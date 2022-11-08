ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Man in 20s hospitalized after daytime shooting on Bay Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a man in his 20s is in the hospital after he was shot during the daytime on Thursday. Rochester police responded to Rochester General Hospital just before 11 a.m. after getting a report of a walk-in gunshot victim. Officers determined that the man was shot on Bay Street near Harvest Street. He is expected to survive.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Arrest made in the fire at the old Rochester Riverside Hotel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An arrest was made in the fire at the old Rochester Riverside Hotel. Investigators say the man responsible set a series of fires around the city. We just got word in the last 10 minutes that the guy was arrested today. The man was identified as 39-year-old Isaac Lynch, of Rochester. He’s charged with burglary, arson, criminal mischief and petit larceny.
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Man From Buffalo Arrested, Charged With Manslaughter After Crash

A young woman was found dead on the road in Batavia, New York, and the alleged suspect was seen trying to get away from the scene. Police investigators were called to a roundabout on Oak Street Ext. in Batavia to look into an automobile crash that happened at that location and found a woman who was later identified as 17-year-old Jasmyne Rubel injured and laying on the ground.
BATAVIA, NY
13 WHAM

Deputy on administrative duty following fatal crash involving teen

East Rochester, N.Y. — A deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on administrative duty following a fatal crash involving a teenager. Shortly after midnight Saturday, an officer from the East Rochester Police Department responded to a crash on Bluff Drive near Garfield Avenue and found the driver, a 17-year-old boy from Honeoye Falls, dead.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Fairport Woman Indicted on Multiple Charges in Fatal 390 Crash

A Fairport woman has been indicted on multiple charges in a fatal crash last month on 390. Authorities say 22-year-old Jessica Cafarelli was drunk when she rolled over her vehicle, killing 22-year-old passenger Gianna Chapman of Parma. Cafarelli is charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, and DWI.
FAIRPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Illegal gun found in trunk of car where 4-year-old was shot

UPDATE: Rochester police said an illegal handgun was found in the trunk of the car where a 4-year-old was shot. An investigation at Rochester General Hospital, where the 4-year-old was taken for treatment, led to the discovery of the gun. A relative of the 4-year-old was charged with a misdemeanor for criminal possession of a weapon and he was issued an appearance ticket for Rochester City Court.
ROCHESTER, NY

