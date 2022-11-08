ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

California mayor’s race could determine its ‘welcoming city’ status for migrants

By Salvador Rivera
Border Report
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO ( Border Report ) — The city of Chula Vista’s “welcoming city” status for migrants could be on the line when voters elect a new mayor on Tuesday.

Chula Vista is the second largest in San Diego County and is larger, in terms of population, than cities such as St. Louis, Buffalo and Salt Lake City.

While the city doesn’t call itself a “sanctuary city,” it has taken on the label of “welcoming city.”

Some supporters of Republican mayoral candidate John McCann want him to change the welcoming status if he’s elected, something he says won’t happen.

“I supported the welcoming city,” said McCann, a long-time Chula Vista city councilman and Iraq War veteran. “Chula Vista is the center of the San Diego-Tijuana economic mega region, I believe this relationship makes us a leader and will bring more jobs to Chula Vista.”

The Democrat in the race is Ammar Campa-Najjar, a former Labor Department employee who was a White House intern during the Obama administration.

He has run twice unsuccessfully for Congress.

Campa-Najjar stated if elected mayor, Chula Vista will definitely continue as a welcoming city.

“This is a welcoming city, a lot of our community are first, second and third generation in their families.” said Campa-Najjar. “My family is from Guadalajara, we have to continue to be a welcoming city, they are our strength, our power.”

Campa-Najjar’s mother is from Mexico and his father is Palestinian.

His paternal grandfather was Muhammad Youssef al-Najjar, who was considered one of the masterminds behind the massacre of Jewish athletes and coaches during the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Campa-Najjar has denounced crimes allegedly committed by his grandfather, who was killed by Israeli commandos long before Campa-Najjar was even born.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 13

Secretary/ Not Sure
2d ago

tired of all these demoncrats wanting sanctuary cities, health care for illegal immigrants. the children they don't kill they want them to be able to make a decision to change their sex. these people have lost their minds

Reply(1)
12
Dr. James B. Box
2d ago

Labeling a city as 'welcoming' is another name for sanctuary, which is a violation of the law anywhere in the US.!

Reply
14
Chuck Hernandez
1d ago

it should have never happened. we are a Country and City of laws. If you don't want to follow the laws then you should be rewarded for breaking them.

Reply
4
 

