Washington State

The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bleacher Report

Packers Rumors: WRs Frustrated at Being Made Scapegoat After Rodgers' OTA Absence

The Green Bay Packers' wide receiving corps is apparently tired of being scapegoated for the team's offensive struggles. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the criticism of the receivers "isn't sitting well" given Aaron Rodgers' decision to not attend voluntary offseason workouts. The Green Bay offense has been completely lacking in...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Packers Rumors: Johnathan Abram Claimed on Waivers After Raiders Release

The Green Bay Packers claimed former Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram off waivers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Raiders attempted to trade Abram, the No. 27 overall draft pick in 2019, before the Nov. 1 deadline but couldn't find a suitor. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Rose Bowl Reportedly Negotiating Role in Expanded College Football Playoff

One sticking point for the College Football Playoff adopting a 12-team format as soon as the 2024 season could be its relationship with the Rose Bowl. According to Heather Dinich of ESPN, a top Rose Bowl official said on Wednesday that "everyone involved in the existing [CFP] 12-year contract must unanimously agree to changing the terms, and the CFP and the Rose Bowl are still negotiating the historic game's role in the new model."
Bleacher Report

The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 10

The 2022 NFL season is nine weeks in, exactly halfway home for the regular season. In fantasy football, we're even further along. The final month of the fantasy regular season—and with it the stretch run for the playoffs—are just around the corner. That ramps up the pressure. The...
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert Week 10 NFL Picks

Even the best NFL betting gurus will tell you that they have had bad weeks, and we're not immune here, dropping below .500 in our Week 9 picks. But you know what? We’re built to bounce back. Our 66-58-5 record says so. NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, Kris...
Bleacher Report

3 Players Bears Must Target in Offseason to Maximize Justin Fields' Potential

The Chicago Bears set the wheels in motion for the 2023 season with a few moves ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The departures of Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith to the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, respectively, took some big defensive names off the books for next year, and the Bears landed wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Pederson: Jaguars Want to Preserve Travis Etienne, Give More Touches to JaMycal Hasty

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said he's aiming to reduce the workload for running back Travis Etienne Jr. after a 30-touch game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Pederson explained discussions within the coaching staff have centered around more involvement for backup rusher JaMycal Hasty, who was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers in August.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bleacher Report

Report: Raiders' Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow Put on IR with Leg, Oblique Injuries

A rough season for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse Thursday as a result of Darren Waller's ailing hamstring and Hunter Renfrow's oblique. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Waller is being placed on injured reserve after aggravating the injury that has kept him out the past three games. Shortly after, Hunter Renfrow was placed on injured reserve with an oblique injury, per Schefter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bleacher Report

Ezekiel Elliott's Knee Injury Recovery 'Truly' Day-to-Day, Cowboys' McCarthy Says

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is considered day-to-day ahead of Week 10's matchup against the Green Bay Packers, coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday. “The work was good (yesterday). He was hitting the holes. … This will truly be day-to-day. We don’t want to get in a spot where he was last year," McCarthy told reporters.

