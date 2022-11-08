ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunder Drop 2nd Straight in Loss to Pistons

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

DETROIT (AP) – Saddiq Bey scored 25 points, Cade Cunningham had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-103 on Monday night.

Rookie Jaden Ivey had 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Isaiah Stewart had 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Pistons outscored the Thunder 64-40 in the second half.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points for the Thunder, but none of the other starters reached double figures.

Detroit led 106-101 when Cunningham missed a 3-pointer with 1:55 left. Stewart, though, grabbed his 11th rebound and passed to Bey for a basket to put the Pistons up by seven.

After Kenrich Williams’ layup, Cunningham was called for his fifth foul with 1:30 left. However, Pistons coach Dwane Casey successfully challenged the call and Bey hit two free throws on the ensuing possession.

The Thunder’s defense was the difference in the first half, holding Detroit to 35.4% shooting, including 15.8% on 3-pointers. Gilgeous-Alexander had 21 points and three blocks in the half, while no Piston reached double figures.

The lead was 63-48 at the half, but Detroit started the third quarter with a 24-6 run to take a 72-69 lead. The Pistons expanded the edge to 77-71, but the Thunder led 85-84 at quarter’s end.

The Pistons got off to another quick start in the fourth, outscoring Oklahoma City 10-2 in the first three minutes,

TIP-INS

Thunder: Oklahoma City came into the game with the NBA’s best third-quarter point differential (+5.7), but Detroit outscored the Thunder 36-22 in the third.

Pistons: Detroit is 3-3 at home and 0-5 on the road. … Monday was the second game this season where three Pistons have posted a double double.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Pistons: Visit the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 25 points, Cade Cunningham had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-103 on Monday night. Rookie Jaden Ivey had 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Isaiah Stewart had 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Pistons outscored the Thunder 64-40 in the second half.
