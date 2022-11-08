ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job

Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?. The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise. Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Saints Make Decision On Veteran Quarterback Andy Dalton

It's been a rough year for the New Orleans Saints. They're currently 3-6 after losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night as their offense struggled mightily. They only scored 13 points and that number likely would've been a lot lower if they didn't score a garbage-time touchdown. After the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder

Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Eagles Star Admits He Might Not Play For Much Longer

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson has an end date to his playing career in mind. Per Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Johnson addressed when he might retire while discussing mental health at a depression treatment clinic in New Jersey on Saturday. "To be honest with you, I’ve thought...
NEW JERSEY STATE
FanSided

Disgraced Buccaneers coach could be on his way back to Tampa

It has been a while since Buccaneers fans have heard about Jon Gruden after the events of a year ago. Now, it looks like Gurden can come back to Tampa. The Jon Gruden saga of a year ago was messy. The entire event shed light on areas of the NFL that the league never wanted to see. The implications went beyond just one coach, although the impact on the former Buccaneers head coach and his career was severe.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Watch: Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger and James Harrison Dominate Ravens and Make History in 2007

When we think of monumental dates in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ history, November 5th doesn’t necessarily jump off the page to most people. With dates such as December 23rd, the cemented early-year dates of each Super Bowl victory, or the franchise’s birthday of July 8th, 1933, it is easy for November 5th, 2007 to get lost in the file cabinet for fans. However, on November 5th, 15 years ago, one of the most historic games happened in what was Heinz Field on Monday Night Football.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference

Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Deion Sanders Is Not Happy With 'Bulls--t' Rumors

Deion Sanders will be missing from Jackson State practice on Monday and Tuesday. Is he off to meet with another college football program about a head coaching vacancy?!?!. The Jackson State head coach shot down the "bulls--t" rumors while speaking with his team. “You know I hate missing anything with...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy