Chicago man charged in shooting of off-duty Merrionette Park officer

CHICAGO — A Chicago man is charged in the shooting of an off-duty Merrionette Park police officer.

Darreon Thompson, 24, of Chicago is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon. According to police, the off-duty suburban officer was driving to work around 5 p.m. Saturday, when a car in front of her, occupied by Thompson, would not allow her to pass.

When the officer attempted to pass, police allege Thompson swerved to stop her.

The suburban officer pursued Thompson’s vehicle, with police saying two passengers exited the car and opened fire.

A shootout ensued, with the officer suffering a superficial wound to the neck.

Police said a 43-year-old male bystander suffered gunshot wounds to both legs.

Both were treated for their injuries and are expected to be OK.

According to Merrionette Park police, Thompson is serving a two-year probation sentence for a 2021 gun conviction of aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon.

