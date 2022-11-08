Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Man in 20s hospitalized after daytime shooting on Bay Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a man in his 20s is in the hospital after he was shot during the daytime on Thursday. Rochester police responded to Rochester General Hospital just before 11 a.m. after getting a report of a walk-in gunshot victim. Officers determined that the man was shot on Bay Street near Harvest Street. He is expected to survive.
17-year-old killed in car accident
Officers responded to the area of Bluff Drive and Garfield Avenue and found a deceased, 17-year-old male inside a 2007 Audi.
WHEC TV-10
Arrest made in the fire at the old Rochester Riverside Hotel
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An arrest was made in the fire at the old Rochester Riverside Hotel. Investigators say the man responsible set a series of fires around the city. We just got word in the last 10 minutes that the guy was arrested today. The man was identified as 39-year-old Isaac Lynch, of Rochester. He’s charged with burglary, arson, criminal mischief and petit larceny.
Man shot overnight in area of Myrtle Street and Laurel Street
The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Man From Buffalo Arrested, Charged With Manslaughter After Crash
A young woman was found dead on the road in Batavia, New York, and the alleged suspect was seen trying to get away from the scene. Police investigators were called to a roundabout on Oak Street Ext. in Batavia to look into an automobile crash that happened at that location and found a woman who was later identified as 17-year-old Jasmyne Rubel injured and laying on the ground.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy seen driving away from area of fatal East Rochester crash
Editor’s note: This article has been corrected to state the deputy has been placed on administrative duty. We regret the error. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy is on administrative duty after being seen driving away from the area of a fatal East Rochester crash. According to the MCSO, someone called investigators […]
13 WHAM
Deputy on administrative duty following fatal crash involving teen
East Rochester, N.Y. — A deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on administrative duty following a fatal crash involving a teenager. Shortly after midnight Saturday, an officer from the East Rochester Police Department responded to a crash on Bluff Drive near Garfield Avenue and found the driver, a 17-year-old boy from Honeoye Falls, dead.
WHEC TV-10
Residents say road that 17-year-old crashed on has long been dangerous
EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A community is in mourning after a tragic crash early Saturday morning in East Rochester. It took the life of an Aquinas senior. News10NBC hears from people in the neighborhood where the crash happened. They say that road has long been dangerous. Bluff Drive has...
Rochester man arrested for arson, burglary after series of fires in city
They say he also set two dumpsters on fire at a Family Dollar on Dewey Avenue Tuesday evening.
Brockport bus driver charged with transporting children while intoxicated
School officials notified both parents of Brockport students and the Brockport Police Department.
WHEC TV-10
NYS Attorney General’s Office investigates fatal crash in East Rochester
EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s office says it has surveillance video showing what they believe is the victim’s car speeding on Bluff Drive in East Rochester, and a deputy was in the area at the time of the crash. News10NBC’s Stephanie Duprey sat down...
Crash closes section of Inner Loop near State Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A crash involving multiple vehicles closed a westbound section of the Inner Loop in Rochester Tuesday evening. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. near the entrance to 490 West. At least four vehicles were damaged at the scene. Traffic is being routed to the State Street off ramp. Police have not […]
Police continue search for Jamesville man reported missing after not picking up daughter
DeWitt, N.Y. — Police are still searching for a Jamesville man who went missing in October. David Benz, 68, is believed to have left his home Oct. 20 without his cell phone, police said. He was supposed to pick up his daughter from work that day around 5 p.m.
iheart.com
Fairport Woman Indicted on Multiple Charges in Fatal 390 Crash
A Fairport woman has been indicted on multiple charges in a fatal crash last month on 390. Authorities say 22-year-old Jessica Cafarelli was drunk when she rolled over her vehicle, killing 22-year-old passenger Gianna Chapman of Parma. Cafarelli is charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, and DWI.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Missing Irondequoit teen has been found
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit police said that missing 13-year-old Mikayla “Andie” Cooper has been found. They thanked everyone who helped to find Andie.
WHEC TV-10
Parolee arrested for firing shots near group mourning 17-year-old murder victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old parolee was arrested after police said he fired shots on Weld Street near a group mourning the murder of teenager Chance Mosley. Group gathered last Wednesday night and scattered once the shots went off. Rochester police said bullets hit a nearby house but no one was struck by the gunfire.
4-year-old shot in parked car in Rochester
Police say an unknown suspect approached the vehicle and opened fire. Three adults and three children, a six-year old and 10-month old, in addition to the four-year old victim, were also inside, but were uninjured.
Grieving sister calls for an end to silence in William Keith Booker’s murder
“And it hurts that he died alone, in the city that he loved,” Toluhi said through tears.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Illegal gun found in trunk of car where 4-year-old was shot
UPDATE: Rochester police said an illegal handgun was found in the trunk of the car where a 4-year-old was shot. An investigation at Rochester General Hospital, where the 4-year-old was taken for treatment, led to the discovery of the gun. A relative of the 4-year-old was charged with a misdemeanor for criminal possession of a weapon and he was issued an appearance ticket for Rochester City Court.
Car crash on 390 South, traffic backed up
They added that the left and center lanes are blocked.
