Whale Spyhopping by J. Shivers, Cape May-Lewes Ferry 2022

“We Brake for Whales.” The Cape May-Lewes Ferry follows recommendations of NOAA Fisheries by reducing our vessel speeds to protect the endangered North Atlantic Right Whale. We’re keeping our passengers and our aquatic friends safe. Our very own Jennifer Shivers, Assistant Director of Ferry Operation, provided the photos...
Delicious Ocean City, NJ Restaurants Open This Off-Season

Which Ocean City Restaurants Are Open This Off-Season?. I always thought of Ocean City as being a town that had some pretty interesting places to eat. Travel down any street in the business district and you'll find a variety of kitschy little breakfast and lunch eateries, fun little themed coffee bars, and, some restaurants capable of a good meal for dinner.
Naval Submarines Will Soon Launch Underwater Drones Just Like Torpedos

Naval Submarines Will Soon Launch Underwater Drones Just Like Torpedos

The drones will act as extra eyes and ears for American submarines.
A trio of Humpback whales on a calm afternoon. Sundays sightings rolled into Monday. Our next trip is Sunday November 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM.

Celebrate the Holidays in the Wildwoods

Yes, the Wildwoods is open in November and full of fun things for you and your family. See selections below:. November 13 – Spirit Brands Cheerleading Championships – The Wildwoods Convention Center will host a day of amazing aerial and acrobatic feats during the Spirit Brands Cheerleading Championships from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (times are subject to change). Cheerleading event will be open to all rec and school programs that are members of the American Recreation and School Cheer Association. This entertaining and exciting event will include recreation, high school, college and all-star divisions, featuring teams from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware and beyond. All teams will compete on a 54’ by 42’ spring floor and will perform incredible stunts in hopes of winning the judges’ votes. All performances will be choreographed to music and sound effects, and winning teams will be awarded prizes. An admission fee will be charged at the door the day of the event. For more information, call 866-52-CHEER or visit www.SpiritBrands.org.
Jelly Fish Cafe in Wildwood Crest, NJ is for sale!

Own a piece of Wildwood Crest history. This location has been an established eating locale for over 70 years, situated in the heart of Crest Station, Wildwood Crests business district, an area recently designated as a Redevelopment Area, with special zoning to promote growth. Currently The Jellyfish Café, this turn-key business is an 80 + seat restaurant offering two dining rooms. The Jellyfish Café has top ratings on social media sites, along with unique marketing designs for vacationers and islanders alike. The second floor has two apartments. Apt #1 is 1200 sq. ft., 2 bed, 1 full bath, with living room/fireplace, dining room, and laundry closet. Apt #2 is 1500 sq. ft., 3 bed, 2 full bath, with living room/gas fireplace, dining room, laundry room, and office. Both apartments have leases through April 2023, while the restaurant is owner operated. This listing includes the business and property, situated on three lots. Located at 5911 NJ Ave in Wildwood Crest, NJ.
Stunning And Legendary Hotel Is Named The Most Historic In New Jersey

If you are looking for a hotel with some history, especially here in the Garden State, you are going to find some of the most amazing in the country. Sometimes. after the long, stressful days we encounter in New Jersey, we're just looking for a little luxury, a little pampering, and a little of the good life. We are looking for a place with charm, charisma, and a story to tell.
Mudhen Hospitality Coming in 2023 to Wildwood, NJ

Located in the heart of downtown Wildwood, MudHen Hospitality provides the perfect destination for craft beer lovers and beach lovers alike. Located just minutes from the world-famous Wildwood Boardwalk, award-winning beaches, and the only craft brewery on the island, visitors can expect a first-class vacation experience and memories that will last a lifetime.
US Coast Guard Responds To Smoking Sailing Vessel Off Cape May

The US Coast Guard responded to smoke aboard a sailing vessel Wednesday, Nov. 9, about 13 miles south of Cape May. Watchstanders with Sector Delaware Bay received a call via radio at approximately 7 p.m. from the 56-foot sailing vessel, Adelaide, with two people aboard who reported heavy smoke. The mariners secured the engine and used a fire extinguisher as a preventative measure.
