Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capemayvibe.com
It's always the right time for a bike trip in Cape May or Lewes. Fall is especially appealing with the crisp weather and gorgeou…
It’s always the right time for a bike trip in Cape May or Lewes. Fall is especially appealing with the crisp weather and gorgeous foliage. Plan your bike trip, and cross the bay in style on the Cape May-Lewes Ferry!. https://www.cmlf.com/tips-successful-fall-bike-trip. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape...
capemayvibe.com
Whale Spyhopping by J. Shivers, Cape May-Lewes Ferry 2022
“We Brake for Whales.” The Cape May-Lewes Ferry follows recommendations of NOAA Fisheries by reducing our vessel speeds to protect the endangered North Atlantic Right Whale. We’re keeping our passengers and our aquatic friends safe. Our very own Jennifer Shivers, Assistant Director of Ferry Operation, provided the photos...
capemayvibe.com
Breakfast with Santa!🎅 Take photos and enjoy our breakfast buffet! Saturday 11/26 Saturday 12/03 Saturday 12/10 Saturday 12/17 …
Breakfast with Santa!🎅 Take photos and enjoy our breakfast buffet!. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast. The...
Delicious Ocean City, NJ Restaurants Open This Off-Season
Which Ocean City Restaurants Are Open This Off-Season?. I always thought of Ocean City as being a town that had some pretty interesting places to eat. Travel down any street in the business district and you'll find a variety of kitschy little breakfast and lunch eateries, fun little themed coffee bars, and, some restaurants capable of a good meal for dinner.
capemayvibe.com
Naval Submarines Will Soon Launch Underwater Drones Just Like Torpedos
The drones will act as extra eyes and ears for American submarines. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
capemayvibe.com
A trio of Humpback whales on a calm afternoon. Sundays sightings rolled into Monday. Our next trip is Sunday November 13, 2022 a…
A trio of Humpback whales on a calm afternoon. Sundays sightings rolled into Monday. Our next trip is Sunday November 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.34385635.332721079.1667667077-238763278.1667472575. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #whalewatchingtour #capemaynj #nj #njwhales #capemaywhalewatcher #capemay #wildwoodnj #wildlifephotography #wildlife. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and...
capemayvibe.com
Rehearsals have begun for this one-man tour de force play that everyone in the family will love! "One Christmas Carol" by Dougl…
Rehearsals have begun for this one-man tour de force play that everyone in the family will love! “One Christmas Carol” by Douglas H. Baker and Directed by Roy Steinberg and starring J. Max Baker. Sponsored by Fins Bar & Grille and Peter Shields Inn & Restaurant. ONE CHRISTMAS...
The Irish Pub Atlantic City Makes Welcome Surprise Announcement
People love Atlantic City's The Irish Pub. So, when they tease that they have a big announcement to make, folks pay attention. That's what happened on Thursday, as the famed St. James Place establishment and one-time speakeasy took to social media to promote that "The Irish Pub has a huge announcement coming later today! Stay tuned!"
capemayvibe.com
Get your holiday shopping done early. Start with the "Along the Lines Long Sleeve Hooded T-Shirt." Perfect for any day, time, or…
Get your holiday shopping done early. Start with the “Along the Lines Long Sleeve Hooded T-Shirt.” Perfect for any day, time, or weather condition. It will quickly become your favorite. You may want to get more than one. Find it in the Cape May-Lewes Ferry store https://www.cmlf.com/store. Source...
delcoculturevultures.com
Celebrate the Holidays in the Wildwoods
Yes, the Wildwoods is open in November and full of fun things for you and your family. See selections below:. November 13 – Spirit Brands Cheerleading Championships – The Wildwoods Convention Center will host a day of amazing aerial and acrobatic feats during the Spirit Brands Cheerleading Championships from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (times are subject to change). Cheerleading event will be open to all rec and school programs that are members of the American Recreation and School Cheer Association. This entertaining and exciting event will include recreation, high school, college and all-star divisions, featuring teams from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware and beyond. All teams will compete on a 54’ by 42’ spring floor and will perform incredible stunts in hopes of winning the judges’ votes. All performances will be choreographed to music and sound effects, and winning teams will be awarded prizes. An admission fee will be charged at the door the day of the event. For more information, call 866-52-CHEER or visit www.SpiritBrands.org.
