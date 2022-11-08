Read full article on original website
Related
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Odell Beckham Jr. Names 4 NFL Teams as Possible Landing Spots While Stating What He Wants in a New Home
Odell Beckham Jr. names four NFL teams with whom he has seemingly had contact recently. The post Odell Beckham Jr. Names 4 NFL Teams as Possible Landing Spots While Stating What He Wants in a New Home appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
SkySports
NFL Week Nine Stats: Tyreek Hill on pace for historic season, Tom Brady reaches 100,000 yards passing
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Atlanta Falcons, the New York Jets beat the Buffalo Bills, the Minnesota Vikings beat the Washington Commanders and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans, all by a score of 20-17. This is just the second time in NFL history when...
Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 10 picks...
Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 10 picks...
Bleacher Report
Frank Reich Opens Up on Colts Firing: 'There’s Disappointment and Hurt'
The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday following a brutal 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and he recently opened up about the disappointment he felt following the firing. Reich said, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59 in Indianapolis:. “There’s disappointment and hurt. It hurts. It...
Bleacher Report
Falcons' Drake London, Cordarrelle Patterson Fantasy Trade Advice Ahead of Deadline
Fantasy football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching, and a trio of Atlanta Falcons should be talked about in that vein. Tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London have underperformed, begging the question as to whether they are good buy-low candidates. On the other hand, running back Cordarrelle Patterson...
Bleacher Report
6 NFL Teams Desperate to Land QBs C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young in 2023 NFL Draft
While most NFL teams are jostling for playoff positions, some have already turned their eye to the 2023 draft. The silver lining to a lost '22 season is a chance at landing a franchise signal-caller such as Ohio State's C.J. Stroud or Alabama's Bryce Young. Stroud and Young are the...
Bleacher Report
Packers Rumors: WRs Frustrated at Being Made Scapegoat After Rodgers' OTA Absence
The Green Bay Packers' wide receiving corps is apparently tired of being scapegoated for the team's offensive struggles. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the criticism of the receivers "isn't sitting well" given Aaron Rodgers' decision to not attend voluntary offseason workouts. The Green Bay offense has been completely lacking in...
Bleacher Report
Packers Rumors: Johnathan Abram Claimed on Waivers After Raiders Release
The Green Bay Packers claimed former Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram off waivers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Raiders attempted to trade Abram, the No. 27 overall draft pick in 2019, before the Nov. 1 deadline but couldn't find a suitor. The...
Bleacher Report
Rose Bowl Reportedly Negotiating Role in Expanded College Football Playoff
One sticking point for the College Football Playoff adopting a 12-team format as soon as the 2024 season could be its relationship with the Rose Bowl. According to Heather Dinich of ESPN, a top Rose Bowl official said on Wednesday that "everyone involved in the existing [CFP] 12-year contract must unanimously agree to changing the terms, and the CFP and the Rose Bowl are still negotiating the historic game's role in the new model."
Bleacher Report
Kyler Murray Rumors: Cardinals QB 'Day-to-Day' with Hamstring Injury Ahead of Week 10
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is dealing with a hamstring injury ahead of the team's Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported he is considered "day-to-day" and added it is "not nothing. But not catastrophic." Murray has 2,168 passing yards and 359 rushing yards...
Bleacher Report
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 10
The 2022 NFL season is nine weeks in, exactly halfway home for the regular season. In fantasy football, we're even further along. The final month of the fantasy regular season—and with it the stretch run for the playoffs—are just around the corner. That ramps up the pressure. The...
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 10 NFL Picks
Even the best NFL betting gurus will tell you that they have had bad weeks, and we're not immune here, dropping below .500 in our Week 9 picks. But you know what? We’re built to bounce back. Our 66-58-5 record says so. NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, Kris...
Bleacher Report
3 Players Bears Must Target in Offseason to Maximize Justin Fields' Potential
The Chicago Bears set the wheels in motion for the 2023 season with a few moves ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The departures of Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith to the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, respectively, took some big defensive names off the books for next year, and the Bears landed wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Bleacher Report
Pederson: Jaguars Want to Preserve Travis Etienne, Give More Touches to JaMycal Hasty
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said he's aiming to reduce the workload for running back Travis Etienne Jr. after a 30-touch game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Pederson explained discussions within the coaching staff have centered around more involvement for backup rusher JaMycal Hasty, who was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers in August.
Bleacher Report
Report: Raiders' Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow Put on IR with Leg, Oblique Injuries
A rough season for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse Thursday as a result of Darren Waller's ailing hamstring and Hunter Renfrow's oblique. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Waller is being placed on injured reserve after aggravating the injury that has kept him out the past three games. Shortly after, Hunter Renfrow was placed on injured reserve with an oblique injury, per Schefter.
Bleacher Report
Ezekiel Elliott's Knee Injury Recovery 'Truly' Day-to-Day, Cowboys' McCarthy Says
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is considered day-to-day ahead of Week 10's matchup against the Green Bay Packers, coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday. “The work was good (yesterday). He was hitting the holes. … This will truly be day-to-day. We don’t want to get in a spot where he was last year," McCarthy told reporters.
Why DeAngelo Hall, several other analysts pick the 49ers to win the NFC West
NFL.com analysts made their playoff predictions. Twenty, including names like DeAngelo Hall, Brian Baldinger, and Maurice Jones-Drew, picked the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC West, earning a home playoff game. Five analysts, including David Carr and Marc Sessler, went with the Seattle Seahawks. With its 4-4 record, San...
Bleacher Report
Chiefs WRs Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney's Trade Advice for Dynasty Fantasy Leagues
While fantasy football managers have received little return on Skyy Moore or Kadarius Toney this season, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers could be undervalued assets in dynasty leagues. The Chiefs selected Moore in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft in part to help replace Tyreek Hill. The...
