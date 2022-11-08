Read full article on original website
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
GM Makes Another Huge and Risky Bet
General Motors (GM) and its premium Cadillac brand are taking a huge risk. The Detroit giant is doing what no other American electric-vehicle manufacturer - not even market leader Tesla (TSLA) -- has dared do so far: attacking the ultraluxury segment. The automaker and Cadillac have just disclosed the model-year...
Elon Musk Has a Very Bad Surprise for Tesla Shareholders
The fears of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shareholders and fans are confirmed. Elon Musk, the CEO of the famous manufacturer of premium electric vehicles, is paying a hefty price for his acquisition of Twitter (TWTR) - Get Free Report. And unsurprisingly, Tesla is paying the price. The billionaire...
Tesla is flirting with its first-ever share buyback - and it's a signal the company thinks its stock is undervalued
The potential for Tesla to buyback stock for the first time has gained steam in recent days. CEO Elon Musk said late Wednesday that Tesla was considering a share buyback of $5 billion to $10 billion. He also said Tesla could one day be worth more than Apple and Saudi...
Elon Musk's Tesla has seen $600 billion wiped from its market value this year - and it's now worth less than Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Elon Musk's Tesla has dropped below Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in market value. Tesla stock has been hit by a wider tech sell-off and concerns over Musk's Twitter takeover. Berkshire has benefited from the rush to haven assets, and profited from higher interest rates. Elon Musk's Tesla has tumbled below...
Oil giants sell thousands of California wells, raising worries about future liability
The sale of thousands of California gas and oil wells is raising concern about oversight of idle and orphaned wells.
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Europe now has so much natural gas that prices just dipped below zero
Europe has more natural gas than it knows what to do with. So much, in fact, that spot prices briefly went negative earlier this week.
Amazon just flashed the holiday warning retailers were hoping to avoid
Sales are slowing in North America and internationally — particularly in Europe, where the Ukraine war has driven up energy prices and inflation.
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
Gizmodo
Nailed It: Amazon Becomes the First Company Ever to Lose $1 Trillion in Stock Value
Amazon, one of the first companies to join the prestigious $1 trillion dollar valuation club, just passed another, admittedly less desirable milestone. This week, Jeff Bezos’ Everything Store became the first publicly traded company to lose $1 tillion in market valuation. The mind boggling figures, first noted by Bloomberg,...
Oil prices could drop to the $70 range after this winter as current levels are unsustainable, OPEC+ member says
Oil prices could drop to around $70 a barrel after this winter, according to Oman energy minister Salim al-Aufi. "We don't believe that the current prices are sustainable comfortably," the OPEC+ member told Reuters. He added prices would be determined after the OPEC meeting in December, where the cartel could...
teslarati.com
Rivian beats Q3 EPS expectations, misses sales, reaffirms delivery guidance for 2022
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) beat EPS expectations but missed the Wall Street consensus estimate on sales for Q3 2022. The company, despite a tumultuous year, reaffirmed its production expectations for 2022. “In the third quarter of 2022, we produced 7,363 and delivered 6,584 vehicles,” the company said in its Shareholder Deck....
Elon Musk sold $4 billion worth of Tesla stock following the Twitter
Days after agreeing to acquire Twitter for his initial offer of $44 billion, Elon Musk sold off Tesla stock worth nearly $4 billion in the days between November 4 and November 8, the Wall Street Journal reported. Last year, Musk became the world's richest person riding on the stock value...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
freightwaves.com
Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings
Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
Buyout fund JIP submits $15 billion Toshiba bid without bank backing, Nikkei says
TOKYO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Private equity fund Japan Industrial Partners has submitted a bid to buy Toshiba Corp (6502.T) for around $15 billion that lacks key commitments from banks, the Nikkei newspaper said on Monday, raising questions about whether the offer can succeed.
Chip maker TSMC plans multibillion-dollar Arizona factory expansion - WSJ
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330.TW) is preparing for another multibillion-dollar factory investment in Arizona in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
CNBC
Alibaba's international arm is spending millions to expand into South Korea
AliExpress said it spent 10 billion won ($7 million) this year in South Korea to lower product prices, after launching three-to-five-day shipping last year. The investment looks to tap a market billions of dollars large — and currently dominated by the U.S. AliExpress' monthly active users in Korea reached...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock Amid Volatility
Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood has said throughout this year that the decline of her favored young, technology stocks has created buying opportunities. And the chief executive of Ark Investment Management took advantage of what she saw as one Nov. 8. But she also continued selling another young technology stock.
