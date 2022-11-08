ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Yolanda Cartagena
2d ago

Father God, in the name of the Almighty, All Knowing God that You are bring this young woman home safely to her family. In Your name,Amen.

Friends Fear Missing Woman May be Abused

BRONX - Frantic family members and friends of a missing Connecticut woman are offering a $500 reward for the safe return of Hollyann Smith, 24, who was last heard from on October 25, somewhere along Webster Avenue.
Police shoot at car in Brooklyn; 6 NYPD officers taken to hospital

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers in Brooklyn opened fire on a car as the driver fled from police on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. At least one officer was hit by the car, police said. Six officers were taken to the hospital in connection with the incident, but it wasn’t immediately clear why all of […]
Police: 22-year-old man shot in targeted attack in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday near Monroe College in New Rochelle. Police said a 22-year-old man from Mount Vernon was shot multiple times on Main Street at around 1:30 p.m.The man was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition. Police believe he was targeted.  Two men were reportedly seen driving away from the scene in a black sedan. 
2 years after twin babies found dead in Bronx, case remains unsolved

CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — For NYPD Bronx Detective Brianna Constantino, the horrific 2-year-old crime scene is still burned into her memory. “The first baby was found here,” Constantino said. “There was a second [baby] found over there, underneath the air conditioning unit.” After naming the full-term twin boys and then providing them with a […]
2 suspects arrested in August robbery at Bronx jewelry store

NEW YORK -- Police say they've arrested two of the suspects accused of stealing $800,000 worth of jewelry in an armed robbery in the Bronx over the summer.It happened in August at a jewelry store on East Fordham Road.READ MORE: NYPD: 10 suspects stole $800,000 worth of jewelry from store in the BronxInvestigators say Pablo Armando Valenzuela sprayed the store's six employees with bear repellant.Aaron Miller is allegedly one of the five men who used hammers to smash open the glass display cases to take the jewelry.The search continues for the other suspects.
Man fatally shot in the torso in East New York, police say

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 35-year-old Bronx man was fatally shot in East New York Monday morning, police said. Authorities found Eric Rentas with gunshot wounds to the face and torso in front of 565 Euclid Ave. at around 11:30 a.m., police said. Rentas was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No […]
2nd death probed after man leaves NYC gay club

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police confirmed Wednesday the deaths of two men who died after leaving gay clubs were under investigation. The mother of one victim went public this week in a political ad for Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. “On May 28th, my son was killed while visiting New York for work,” Linda […]
Man gets 20 years for stabbing wife to death in Bronx homeless shelter

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Bronx man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for stabbing his wife to death in front of their two children, District Attorney Darcel Clark said. Ernesto Valerio, 27, stabbed 19-year-old Emilsy Calix in the face, neck and chest inside their apartment inside a Bronx homeless shelter on Oct. […]
