Ohio State

Comments / 1

TheStreet

GM Makes Another Huge and Risky Bet

General Motors (GM) and its premium Cadillac brand are taking a huge risk. The Detroit giant is doing what no other American electric-vehicle manufacturer - not even market leader Tesla (TSLA) -- has dared do so far: attacking the ultraluxury segment. The automaker and Cadillac have just disclosed the model-year...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Has a Very Bad Surprise for Tesla Shareholders

The fears of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shareholders and fans are confirmed. Elon Musk, the CEO of the famous manufacturer of premium electric vehicles, is paying a hefty price for his acquisition of Twitter (TWTR) - Get Free Report. And unsurprisingly, Tesla is paying the price. The billionaire...
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Gizmodo

Nailed It: Amazon Becomes the First Company Ever to Lose $1 Trillion in Stock Value

Amazon, one of the first companies to join the prestigious $1 trillion dollar valuation club, just passed another, admittedly less desirable milestone. This week, Jeff Bezos’ Everything Store became the first publicly traded company to lose $1 tillion in market valuation. The mind boggling figures, first noted by Bloomberg,...
teslarati.com

Rivian beats Q3 EPS expectations, misses sales, reaffirms delivery guidance for 2022

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) beat EPS expectations but missed the Wall Street consensus estimate on sales for Q3 2022. The company, despite a tumultuous year, reaffirmed its production expectations for 2022. “In the third quarter of 2022, we produced 7,363 and delivered 6,584 vehicles,” the company said in its Shareholder Deck....
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
freightwaves.com

Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings

Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
CNBC

Alibaba's international arm is spending millions to expand into South Korea

AliExpress said it spent 10 billion won ($7 million) this year in South Korea to lower product prices, after launching three-to-five-day shipping last year. The investment looks to tap a market billions of dollars large — and currently dominated by the U.S. AliExpress' monthly active users in Korea reached...
Raleigh News & Observer

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock Amid Volatility

Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood has said throughout this year that the decline of her favored young, technology stocks has created buying opportunities. And the chief executive of Ark Investment Management took advantage of what she saw as one Nov. 8. But she also continued selling another young technology stock.

