Saint Clairsville, OH

woay.com

Secretary of State warns West Virginia Businesses to be cautious of third party providers offering Annual Report filing services

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner warns business owners to be cautious of third-party providers soliciting annual report filing services. According to Warner, the solicitors provide documents the secretary’s office has not reviewed, approved, or considered official government notices. Warner urges owners to...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTOV 9

Incumbent Mike DeWine defeats Nan Whaley in Ohio gubernatorial race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Republican Mike DeWine has won a second term as Ohio's governor. DeWine defeated Democrat Nan Whaley, who was trying to become the first woman to be elected governor of the Buckeye State. The Associated Press called the race shortly after polls closed Tuesday night. DeWine...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Tim Ryan's state loss, Valley loss - by the numbers

Tim Ryan first made a name for himself in the Valley when the former congressional aide decided to run for the congressional seat in 2002 formerly held by the popular and controversial James Traficant. Ryan through his hat into the ring and was elected as Ohio's 13th District congressman, winning...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Ohio governor's seat up for grabs

Republican incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine is in a fight to keep his seat with Democrat Nan Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton. Both DeWine and Whaley want to fill open jobs that will help complete infrastructure projects, but they have different solutions for accomplishing that goal, if elected. "It's all...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio under Red Flag Warning on Wednesday

Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Red Flag or Fire Weather Warning for Wednesday. The warning goes into effect at 10 AM Wednesday and is expected to expire at 6 PM Wednesday. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended for […]
OHIO STATE
butlerradio.com

Closure Of Ohio Propane Company Could Impact Energy Prices

Pennsylvania’s top law enforcement official is alerting residents about a recent bankruptcy filing in Ohio that could affect the availability of fuel this winter. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Thrifty Propane closed its doors and ceased operations at the end of October. In addition to Ohio residents, many Pennsylvania customers could be impacted.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Election Coverage: Issue 2 has passed in Ohio

OHIO —– Issue 2 has passed. The state constitutional amendment prohibits local governments from allowing non-electors to vote. This would require that “only a citizen of the United States, who is at least 18 years of age and who has been a legal resident and registered voter for at least 30 days, can vote at any state or local election held in this state, and prohibit local governments from allowing a person to vote in local elections if they are not legally qualified to vote in state elections.”
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Ohio 2022 Election Results: U.S. House Races

All 15 of Ohio's congressional seats are up for a vote this election, though most are expected to remain in the hands of their incumbent party. The district map being used in this election was ruled to be unconstitutional. by the Ohio Supreme Court but remained in place due to...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia expected to be impacted by Hurricane Nicole

Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – In typical years, the bulk of hurricane activity starts to pick up between mid-August to mid-October with the conclusion of hurricane season on November 30th. It is somewhat abnormal to have hurricanes this late in the year, but nonetheless, we have one to talk about. Currently, we have Tropical Storm […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTOV 9

NEWS9 Special Assignment: West Virginia Sports Gambling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Sports betting kicked off in West Virginia casinos in late 2018. The Mountain State was the fourth state to go live with this type of gambling. “We were going to enter a new environment, wasn't quite certain what it was going to do, but it's been very successful,” Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack Regional President Kim Florence said. “The millions we have been able to bring in has done a lot for the economy in West Virginia. We're really proud to be a part of that, to provide more for the state of West Virginia.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia General Election Results 2022

Editor’s Note: Any results that appear prior to 7:30 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022, are a test of the results feed and are NOT results of the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The results of the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election in West Virginia for Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia 2022 voter guide: Amendments explained and candidates by county

West Virginians will go to the polls to elect two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, state delegates, state senators, and in many places, new county and city officials. Plus, there are four proposed changes to the West Virginia Constitution. If voters approve them, the amendments will let churches incorporate and give more power to the state Legislature to modify property taxes, set education policy, and conduct impeachment trials without state court interference.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

