ringsidenews.com

Video Surfaces Of Paul Heyman Falling On His Face After WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman has been one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world for decades. There is no one who can doubt him when it comes to his understanding of the business. A video recently surfaced that featured Heyman falling on his face after SmackDown. Ringside...
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley

The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
ringsidenews.com

Jade Cargill Shows Natalya Love After Recent Surgery

Jade Cargill is the longest-reigning TBS Champion, because she’s the only TBS Champion so far. Although Cargill represents AEW proudly, she still has love for women on other rosters. Jade ensures that she cares for everyone too. While her heel character may deny her that approach on television, she...
Fightful

Lio Rush Reveals That He Missed Out On Power Rangers Movie Role Due To Injury

Lio Rush talks about a big movie role he missed out on due to injury. Back in November 2020, Lio Rush revealed that he was set to be a part of the cast for a new Power Rangers inspired movie titled 'Legend Of The White Dragon'. The movie, which is still currently in production, also has stars such as Jason David Frank and Aaron Schoenke involved in the cast.
Fightful

Jim Ross Confirms Working With 'Dark Side Of The Ring' For Junkyard Dog Episode

Jim Ross will return to "Dark Side of the Ring." Jim Ross has been involved with "Dark Side of the Ring" for past episodes, but previously stated that he would no longer appear on the show as he felt he was misrepresented in the edit. Things have seemingly smoothed over Ross has now revealed that he's working on a "Dark Side of the Ring" episode focused on Junkyard Dog.
Fightful

Billy Corgan: I Would Be Hard Pressed To Imagine CM Punk Would Want To Come To NWA

Billy Corgan doesn't think CM Punk would be interested in coming to the NWA. Since the reported All Out backstage brawl that happened earlier this year, fans have begun to guess on where CM Punk could end up next if he chooses to continue his wrestling career. Some fans have fantasy booked Punk in a scenario where he could return to WWE, while others have wondered if the self-proclaimed 'Best In The World' could end up in a company like New Japan Pro Wrestling.
ewrestlingnews.com

The Producers For Last Night’s Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed

You can check out a complete list of producers from this week’s episode of WWE RAW below, courtesy of Fightful:. * Jamie Noble produced the Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle match. * Adam Pearce produced the Cedric Alexander vs. Baron Corbin match. * Jason Jordan produced all...
Fightful

WWE NXT Sour Graps | Full Review & Results

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) review tonight's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Kayden and Katana vs. Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons for the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. -Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy. -Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp. -Andre Chase vs. Charlie Dempsey. -JD McDonagh vs. Axiom. ...and...
Fightful

Gisele Shaw Reflects On Wrestling For WOW, Competing Under A Mask

In 2018 and 2019, Gisele Shaw performed for WOW: Women of Wrestling under the name Azteca and then Reyna Reyes. Shaw was part of the WOW Tag Team Title Tournament and challenged for the WOW Championship in season two. As Azteca, Shaw performed with a mask that covered the top half of her face.
Fightful

WWE Raw On 11/8 Records Uptick In Viewership, Demo Number Also Rises

WWE Raw viewership is in for 11/7. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on November 7 averaged 1.593 million viewers, which is up from last week's total of 1.500 million viewers. Monday's episode scored a 0.43 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up big from the 0.36...
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (11/9) Preview: Stars Look To Build Momentum As AEW Kicks It Into Full Gear

It's Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Tonight, the build to AEW Full Gear continues. Jon Moxley, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Saraya, and more will look to make an impact on the microphone. Meanwhile, FTR, Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara, and more will all step inside the squared circle tonight.
Fightful

Tony Khan Has Never Scissored Shad Khan, Thinks He Would Love It

Scissoring has become all the rage in AEW with The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) along with Billy Gunn turning the hand gesture into a pop culture phenom that even the Philadelphia Phillies got on board with. While we know Daddy Ass loves to scissor. Does Daddy Khan?. "I...
