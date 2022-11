(Iowa City) The Iowa women’s basketball team defeated Southern by a final of 87-34 on Monday.

The Hawks led 15-10 after one quarter and blew the game wide open with a 28-5 2nd quarter edge. The Jaguars connected on only 21% of their shot attempts.

Caitlin Clark led the team with 20 points and 9 rebounds. Iowa held a 51-22 rebounding edge.

Up next is a home game on Thursday against Evansville.