Jones County, IA

KCRG.com

Marion Public Library to open Thursday

MARION, IA
KCRG.com

A number of issues led to late Linn County election results

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to Linn County Auditor Joel Miller, there were two big problems that occurred on Election Day and delayed reporting the results well past midnight. Miller said the first setback took place around noon when Mark Banowetz, a candidate for the Linn County 1st District...
LINN COUNTY, IA
littlevillagemag.com

Election 2022: Johnson County remains a Democratic stronghold, as Republicans sweep to victories statewide

Johnson County remained a bright spot for Iowa Democrats on Tuesday, even as Republicans dominated Election Day statewide. Every Democrat in a statewide race carried the county by a large margin, even as they were defeated by Republicans. The only possible exception to that pattern is the Auditor of State race, which was still too close to call on Wednesday morning.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Ballot error in Linn County Board Supervisor District 1 race

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday afternoon, the Auditor’s Office was alerted that one of the 34 different ballot styles for the Linn County Board of Supervisor District 1 election did not include the race for Linn County Board of Supervisors. KCRG-TV9 spoke to Linn County Board of Supervisors...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa Secretary of State calls for ballot recount in two counties

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called for a recount of votes in Warren County and Des Moines County. Pate tweeted at 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday that he is requesting the counties to conduct administrative recounts of ballots. As of Pate’s...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Supervisor's race missing from ballots in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa's News Now has learned that some ballots in Linn County Supervisor District 1 was missing the race entirely. The error was first noticed by Republican Candidate Mark Banowetz when he discovered his race wasn't on his own ballot. In a statement from the Linn...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa election results

Jury selection underway in trial for man charged in deadly Cedar Rapids shooting. Jury selection is expected to finish up for one of the men on trial for a deadly mass shooting in Cedar Rapids. Iowa house and senate election results. Updated: 4 hours ago. People have voted, and the...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Sami Scheetz elected to Iowa legislature

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa will welcome its first Arab American to the state legislature this January. Voters in House District 78, which covers part of Cedar Rapids, elected Sami Scheetz. He won with 67 percent of the vote over his Republican challenger, Anne Fairchild, who had 32 percent.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Linn County late to report election results

LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Downton Iowa City Kids' Market kicks off

IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Manchester police warn of possible scam

MANCHESTER, IA
KCRG.com

Three Johnson County law enforcement agencies introduce mental health liaison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three different law enforcement departments in Johnson County introduced their mental health liaison on Monday. Kieonna Pope will work with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Coralville and North Liberty Police Departments to respond to mental health crises and connect people with social services. The position is similar to the role other law enforcement department agencies like Cedar Rapids, Ottumwa, and Iowa City have created over the last five years.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Hinson takes Iowa’s Second District, defeats Mathis

IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

How Iowa’s Daylight Saving Time Insanity Could End Very Easily

By now, you hopefully realize we have gone through yet another cycle of switching our clocks around, this time "falling back" one hour to return to Standard time. We are so close, yet so far away from abolishing this first-world problem from our lives, as the Senate has unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act. It's now in the hands of the House and who the heck knows what they are waiting for?
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics faces two new lawsuits

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics face two discrimination lawsuits; one from a former employee and one from a student. The Daily Iowan reported that Faith Sang is a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner and alleges in her suit that she was subject to hostility, harassment, and discrimination.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids police help buy dozens of Coats for Kids

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

