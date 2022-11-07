Yes, the Wildwoods is open in November and full of fun things for you and your family. See selections below:. November 13 – Spirit Brands Cheerleading Championships – The Wildwoods Convention Center will host a day of amazing aerial and acrobatic feats during the Spirit Brands Cheerleading Championships from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (times are subject to change). Cheerleading event will be open to all rec and school programs that are members of the American Recreation and School Cheer Association. This entertaining and exciting event will include recreation, high school, college and all-star divisions, featuring teams from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware and beyond. All teams will compete on a 54’ by 42’ spring floor and will perform incredible stunts in hopes of winning the judges’ votes. All performances will be choreographed to music and sound effects, and winning teams will be awarded prizes. An admission fee will be charged at the door the day of the event. For more information, call 866-52-CHEER or visit www.SpiritBrands.org.

NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO