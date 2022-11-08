Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Video Surfaces Of Paul Heyman Falling On His Face After WWE SmackDown
Paul Heyman has been one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world for decades. There is no one who can doubt him when it comes to his understanding of the business. A video recently surfaced that featured Heyman falling on his face after SmackDown. Ringside...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill Shows Natalya Love After Recent Surgery
Jade Cargill is the longest-reigning TBS Champion, because she’s the only TBS Champion so far. Although Cargill represents AEW proudly, she still has love for women on other rosters. Jade ensures that she cares for everyone too. While her heel character may deny her that approach on television, she...
Lio Rush Reveals That He Missed Out On Power Rangers Movie Role Due To Injury
Lio Rush talks about a big movie role he missed out on due to injury. Back in November 2020, Lio Rush revealed that he was set to be a part of the cast for a new Power Rangers inspired movie titled 'Legend Of The White Dragon'. The movie, which is still currently in production, also has stars such as Jason David Frank and Aaron Schoenke involved in the cast.
Jim Ross Confirms Working With 'Dark Side Of The Ring' For Junkyard Dog Episode
Jim Ross will return to "Dark Side of the Ring." Jim Ross has been involved with "Dark Side of the Ring" for past episodes, but previously stated that he would no longer appear on the show as he felt he was misrepresented in the edit. Things have seemingly smoothed over Ross has now revealed that he's working on a "Dark Side of the Ring" episode focused on Junkyard Dog.
PWMania
Court Bauer Recalls Vince McMahon Putting a Stop to Shane’s Plan to Purchase Pride Fighting Championships
MLW owner Court Bauer recently spoke with The Insiders podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Bauer told stories from his mid-2000s time as a WWE writer. When the WWE’s version of ECW debuted, Bauer claimed Stephanie McMahon had never seen an episode of...
Will Ospreay Says It's A Dream To Face Ricochet Again, Talks Potential Seth Rollins Bout
Will Ospreay wants to keep opening the Forbidden Door. Ospreay is set to defend his IWGP US Title against Shota Umino at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over and being the United States Champion in NJPW, he's looking to challenge himself against the reigning United States Champion in WWE. "I've mentioned...
Billy Corgan: I Would Be Hard Pressed To Imagine CM Punk Would Want To Come To NWA
Billy Corgan doesn't think CM Punk would be interested in coming to the NWA. Since the reported All Out backstage brawl that happened earlier this year, fans have begun to guess on where CM Punk could end up next if he chooses to continue his wrestling career. Some fans have fantasy booked Punk in a scenario where he could return to WWE, while others have wondered if the self-proclaimed 'Best In The World' could end up in a company like New Japan Pro Wrestling.
How The Rivalry Between WWE's Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Started
Let’s take a look at how Roman Reigns and Logan Paul wound up in the same ring.
Candice LeRae: Becky Lynch Set The Bar High For Returning After Pregnancy, She Showed It Was Possible
Candice LeRae has praise for Becky Lynch. In August 2021, LeRae stepped away from wrestling after announcing her pregnancy with her husband Johnny Gargano. She gave birth to their son Quill on February 17, 2022. LeRae would return to the ring on the September 26 episode of WWE Raw. Speaking...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Producers For Last Night’s Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed
You can check out a complete list of producers from this week’s episode of WWE RAW below, courtesy of Fightful:. * Jamie Noble produced the Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle match. * Adam Pearce produced the Cedric Alexander vs. Baron Corbin match. * Jason Jordan produced all...
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (11/7): Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Athena, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling airs its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday, November 7. The live stream for the show begins at 7 PM EST. Fans can view the stream in the video above and see the lineup below. AEW Dark: Elevation Results (11/7) Abadon def. Amy Rose. ROH...
WWE NXT Sour Graps | Full Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) review tonight's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Kayden and Katana vs. Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons for the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. -Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy. -Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp. -Andre Chase vs. Charlie Dempsey. -JD McDonagh vs. Axiom. ...and...
Gisele Shaw Reflects On Wrestling For WOW, Competing Under A Mask
In 2018 and 2019, Gisele Shaw performed for WOW: Women of Wrestling under the name Azteca and then Reyna Reyes. Shaw was part of the WOW Tag Team Title Tournament and challenged for the WOW Championship in season two. As Azteca, Shaw performed with a mask that covered the top half of her face.
WWE Raw On 11/8 Records Uptick In Viewership, Demo Number Also Rises
WWE Raw viewership is in for 11/7. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on November 7 averaged 1.593 million viewers, which is up from last week's total of 1.500 million viewers. Monday's episode scored a 0.43 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up big from the 0.36...
Bad Cash In, Braun Strowman, Nick Aldis, Sasha | List & Ya Boy 11/9/22 | Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van wrap up a big week of wrestling news for November 9. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
AEW Dynamite (11/9) Preview: Stars Look To Build Momentum As AEW Kicks It Into Full Gear
It's Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Tonight, the build to AEW Full Gear continues. Jon Moxley, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Saraya, and more will look to make an impact on the microphone. Meanwhile, FTR, Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara, and more will all step inside the squared circle tonight.
Tony Khan Has Never Scissored Shad Khan, Thinks He Would Love It
Scissoring has become all the rage in AEW with The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) along with Billy Gunn turning the hand gesture into a pop culture phenom that even the Philadelphia Phillies got on board with. While we know Daddy Ass loves to scissor. Does Daddy Khan?. "I...
Podcast: AEW Dynamite 11/9/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review AEW Dynamite for November 9!. - Title contender tourney: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page. - 2 Out Of 3 Falls: Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara. -The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. Swerve In Our...
Ric Flair Says 'Bullshit' Regarding Plane Ride From Hell Will Be Addressed In New Documentary
On September 16, 2021, VICE TV and Dark Side of the Ring aired its "Plane Ride From Hell" episode. In the episode, Flair was accused of sexual assault by flight attendant Heidi Doyle. Flair denied the allegations multiple times. In the fallout from the episode, Flair's "Wooooo" was pulled from the WWE signature intro, but it returned in July 2022.
Fightful
