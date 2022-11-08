Read full article on original website
Section of SR 28 in East Wenatchee closes due to settling caused by busted stormwater pipe
EAST WENATCHEE - Emergency repairs on the SR 28 bypass ramp at Fred Meyer in East Wenatchee begin Thursday. The ramp will be closed for repairs beginning at 6 a.m. each day. City of East Wenatchee officials say a broken stormwater pipe is causing problems. The failed pipe is allowing water to infiltrate the road base causing settling. The emergency project will replace the stormwater pipe and fill the voids caused by stormwater infiltration.
Democrat Hobbs takes early lead in WA secretary of state race
Democrats are trying to win the secretary of state's office in an election for the first time in six decades after Republicans failed to advance a candidate in the primary. Current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs took a narrow early lead against nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson in Tuesday’s general election. Thousands of votes will be counted over coming days and the race was too early to call.
East Wenatchee woman who fled, rammed police vehicle gets 7 years in prison
WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee woman who rammed a police vehicle after fleeing several times from law enforcement in October has been sentenced to seven years in prison. Danielle Reyes pleaded guilty in Douglas County to second-degree assault, felony eluding, malicious mischief and negligent driving; and in Chelan County to DUI and felony eluding.
Morrison leading in Chelan County Sheriff's race
WENATCHEE - Chelan County Deputy Sheriff Mike Morrison is leading in the race for Chelan County Sheriff. As of Tuesday night, Morrison has nearly 9% more of ballots cast in his favor over incumbent Brian Burnett. Morrison has 54.1% of the vote while Burnett maintains 45.37% of the tally. Between...
Wenatchee Valley College selects new president
WENATCHEE - After an extensive national search for a successor to retiring Wenatchee Valley College President Jim Richardson, the college’s board of trustees have finally chosen Richardson’s replacement. On Monday, the board of trustees voted unanimously to approve hiring Dr. Faimous Harrison as the college’s next president. Harrison’s tenure as WVC president is expected to begin in January.
