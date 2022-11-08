Read full article on original website
Related
khqa.com
After delay, Powerball numbers drawn for $2.04 billion jackpot
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — While millions waited on Monday night for the numbers to be drawn for the largest Powerball jackpot in history, they would soon learn they had to wait longer. The Powerball drawing was delayed because of "needing extra time to complete the required security protocols," according...
khqa.com
13 Illinoisans win big in Powerball drawing
CHICAGO (WICS) — Thirteen Illinoisans won big in the record-breaking Powerball jackpot this week. While one lucky player in California won the big $2.04 billion jackpot, more than $750,000 was won in Illinois. This came after a delay in the drawing due to a technical issue. The Multi-State Lottery...
khqa.com
Cannabis tax to bring revenue for Missouri
MISSOURI (KHQA) — On Tuesday, Missouri became the 20th state to legalize the recreational use marijuana. The amendment passed at just over 53% and addressed personal use regulations, the marijuana commercial license application process, criminal expungement, and state tax implications. Kollin Kapfer, a store manager for Coco in Hannibal,...
khqa.com
Voters approve recreational marijuana in Missouri
Missouri (AP) — Missouri voters have approved a ballot measures legalizing recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older and expunging most records of past arrests and convictions. Approval of the new constitutional amendment comes just four years after Missouri voters legalized medical marijuana. The latest initiative will allow those...
khqa.com
Record-low unemployment claims again in Illinois
CHICAGO (WICS/WCCU) — The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced a sixth consecutive month of low claims for regular unemployment benefits. Total unemployment claims have remained under 70,000 for 26 weeks. The decrease in claims is attributed to pandemic-related recovery. “This latest data from the Illinois Department of...
khqa.com
What to know before you go to the polls on Election Day
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Illinois:. If you are registered to vote in Illinois, you can look up where to cast your ballot by clicking polling place here on the State Board of Elections website. Illinois' polls open at 6 a.m. statewide, and will stay open through 7 p.m. But...
khqa.com
Nicole becomes a hurricane while moving closer, hours away from making landfall
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — The storm is now officially Hurricane Nicole. The National Hurricane Center determined that in a special 6 p.m. Wednesday advisory, saying the strengthening happened while the storm was making landfall in Grand Bahama Island. Nicole's maximum sustained winds were at 75 mph, which...
khqa.com
Iowa voters consider adding gun rights to state constitution
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa voters will decide whether to add a right to keep and bear arms into the state constitution. The move would make it more difficult to pass gun restrictions and easier to strike down existing gun laws. If the amendment passes, Iowa would join Alabama,...
khqa.com
Democrat Nikki Budzinski elected to 13th Congressional District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Democrat Nikki Budzinski is the projected winner of the race for the 13th Congressional District. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Budzinski has 55% of the votes while Republican Regan Deering has 45%. This is with 94% of precincts reporting. Illinois's 13th Congressional District has been...
khqa.com
General Election Day 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Election Day is already underway as voters across the country including the Tri-States are casting their ballots to elect federal and state leaders in the midterm elections. Voters are also weighing in on key ballot initiatives. Find your to polling place:. Races and issues:. Illinois.
khqa.com
Iowa Republican Gov. Reynolds re-elected over Democrat DeJear
Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds won a second full term after campaigning on a record of tax cuts and conservative handling of the state's economy. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre DeJear after a campaign in which the incumbent campaigned on her success in building a $2 billion surplus even as she pushed through tax cuts.
khqa.com
Hochul becomes first woman elected to governor of New York
ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul has secured New York's gubernatorial seat, according to the Associated Press (AP). Hochul prevailed over her Republican opponent Rep. Lee Zeldin. Hochul's victory marks the first time a woman has been elected to the New York seat. She previously assumed the...
Comments / 0