6,000 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana recovered in DeKalb County in October

DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — More than 3,000 grams of methamphetamine and marijuana, along with other drugs, firearms, and a stolen motorcycle, were recovered by authorities last month in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says their agency was assisted in those recoveries and the following arrests by police departments from Collinsville, Crossville, Geraldine, Henagar, Rainsville, and Sylvania.

Christopher Daniel Jones (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

On Saturday, October 1, deputies chased a vehicle on Highway 75, and were eventually able to get the vehicle pulled over.

The driver of the vehicle, Christopher Daniel Jones, 33, of Rainsville, was found with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jones was charged with possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia possession, and attempting to elude.

Jonathon David Owens (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Also on Saturday, October 1, deputies say, Jonathon David Owens, 48, of Boaz, was spotted walking on the side of County Road 480.

Deputies say they knew Owens had warrants with the sheriff’s office, and when they pulled over to speak to him, he ran away. He was later caught and arrested.

Owens was charged with tampering with physical evidence, first-degree marijuana possession, attempting to elude, drug paraphernalia possession, and disorderly conduct.

Rory Bentley Shankles (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office) Brenda Annette Scott (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Two people were arrested in Henagar after a home search on Thursday, October 6.

According to the sheriff’s office, more than six pounds of methamphetamine was found in the home. Deputies were assisted by narcotics agents and the Henagar Police Department.

Rory Bentley Shankles, 62, of Henagar, was charged with trafficking illegal drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brenda Annette Scott, 54, of Henagar, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia possession.

Anthony Glenn Hilley (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office) Christy Nicole Jennings (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Agents, assisted by deputies and Rainsville Police officers, searched the Super 8 Motel in Rainsville on Friday, October 7.

Officials say around 5 ounces of methamphetamine were found in the motel.

Anthony Glenn Hilley, 59, of Pisgah, and Christy Nicole Jennings, 37, of Ider, were both charged with trafficking illegal drugs, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia possession.

Danny Lawayne Graves (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

On Wednesday, October 12, Crossville Police stopped a car on Union Grove Road after officers say they detected the smell of marijuana.

The vehicle was searched and both marijuana and methamphetamine were found, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials say Danny Lawayne Graves, 58, of Collinsville, resisted arrest but was taken into custody.

Graves was charged with possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia possession, second-degree marijuana possession, and resisting arrest.

Justin David Young (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office) Cynthia Etherton Eldridge (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

On October 13, deputies and narcotics agents searched a home on County 381. Officials say more than three pounds of marijuana, THC Dab, THC vape pens, drug paraphernalia, and an “undisclosed amount of US currency.”

Justin David Young, 27, of Boaz, and Cynthia Etherton Eldridge, 59, of Boaz, was charged with two counts of trafficking illegal drugs, two counts of controlled substance possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dennis Lashane Gilreath (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office) Connie Jo Horton (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

On Thursday, October 13, narcotics agents, along with criminal investigators, searched a home on County Road 1992.

Officials say methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled pills, and firearm reported stolen in Albertville. As a result of the recovered items, two people were arrested.

Dennis Lashane Gilreath, 46, of Geraldine, was charged with two counts of controlled substance possession, first-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia possession, and two counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

Connie Jo Horton, 38, of Geraldine, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia possession, and five warrants for failing to appear.

David Britton Kyle Burns (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

On Sunday, October 16, Collinsville Police stopped a car on Valley Avenue. Officials say the driver was found with synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

David Britton Kyle Burns, 29, of Collinsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia possession.

Brandon Marteze Bone (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office says Henagar police officers stopped a vehicle on Alabama Highway 40 on Monday, October 17.

Officials say the driver was found with oxycodone without a prescription, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, and an open container.

Brandon Marteze Bone, 35, of Atlanta, Ga., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree marijuana possession, possession of a controlled substance, and an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

Jeffery Elbert Townsel (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

DeKalb County narcotics agents, along with Sylvania Police, searched a home on 2nd Street in Sylvania on Wednesday, October 19.

Officials say methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in the home.

Jeffery Elbert Townsel, 60, of Sylvania, was charged with distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Toby Lynn Hudgins (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

On Wednesday, October 19, deputies responded to a trespassing call on Industrial Drive in Henagar.

Deputies say they made contact with Toby Lynn Hudgins, 49, of Rainsville, and found him with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Hudgins was charged with possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia possession, breaking and entering a vehicle, reckless endangerment, first-degree theft of property, second-degree criminal trespassing, and four warrants for failing to appear.

