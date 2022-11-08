Read full article on original website
Marion Public Library to open Thursday
The Libertarian Party of Iowa has earned major party status following Tuesday’s midterm elections. Keeping blood pressure low may reduce the risk of severe COVID-19. Price increases in the U.S. eased last month, experts say that's a good sign for inflation as the economy slows. Five Iowa counties pass...
A number of issues led to late Linn County election results
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to Linn County Auditor Joel Miller, there were two big problems that occurred on Election Day and delayed reporting the results well past midnight. Miller said the first setback took place around noon when Mark Banowetz, a candidate for the Linn County 1st District...
Election 2022: Johnson County remains a Democratic stronghold, as Republicans sweep to victories statewide
Johnson County remained a bright spot for Iowa Democrats on Tuesday, even as Republicans dominated Election Day statewide. Every Democrat in a statewide race carried the county by a large margin, even as they were defeated by Republicans. The only possible exception to that pattern is the Auditor of State race, which was still too close to call on Wednesday morning.
Ballot error in Linn County Board Supervisor District 1 race
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday afternoon, the Auditor’s Office was alerted that one of the 34 different ballot styles for the Linn County Board of Supervisor District 1 election did not include the race for Linn County Board of Supervisors. KCRG-TV9 spoke to Linn County Board of Supervisors...
Dawn Driscoll talks about victory in Iowa Senate District 46, plans moving forward
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Dawn Driscoll, a Republican from Williamsburg, won Senate District 46 on Tuesday over fellow incumbent Kevin Kinney. Driscoll won nearly 54 percent of the vote. That includes Swisher, Shueyville, the Amanas and parts of Coralville, North Liberty and Tiffin. She told TV-9 that her campaign trail...
Iowa Secretary of State calls for ballot recount in two counties
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called for a recount of votes in Warren County and Des Moines County. Pate tweeted at 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday that he is requesting the counties to conduct administrative recounts of ballots. As of Pate’s...
2 Iowa counties ordered to recount votes immediately due to 'technical problems'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans in Warren, Des Moines and Linn counties are still waiting on official election results from Tuesday night after Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said the counties experienced "technical problems." Due to this, Pate is calling on Des Moines and Warren counties to conduct...
Supervisor's race missing from ballots in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa's News Now has learned that some ballots in Linn County Supervisor District 1 was missing the race entirely. The error was first noticed by Republican Candidate Mark Banowetz when he discovered his race wasn't on his own ballot. In a statement from the Linn...
Iowa election results
Jury selection underway in trial for man charged in deadly Cedar Rapids shooting. Jury selection is expected to finish up for one of the men on trial for a deadly mass shooting in Cedar Rapids.
Sami Scheetz elected to Iowa legislature
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa will welcome its first Arab American to the state legislature this January. Voters in House District 78, which covers part of Cedar Rapids, elected Sami Scheetz. He won with 67 percent of the vote over his Republican challenger, Anne Fairchild, who had 32 percent.
Linn County late to report election results
A motorcyclist died after hitting a deer in Monticello on Wednesday.
More small towns are adding speed cameras and leaders say they’re working
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cities like Cedar Rapids and Des Moines have had automated speed cameras for years, but many smaller towns in the state have adopted them just recently. 3,279 citations were issued in the first year a camera was installed in Fayette. It keeps watch where Highway 150...
Downton Iowa City Kids' Market kicks off
With millions of Americans headed to the polls, the outcome could change the balance of power in both state and federal level.
Manchester police warn of possible scam
Three Johnson County law enforcement agencies introduce mental health liaison
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three different law enforcement departments in Johnson County introduced their mental health liaison on Monday. Kieonna Pope will work with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Coralville and North Liberty Police Departments to respond to mental health crises and connect people with social services. The position is similar to the role other law enforcement department agencies like Cedar Rapids, Ottumwa, and Iowa City have created over the last five years.
Hinson takes Iowa’s Second District, defeats Mathis
A motorcyclist died after hitting a deer in Monticello on Wednesday.
How Iowa’s Daylight Saving Time Insanity Could End Very Easily
By now, you hopefully realize we have gone through yet another cycle of switching our clocks around, this time "falling back" one hour to return to Standard time. We are so close, yet so far away from abolishing this first-world problem from our lives, as the Senate has unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act. It's now in the hands of the House and who the heck knows what they are waiting for?
Johnson County shares plans for Windham Village ahead of public hearing
Area food pantries are seeing less donations and more need ahead of the holidays. With the holidays now approaching, pantries are noticing an even larger influx of people looking for food.
University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics faces two new lawsuits
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics face two discrimination lawsuits; one from a former employee and one from a student. The Daily Iowan reported that Faith Sang is a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner and alleges in her suit that she was subject to hostility, harassment, and discrimination.
Cedar Rapids police help buy dozens of Coats for Kids
With millions of Americans headed to the polls, the outcome could change the balance of power in both state and federal level.
