. The Georgia-born US musician, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in the early hours of this morning (November 1). He was 28 years old.
Lil Wayne To Perform On ‘Amazon Music Live’
Lil Wayne has been confirmed to perform a special concert for Amazon Music Live. The broadcast, which debuted last month with Lil Baby, is hosted by 2 Chainz and streams weekly after Thursday Night Football. In addition to delivering fan-favorite tracks, artists who perform on the live-streamed show also sit down for an interview with 2 Chainz during Thursday Night Football’s shoulder programming. Previous shows by Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion are available on Amazon Prime for playback. More from VIBE.comMissy Elliott Gives Lil Wayne His Flowers: "You Have Birthed A Whole Generation"Lil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young...
Drake Remembers The ‘Best Memories’ Touring With Takeoff After Migos Rapper’s Death
Drake took to Instagram on Nov. 1 to remember the late rapper Takeoff, who died hours earlier. Drizzy had previously toured with Takeoff’s group, Migos, in 2018, and had fond memories of living it up with the late star. “I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch,” he wrote, alongside a phot of himself and Takeoff onstage. “That’s what I’ll focus on for now. Rest easy space man Take.”
Brennon From "Love Is Blind" Has The Most Unhinged Instagram Captions, And It's Both Surprising And Hilarious
You may have thought Alexa had the big personality among the pair, but it looks like Brennon has been hiding his inner City Girl from us all.
Why Lauren London Says Her Healing Journey "Just Started" 3 Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death
There will never be a victory lap in Lauren London's healing journey. Three years after her boyfriend Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot, the actress exclusively told E! News she's "just started" to heal from his tragic death. "It's something that will continue forever," said Lauren, whose second collaboration with Puma—dropping on Nov. 11—will include a nod to the late rapper. "Healing is not like a straight arrow: It goes up and down, so I don't think that I am done with anything."
Nas and Hit-Boy Share Tracklist for Forthcoming LP 'King's Disease III'
With just two days left before Friday’s release of the highly-anticipated King’s Disease III, Nas and Hit-Boy have revealed the project’s tracklist. Executive produced by Nas and Hit-Boy, KD3 will span 16 tracks, plus one bonus track. Unless the artists are keeping features under wraps until the album actually drops, it doesn’t have guest artists on any of the songs, according to the tracklist.
Takeoff’s Music Sees Spike In Popularity After His Death
Takeoff’s music is experiencing a resurgence following his tragic death, as multiple albums featuring the late rap star have skyrocketed up the charts. The 28-year-old spitter’s recent collaborative release with fellow Migos member Quavo, Only Built for Infinity Links, rose from No. 84 to No. 12 on the Billboard 200. The album, Takeoff and Quavo’s first as a newly-formed duo, debuted at No. 7 on the chart upon its release this past October. Related Story Takeoff's Funeral To Be Held At Atlanta's State Farm Arena More from VIBE.comTakeoff's Funeral To Be Held At Atlanta's State Farm ArenaJustin Bieber Rumored To Perform At...
Hailee Steinfeld Debuts Beachy ‘Coast’ Music Video with Anderson .Paak – Watch! | Hailee Steinfeld, Music, Music Video
Hailee Steinfeld has finally released the music video for “Coast” with Anderson .Paak on Wednesday (November 9)!. The 25-year-old actress and singer’s new visual comes months after she released her latest single, and the video not only co-stars Anderson, but he also directed it. Click inside to...
Run the Jewels Has a Nike SB Dunk Collab on the Way
Killer Mike and El-P have worked together as Run the Jewels for almost a decade, and in that time period they’ve dropped four albums — Run the Jewels, Run the Jewels 2, Run the Jewels 3 and RTJ4 — toured the world as a solo act many times over, hit the stage as the openers for Rage Against The Machine’s legendary reunion tour and released various “remix” projects, from 2015’s Meow the Jewels to this Friday’s forthcoming RTJ CU4TRO.