This Christmas Town in New Jersey Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit During the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this New Jersey town should be put on your list immediately.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Jelly Fish Cafe in Wildwood Crest, NJ is for sale!
Own a piece of Wildwood Crest history. This location has been an established eating locale for over 70 years, situated in the heart of Crest Station, Wildwood Crests business district, an area recently designated as a Redevelopment Area, with special zoning to promote growth. Currently The Jellyfish Café, this turn-key business is an 80 + seat restaurant offering two dining rooms. The Jellyfish Café has top ratings on social media sites, along with unique marketing designs for vacationers and islanders alike. The second floor has two apartments. Apt #1 is 1200 sq. ft., 2 bed, 1 full bath, with living room/fireplace, dining room, and laundry closet. Apt #2 is 1500 sq. ft., 3 bed, 2 full bath, with living room/gas fireplace, dining room, laundry room, and office. Both apartments have leases through April 2023, while the restaurant is owner operated. This listing includes the business and property, situated on three lots. Located at 5911 NJ Ave in Wildwood Crest, NJ.
After a Generation, Busy NJ Shore Breakfast Restaurant Closes For Good
If you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. And sadly, there's yet another to add to the list. A few examples. Gaspares’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed...
Woman Hung Dolls Above Black Candidate’s Sign in Rio Grande, NJ
Cape May County officials are looking for a woman suspected of a racially motivated crime in Middle Township on Election Day. Police say a white woman with blond hair was seen on video getting out of a late model, dark-colored sedan and hanging stuffed animals from a tree with nooses above a Black candidate's sign on Election Day.
Stunning And Legendary Hotel Is Named The Most Historic In New Jersey
If you are looking for a hotel with some history, especially here in the Garden State, you are going to find some of the most amazing in the country. Sometimes. after the long, stressful days we encounter in New Jersey, we're just looking for a little luxury, a little pampering, and a little of the good life. We are looking for a place with charm, charisma, and a story to tell.
Egg Harbor Twp NJ Police Looking for Man in Big Yellow Shirt
This guy is not Big Bird, but his shirt is YELLOW!. Egg Harbor Township Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man wearing a yellow shirt. He was caught on surveillance camera and EHT Police say they want to talk with him about an ongoing investigation. A quick...
Sister of Injured Somers Point, NJ, Bike Path Cyclist Gives Update on Brother
The sister of the 14-year-old boy who was seriously injured Saturday when his bike collided with a car on the bike path in Somers Point has given an update on the teen's condition and made a plea for better lighting on the bike path. Posting as Ayo Modelchiq on Facebook's...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Mudhen Hospitality Coming in 2023 to Wildwood, NJ
Located in the heart of downtown Wildwood, MudHen Hospitality provides the perfect destination for craft beer lovers and beach lovers alike. Located just minutes from the world-famous Wildwood Boardwalk, award-winning beaches, and the only craft brewery on the island, visitors can expect a first-class vacation experience and memories that will last a lifetime.
US Coast Guard Responds To Smoking Sailing Vessel Off Cape May
The US Coast Guard responded to smoke aboard a sailing vessel Wednesday, Nov. 9, about 13 miles south of Cape May. Watchstanders with Sector Delaware Bay received a call via radio at approximately 7 p.m. from the 56-foot sailing vessel, Adelaide, with two people aboard who reported heavy smoke. The mariners secured the engine and used a fire extinguisher as a preventative measure.
Insult to Injury: One Southern NJ Town Named Ugliest in the State
The other day, we were happy to report that Cape May was named one of the most beautiful cities in the nation. So, naturally, the other shoe now has to drop and one South Jersey town was just named the ugliest in the Garden State -- and, technically, one of the worst in the country.
Comments / 1