Myron Joseph Battise (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

On Friday, October 21, narcotics agents and criminal investigators searched a home on County Road 255. Officials say marijuana, drug paraphernalia, guns, and a motorcycle reported stolen were found.

Myron Joseph Battise, 22, of Fort Payne, was charged with first-degree marijuana possession, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-degree receiving stolen property.

Crystal Michelle Baugh (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

DeKalb County deputies say they went to a home on County Road 3 to follow up on an investigation on Saturday, October 22.

Officials say they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the home.

Crystal Michelle Baugh, 39, of Crossville, was charged with first-degree marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence. She was also found to have active warrants in Marshall County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Caleb Grayson Tann Carmen (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office) Danny Ray Peacock (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office says Crossville Police stopped a car on Highway 68 on Sunday, October 23.

Deputies say methamphetamine, controlled medication, and suboxone strips were found inside the vehicle.

Danny Ray Peacock, 50, of Crossville, was charged with three counts of controlled substance possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

Fredrick Leon Jenkins Jr. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

On Monday, October 24, deputies went into a home on County Road 169 in Higdon looking for someone they had a warrant on.

Fredrick Leon Jenkins Jr., 46, of Higdon, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia possession, and exposing a child to chemical endangerment.

Joseph Lee Hulsey (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

On Monday, October 24, Crossville Police stopped a car on Highway 68 and County Road 24. Officials say the driver was found with active warrants from an outside agency.

Joseph Lee Hulsey, 48, of Piedmont, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence.

Truman Wayne McCoy Jr. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office) Allen Irvin Lemaster (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say a car was stopped at the Marshall County line, with assistance from Crossville and Geraldine Police.

14 grams of methamphetamine was found during the stop, according to the sheriff’s office.

Truman Wayne McCoy Jr., 34, of Asbury, and Allen Irvin Lemaster, 43, of Albertville, were both charged with distributing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia possession.

Maria Caridad Marrero (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office says Crossville police officers stopped a car on Highway 68 on Wednesday, October 26.

Officials say the driver, identified as 48-year-old Maria Caridad Marrero of Crossville, was found with medication she didn’t have a prescription for.

Marrero was charged with drug paraphernalia possession and possession of a controlled substance.

Dylan Austin Stephens (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office) Deana Marie Betz (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

On Wednesday, October 26, narcotics agents, along with deputies and Fort Payne Police, searched a home on Steele Avenue SW in Fort Payne.

Officials say methamphetamine, marijuana, ecstasy, hydrocodone, fentanyl, cocaine, and a “liquid methamphetamine conversion lab” was found, along with U.S. currency, several firearms, edibles, and drug paraphernalia.

Dylan Austin Stephens, 23, of Fort Payne, was charged with seven counts of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia possession, first-degree manufacturing of a controlled substance, and three warrants for failing to appear.

Deana Marie Betz, 29, of Fort Payne, was charged with six counts of possession of a controlled substance, illegal drug trafficking, first-degree marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia possession, and first-degree manufacturing of a controlled substance.

Deputies say DHR was also called to the scene because a child was in the home.

Tyler Hamilton Newsome (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

On Wednesday, October 26, Henagar Police responded to a suspicious person call in a McDonald’s parking lot.

Upon arrival, the person ran and led officers on a pursuit.

Deputies and the Fort Payne Police Department were called to assist. Officials say the person led officers down Highway 117 into Hammondville and onto I-59, where the chase ended.

Officials say when the vehicle was searched, methamphetamine, kratom, drug paraphernalia, an open container of alcohol, several firearms with no serial numbers, and an undisclosed amount of cash were found.

Tyler Hamilton Newsome, 39, of Sylvania, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia possession, resisting arrest, attempting to elude, possession of a firearm, and altering a firearm.

Lonnie Ray Clark (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office) Barbara Inez Blackwell (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say DeKalb County narcotics agents searched a home on County Road 1931 in Crossville. Inside, officials say they found a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled narcotics, and firearms.

The sheriff’s office says when agents arrived one person ran out of the house into woods to try and hide evidence.

Lonnie Ray Clark, 48, of Crossville, was charged with illegal drug trafficking, first-degree marijuana possession, resisting arrest, attempting to elude, drug paraphernalia possession, second-degree marijuana possession.

Barbara Inez Blackwell, 45, of Crossville, was charged with illegal drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia possession.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.