It’s Miller Time again in Buffalo: Ryan Miller talks about new chapter off ice
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — He’s a Vezina Trophy winner, an Olympic silver medalist, Olympic most valuable player, NHL All Star, and Hobey Baker winner. Ryan Miller is back in Buffalo where his “Top shelf where Mama hides the cookies” career is being celebrated and honored. Miller was inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of […]
PREVIEW | Canucks at Canadiens
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Canadiens this season: Nov. 9 (away) and Dec. 5 (home). The Canucks are 37-90-13-3 all-time against the Canadiens including a 15-48-5-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs Montreal (3-1-1 in their last...
Who Is Erin Andrews' Husband? All About Jarret Stoll
Erin Andrews and former pro hockey player Jarret Stoll met in 2012 and married in 2017 Sportscaster Erin Andrews found love on the job. She first met her future husband, retired professional hockey player Jarett Stoll, during the 2012 World Series. Intent on meeting her, Stoll snuck his way into the dugout where Andrews was reporting from and introduced himself. The pair eventually met for dinner and started dating. Five years later, Andrews and Stoll tied the knot in Big Sky Montana. The TV personality even calls their anniversary,...
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BRUINS
FLAMES (5-5-2) at BRUINS (11-2-0) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet 360 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (12) Goals - Nazem Kadri (7) Bruins:. Points - David Pastrnak (20) Goals - David Pastrnak...
The Secret's Out | 10 TAKEAWAYS
The good times continue to roll for the Devils, and the outside world is starting to take notice. The good vibes have been rolling around the New Jersey Devils and there is no greater way to experience a three-game road trip, in two different time zones, while crossing the continent than to sweep all three games. You get that little extra pep in your step when you arrive at hotels at 2 in the morning, knowing that you have to be up in just a few short hours to get back to work. What a trip it was, as the first time since Dec. 16, 1996, to Dec. 20, 1996, the clubs swept Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver on the same road trip.
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ BRUINS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie in Boston. The Flames close out a three-game road trip tonight when they visit the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Sportsnet 360 will carry the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 The FAN will handle the radio duties. Fans can also find in-game highlights on CalgaryFlames.com and follow the Flames on social media for exclusive content and real-time updates: @NHLFlames on Twitter, Calgary Flames on Facebook, and @NHLFlames on Instagram.
3 Game Essentials | Predators (5-6-1) at Kraken (7-4-2) | 7 p.m.
Before traveling across three time zones to sweep a three-game road trip last week, veteran forward and alternate captain Jordan Eberle was talking to the media about the Kraken's 1-3-1 record going into Saturday's impressive and fun-night-for-the-crowd win over Pittsburgh. "For us, it's about trying win tonight [against the Penguins]...
Paul McCann Talks Working Behind the Mic at Nashville Predators Games
When attending a Nashville Predators game, you can expect to hear more than 17,000 fans chant this phrase at the 19-minute mark of each period. Speaking on Episode 179 of the Predators Official Podcast, Preds Public Address Announcer Paul McCann - the recipient of the now-famous chant - provided some insight into how the tradition came about.
Red Wings recall forwards Jonatan Berggren and Givani Smith from Griffins
Berggren, 22, has recorded seven points (4-3-7) in seven games with the Griffins to begin the 2022-23 season. The 5-foot-11, 197-pound forward made his North American professional debut with the Griffins in 2021-22 and set franchise records for a rookie in assists (43), points (64), game-winning goals (7) and overtime goals (3) in 70 games in Grand Rapids. Berggren was named the AHL Rookie of the Month for April after totaling 20 points (6-14-20) in 14 contests. He finished the season with 26 points (7-19-26) in his last 18 games, including a season-high 11-game point streak (6-13-19) to close out the year. Prior to arriving in North America, Berggren played for Skelleftea AIK in the Swedish Hockey League, tying for the team lead with 45 points (12-33-45) in 49 games during the 2020-21 campaign, in addition to four assists in 12 postseason contests to help his team reach the semifinals of the SHL playoffs. In all, Berggren skated in 99 games for Skelleftea AIK in Sweden's top professional league over four seasons (2017-21), recording 14 goals and 46 assists.
