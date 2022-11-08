Read full article on original website
Powerball lottery: Did you win Monday’s $1.9 billion Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (11/7/2022)
UPDATE: Powerball winning numbers drawn for record $2.04 billion jackpot after delay. See the results. The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs on Monday night. This time the Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million. The jackpot jumped again...
KTVU FOX 2
No winning ticket in Monday's Powerball jackpot, next drawing Wednesday
There was no winning Powerball ticket on Monday night. But, two tickets with five numbers were sold in Southern California. Each ticket is worth about $790,000. Lottery officials expect Wednesday's drawing to be over a billion dollars.
Here’s why Powerball numbers weren’t drawn Monday night
(NEXSTAR) — If you were patiently waiting for Monday night’s Powerball numbers to be drawn, you had to wait longer than usual. The Powerball drawing wasn’t announced on time Monday night due to a technical issue, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement. The winning numbers were finally announced after 9 a.m. ET Tuesday morning.
iheart.com
Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The Record-Setting $2.04 Billion Jackpot
One player won Monday's record-setting Powerball jackpot. A ticket purchased in California matched all six numbers to win the estimated grand prize of $2.04 billion ($997.6 million), the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website. Additionally, one player in Florida matched the five white...
Winning numbers drawn for $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Winning numbers for the $1 billion Powerball jackpot were drawn Monday night. The jackpot is the largest Powerball has had since January 2016.
Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires
LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot. Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. With no...
Didn’t win the Powerball jackpot? You may still have won money. Here’s how
(NEXSTAR) — The winning numbers for the $2 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn. Didn’t match all six numbers? Have no fear, there are other ways your ticket could still make you some money. There are nine ways in which you can win with a Powerball ticket. The...
The Winning $2 Billion Powerball Ticket Was Sold in California
The odds of winning were roughly one in 303 million.
How to stay anonymous if you win the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot prize
The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.2 billion as of Wednesday morning, with the drawing scheduled for 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday night. The winner, though, might not want their luck publicized, for fear of harassment from others and requests for money. Massachusetts isn’t one of the at least nine states...
Did anyone win the Powerball jackpot? Nope! Massive prize rises to record $1.9 billion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, so we’ll wait until Monday to see if somebody obtains a life-changing $1.9-billion winning ticket between now and then. The numbers for the drawing last night: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20,...
Winning Powerball numbers for Monday, November 7, 2022 finally revealed after delay
UPDATE, 9:40 a.m.: The Powerball numbers have finally been revealed. The Powerball drawing for Monday, November 7 was delayed for about 9 hours overnight due to "security protocols." The delay...
NBC New York
Is There a Strategy for Choosing Powerball Numbers? 8 Tips Ahead of Tonight's Drawing
Now it's getting serious. The jackpot climbed to $700 million ahead of Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, marking the fifth-largest prize in the game's history and the eighth-largest lottery prize overall. Sure, millions will play. But there's good news. First, you've got a better shot at winning the Powerball jackpot (1...
1 person hits $2B Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announce
If the winner opts for the cash payout, they'll get an estimated $997.6 million lump sum.
How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
Record $1.9 Billion Powerball Jackpot Results Revealed After Delay
Results from the record $1.9 billion Powerball drawing are still pending.
Q&A: A look at $1.9B Powerball jackpot, how it grew so large
DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — Monday night's estimated $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone finally wins the prize. The jackpot started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months...
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Saturday's $1.6 Billion Jackpot?
Saturday's jackpot was worth an estimated $1.6 billion.
