ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Here’s why Powerball numbers weren’t drawn Monday night

By Addy Bink, Alix Martichoux, Matthew Knight, Nexstar Media Wire
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HgH2e_0j2VsGxE00

(NEXSTAR) — If you were patiently waiting for Monday night’s Powerball numbers to be drawn, you had to wait longer than usual.

The Powerball drawing wasn’t announced on time Monday night due to a technical issue, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement. The winning numbers were finally announced after 9 a.m. ET Tuesday morning.

Powerball: The winning numbers for the $1.9B jackpot

The record-breaking $2 billion Powerball drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues processing sales, officials said. In the end, a single California ticket matched all six numbers from the overnight draw.

“Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed,” the lottery said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Nearly three hours after the scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST drawing, the association told the AP, “It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay.”

On Tuesday morning, the association said in a new statement that Powerball had been “in communication with the lottery throughout the night as it works to resolve the issue.”

A similar issue delayed a Powerball drawing just a couple of weeks ago, according to Nexstar’s WEHT .

In April, a Powerball drawing was delayed over four hours for a similar reason. Nexstar’s WJW reports that, in that drawing, Powerball stated that a participating lottery needed extra time to complete security protocols.

Last summer, a Powerball drawing was delayed to allow several lotteries extra time to complete security protocols, Nexstar’s WCBD reports .

Be aware: These IRS tax breaks are changing for 2022 filing

Those who spend $2 on a Powerball ticket might wonder if something is wrong when 40 drawings pass without a jackpot winner, but this is how the game is designed. With odds of 1 in 292 million, that means it’s unlikely anyone will win the prize until a growing jackpot attracts more players. And more ticket sales mean the lottery can raise more money for public programs, which is the point of the state lotteries.

The jackpot prize for Wednesday’s draw now reverts to an estimated $20 million.

The game is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Child heart surgery scam seen in the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nationwide scam known as the “Sofia Scam” has been spotted in several Panhandle areas. Individuals on local highways are holding a poster with an image of an infant that asks for money for Sofia’s heart surgery. On Tuesday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about the scam. “This […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

One dead in car crash on Highway 231 in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – According to Panama City Police, at least one person is dead following a car crash off Highway 231. According to Panama City Police, they received a call about a car in the brush on the side of Highway 231 northbound near Cherokee Heights Road early Thursday morning. Officers said they […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Twelve local football teams headed to playoffs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The FHSAA released the 2022 football playoff bracket with twelve local teams headed to the playoffs. Class 1R Region 1: 2. Chipley (Bye) 4. Freeport will host 5. Holmes County 6. Bozeman at 3. Baker Class 1R Region 2: Sneads (Bye) 2. Port St. Joe (Bye) 3. Blountstown will host […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Outsider.com

When Is the Next Powerball Drawing?

The Powerball jackpot is growing to epic proportions with an estimated value of $1.5 billion and a cash payout of $745.9 million. This was after there was no winner for Wednesday night’s drawing, ABC News reports. The lucky numbers for Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion estimated jackpot were 2, 11, 22, 35, and 60. The Powerball number was 23 and the powerplay number was 2.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Winning numbers for record $1.9b Powerball to be announced Tuesday after delay from security procedures

The drawing of the winning numbers in the record $1.9bn Powerball jackpot was delayed Monday night after officials cited the need for additional security measures.“Tonight’s Powerball drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur,” the California Lottery tweeted on Monday night, at around the same time the winning numbers were expected to be announced.The state Lottery noted that “when the required security protocols are complete”, the draw for the record jackpot...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Lottery: Powerball $1 Billion for Tonight’s Drawing

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to its second highest total ever, and its just the second time in the game's 30 year history that the jackpot has reached a billion dollars. No one matched all six numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing, increasing the jackpot to at least $1,000,000,000 for tonight's drawing. Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $87 million dollars.
MINNESOTA STATE
Gizmodo

$1.9 Billion Powerball Numbers Finally Drawn After Security Delay

Update November 8, 10:00 a.m. EST: The Powerball numbers have officially been drawn following last night’s security issue. The winning numbers on November 7, 2022: 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10. The growing excitement over which lucky person will win the growing Powerball jackpot—which is now a whopping $1.9...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WMBB

JCSO: Two behind bars after allegedly kidnapping a minor

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Alabama man and woman have been arrested after allegedly kidnapping a minor. Around 6:15 Saturday morning, Jackson County deputies responded to a call regarding a possible abduction. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, upon arrival, deputies found a minor with her hands bound behind her back. Investigators determined […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

KKK costume sparks stabbing at Halloween party, GCSO

SLOCOMB, Ala (WDHN)— One man was stabbed at a Halloween costume party in Slocomb over a racist costume, according to Geneva County Sheriff’s Office Michael Harrison Barrett, 18, a senior at Slocomb High School was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, accused of stabbing another partygoer in a fight. According to a witness from the […]
SLOCOMB, AL
WMBB

Some Panhandle schools to close for Tropical Storm Nicole

UPDATE: This story was updated with information about Calhoun County schools on Thursday a 12:30 p.m. GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf, Liberty, and Franklin County schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday as Tropical Storm Nicole moves across Florida. Most schools across the state were already closed Friday for Veteran’s Day. Calhoun County […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy