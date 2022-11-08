Read full article on original website
woay.com
Secretary of State warns West Virginia Businesses to be cautious of third party providers offering Annual Report filing services
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner warns business owners to be cautious of third-party providers soliciting annual report filing services. According to Warner, the solicitors provide documents the secretary’s office has not reviewed, approved, or considered official government notices. Warner urges owners to...
WTAP
Unofficial results in: Bob Fehrenbacher wins seat in WVA House of Delegates- 11th District
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many of the candidates on the West Virginia Ballot were at the Wood County Court house Tuesday night waiting for the results to come in. One of those candidates was republican Bob Fehrenbacher. Fehrenbacher was announced as the unofficial winner for the West Virginia House of...
Issue 1 and Issue 2: Ohio constitutional amendments changing cash bail, prohibiting noncitizens from voting in local elections poised to pass
COLUMBUS, Ohio –Ohio voters on Tuesday appeared to overwhelmingly support a pair of statewide ballot issues. Issue 1 would require courts to consider public safety when determining the amount of cash bail, and Issue 2 would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens from voting in elections.
WTOV 9
Incumbent Mike DeWine defeats Nan Whaley in Ohio gubernatorial race
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Republican Mike DeWine has won a second term as Ohio's governor. DeWine defeated Democrat Nan Whaley, who was trying to become the first woman to be elected governor of the Buckeye State. The Associated Press called the race shortly after polls closed Tuesday night. DeWine...
WFMJ.com
Tim Ryan's state loss, Valley loss - by the numbers
Tim Ryan first made a name for himself in the Valley when the former congressional aide decided to run for the congressional seat in 2002 formerly held by the popular and controversial James Traficant. Ryan through his hat into the ring and was elected as Ohio's 13th District congressman, winning...
WTOV 9
Ohio governor's seat up for grabs
Republican incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine is in a fight to keep his seat with Democrat Nan Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton. Both DeWine and Whaley want to fill open jobs that will help complete infrastructure projects, but they have different solutions for accomplishing that goal, if elected. "It's all...
West Virginia and Ohio under Red Flag Warning on Wednesday
Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Red Flag or Fire Weather Warning for Wednesday. The warning goes into effect at 10 AM Wednesday and is expected to expire at 6 PM Wednesday. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended for […]
Ohio’s top 10 counties for 2022 deer archery season so far
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources released totals on Ohio’s deer archery season so far.
butlerradio.com
Closure Of Ohio Propane Company Could Impact Energy Prices
Pennsylvania’s top law enforcement official is alerting residents about a recent bankruptcy filing in Ohio that could affect the availability of fuel this winter. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Thrifty Propane closed its doors and ceased operations at the end of October. In addition to Ohio residents, many Pennsylvania customers could be impacted.
Competitive State House and State Senate races on West Virginia ballot
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One of the big picture issues people will be watching Tuesday night, is the West Virginia State Senate, where there are a half-dozen big races that are very competitive. Republican State Senate President Craig Blair said the other day, he believes the GOP could sweep all of these seats. The top […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Election Coverage: Issue 2 has passed in Ohio
OHIO —– Issue 2 has passed. The state constitutional amendment prohibits local governments from allowing non-electors to vote. This would require that “only a citizen of the United States, who is at least 18 years of age and who has been a legal resident and registered voter for at least 30 days, can vote at any state or local election held in this state, and prohibit local governments from allowing a person to vote in local elections if they are not legally qualified to vote in state elections.”
wosu.org
Ohio 2022 Election Results: U.S. House Races
All 15 of Ohio's congressional seats are up for a vote this election, though most are expected to remain in the hands of their incumbent party. The district map being used in this election was ruled to be unconstitutional. by the Ohio Supreme Court but remained in place due to...
Both sides make final pitches on West Virginia’s Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) –The ballot issue everyone is talking about in West Virginia is Amendment 2. If approved, it could lead to repeal of the unpopular car tax. People on both sides of Amendment 2 in West Virginia have their foot on the gas pedal to push the issue on this election eve. If the […]
West Virginia expected to be impacted by Hurricane Nicole
Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – In typical years, the bulk of hurricane activity starts to pick up between mid-August to mid-October with the conclusion of hurricane season on November 30th. It is somewhat abnormal to have hurricanes this late in the year, but nonetheless, we have one to talk about. Currently, we have Tropical Storm […]
WTOV 9
NEWS9 Special Assignment: West Virginia Sports Gambling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Sports betting kicked off in West Virginia casinos in late 2018. The Mountain State was the fourth state to go live with this type of gambling. “We were going to enter a new environment, wasn't quite certain what it was going to do, but it's been very successful,” Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack Regional President Kim Florence said. “The millions we have been able to bring in has done a lot for the economy in West Virginia. We're really proud to be a part of that, to provide more for the state of West Virginia.”
West Virginia General Election Results 2022
Editor’s Note: Any results that appear prior to 7:30 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022, are a test of the results feed and are NOT results of the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The results of the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election in West Virginia for Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, […]
Chris Deluzio Declares Himself Winner Of US House Seat Representing Pennsylvania
The Democratic candidate to represent Pennsylvania's 17th District, Christopher Deluzio has declared himself the winner of his race against Republican Jeremy Shaffer. He posted the announcement on Twitter shortly after 11 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. "I am honored and grateful that the people of #PA17 have elected me as...
West Virginia 2022 voter guide: Amendments explained and candidates by county
West Virginians will go to the polls to elect two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, state delegates, state senators, and in many places, new county and city officials. Plus, there are four proposed changes to the West Virginia Constitution. If voters approve them, the amendments will let churches incorporate and give more power to the state Legislature to modify property taxes, set education policy, and conduct impeachment trials without state court interference.
Why are West Virginia gas prices going up again?
Gas prices have ticked up again nationally, and in West Virginia despite the fact that AAA said fewer American drivers fueled up during the same time period.
West Virginia Amendment 4 fails—here’s what that means
There are four constitutional amendments on the ballot for West Virginia voters this year.
Comments / 0