Stars recall forward Matej Blumel from Texas
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Matej Blumel from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Additionally, the team has loaned goaltender Matt Murray to Texas. Blumel, who made his North American professional debut...
Prospect Report: Bjork settling in during first season in North America
Plus: Monsters players are producing, Dumais can't stop scoring, and more news and notes from around the CBJ prospect pool. Time will tell exactly how things end up for Marcus Bjork in his journey to North America. After spending his entire pro career in Sweden before this season, the native...
NHL Morning Skate for November 10
* The Devils are among a group of top-performing clubs who will look to keep their recent hot streaks going during a 10-game Thursday in the NHL. * A 40-save shutout by 21-year-old Spencer Knight allowed Eric Staal to skate away with a victory in his 1,300th NHL game. It also put Florida head coach Paul Maurice ahead of a legendary name on the League's all-time wins list.
Tools of the Trade: Matt Duchene's Stick Tells a Deeply Personal Story
Veteran Preds Forward Explains the Meaning Behind the Unique Design of His Stick. The next time you're at a Nashville Predators game, before the puck drops, take a look at Matt Duchene. In the final moments of the pregame fanfare - once the hype videos have been played, the starters...
LA Kings and Crypto.com Arena To Host 'Rivalry Series' Game
Game on December 19 Featuring USA-CANADA Women's Hockey Teams. The LA Kings and USA Hockey today announced the 'Rivalry Series' - featuring the women's national teams from the United States and Canada - is coming to Los Angeles near the end of the year. On Monday, December 19 at 7...
Preview: November 10 vs. Edmonton
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are right back to game action Thursday, hosting the Edmonton Oilers at PNC Arena. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 8-4-1 (17 Points, 3rd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-0 Loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, November 9. Oilers Record:...
11/8 FINAL - Kings 1, Wild 0
Kings blank Wild for second consecutive win. Heading into Tuesday night's matchup against the Minnesota Wild, the Kings were coming off of an eventful 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers. Not to mention the last time the Wild and Kings faced off in mid-October, the teams combined for 13 goals. So more of the same, right? Wrong, very wrong.
Ryan Reynolds receives standing ovation at Senators game
Actor gets warm welcome from Canadian Tire Centre crowd after revealing ownership interest. Ryan Reynolds might be from Vancouver, but the Ottawa Senators fans still approve of their potential new owner. The Canadian actor received a standing ovation from the Canadian Tire Centre crowd during the Ottawa Senator's game against...
Flyers, Tortorella, and “Trash” Analytics
“I have certain analytics that I think are good, and I think most of them are trash because I believe in the eye test.”. John Tortorella doesn’t mince words, and he is gaining traction in Philadelphia. The perception of an old-school, grizzled veteran coach whipping a group of underachievers into shape appeals to a fan base that hasn’t had much to celebrate for the past decade. The Flyers have started the 2022-23 season with a solid 7-3-2 record considering their underwhelming offensive firepower, their early schedule filled with teams coming off playoff appearances, and their vicious cycle of injury problems.
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Make their Way to LA for Kings Matchup
Chicago begins their SoCal road trip with a game against Los Angeles. The Blackhawks begin their fathers' trip game set with a matchup against the Los Angeles Kings. The Chicago Blackhawks dropped a 4-0 decision to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon in Winnipeg, MB. Blackhawks goaltender Dylan Wells made his NHL debut and made 12 saves on 13 shots in relief. Arvid Soderblom made 21 saves on 24 shots before exiting the game during the second intermission. Connor Murphy blocked a game-high (tied) three shots and also notched four hits.
Colorado Avalanche 2022 Hockey Fights Cancer Night
Details ahead of the Avalanche's Hockey Fights Cancer Night which will take place this Saturday. This Saturday night as the Colorado Avalanche host the Carolina Hurricanes at Ball Arena (7 p.m. MT) the organization - in accordance with the league's month long initiative - will be hosting Hockey Fights Cancer Night.
