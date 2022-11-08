Former Arkansas Tech Wonder Boy hopes for Pro Football Hall of Fame induction

In the Hall of Fame for their sport, there is Scottie Pippin, Sidney Moncrief, Jerry Jones, and Jimmy Johnson who are all either born or raised in Arkansas.

Also, from the old days of the NFL, the names Jim Brown, Bart Star, Dick Butkus and Johnny Unitas may ring a bell, but the name Eddie Meador is often left out.

Eddie Meador played cornerback for the Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys in the 1950s.

After graduating he was the 80th pick for the Los Angeles Rams in the 1959 NFL draft.

Fast forward to 2022, Meador still has the record for most interceptions in Rams history with 46.

David Meador, Eddie’s son sat with us to tell us his dad’s story of going from a Wonder Boy to a Ram and now, to a hopeful member of the Pro Football Hall of fame.

Eddie Meador was born in Dallas, Texas and lived on a farm until moving to Gum Log, Arkansas in Pope county in the 10th grade.

He enrolled in Russellville high school.

David says his dad broke his hip and had to sit out for the season. Only playing one year of high school football, Meador lit up the field for the Cyclones, earning all-state honors.























Being from Texas, his dream was to play for the Texas A&M Aggies. So, he decided the road to college station to go introduce himself to the head coach.

“The head coach at the time looked at him and said son you’ll never play division one football,” said David.

That coach was Paul Bear Bryant, who went on to will 6 national championships for the University of Alabama after leaving Texas A&M.

After being told this, Meador went back to Russellville where he walked on to become an Arkansas Tech Wonder Boy.

Meador was stellar for the green and gold. He “basically, lit up the record books for a long time.” Meador currently holds the Arkansas Tech record for longest touchdown run, 2nd in rushing touchdowns, 3rd in career touchdowns and 3rd in career rushing yards.

Meador was inducted into the Arkansas Tech sports hall of fame and the Arkansas Sports hall of fame in 1978.

Even with all the success at ATU, the big question is how did his name travel from Arkansas Tech University to the Los Angeles Rams organization in 1959 when there wasn’t any technology like the present day?

David says “there was a Rams scout that liked to duck hunt in South Arkansas, and he was connected to someone at Arkansas Tech. They got to talking he said, “you need to check out this guy name Eddie Meador.”

He says it was the 1959 Optimist bowl where Meador really shined. This game is like the current senior bowl, yet there was a team of NCAA All-Americans, versus the NAIA all-Americans.

“Dad had a really good game against the division 1’s and that’s when the Rams said we wanted him.”

Meador’s signing bonus was $500 dollars. He used 400 of that to buy a car to get to LA for training camp to make the team.

When he did, his first contract was $7,500 for the whole season. That changed as he held on to his starting spot as a rookie for his entire 12-year career.

Meador was a 6-time pro bowler, 2-time first-team all-pro, 3-time second-team all-pro and a member of the 1960’s all-decade team.

David says his father is very humble, and “he would tell you today that he would not have been the player he was without those coaches and his teammates that made him better.”

With accolades like this, the Pro Football Hall of Fame should at least have Eddie Meador on the radar. Starting in 2009, the Meador family began their quest to make sure of that. David says, “the journey to get there has been just as golden as that bust will ever be bronze.”















Throughout the process of getting his dad’s name back in the limelight, David felt he needed other well-known names to speak about his dad.

So, he got in touch with Larry Lacewell. Lacewell is the former head football coach of Arkansas State University in the 1980s before becoming a scout for the Dallas Cowboys. In college, Lacewell played for the University of Arkansas at Monticello against Eddie Meador.

“He said I was going to use that game against Tech to show everybody that there was somebody else good on this field besides that Meador boy,” said David as he describes his conversation with Lacewell.

David also spoke with pro football hall of fame wide receiver Raymond Berry. Saying Berry told him his dad was the smartest defensive back he’s ever played against and that he belongs in the hall of fame.

Ed Meador wasn’t just the leader for the Rams’ Defense, he was also the President of the NFL Players Association. Not only earning the respect of how he played the game but earning the respect of being a person the player would be proud of to represent them.

He also earned the respect of the community. He won the Byron ‘Whizzer’ White Man of the Year Award and the NFL father of the year in 1969 by raising awareness and funds for kids with special needs as his eldest son Michael was born with cerebral palsy.

Now, 52 years after retirement Meador came the closest, he had ever been to make it to Canton Ohio. In 2022 he made it to the final 12 Pro Football hall of fame nominees.

“I think getting to the top 12 this past summer made him realize that maybe I was good enough,” said David.









As the Meador family waits and hopes for Canton, they got to experience Eddie Meador day at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2019.

In a video recorded by Meadors’ daughter, the Rams legend stands in the end zone on the field he played on, waving to thousands of Rams fans and they chant his name.

“If the hall of fame doesn’t happen in his lifetime or doesn’t ever happen, the LA Rams gave him a Hall of Fame moment.”

Eddie Meador is now 85 years old and the family hopes that if that day comes, the Wonderboy and Rams legends will be here to put on that gold jacket, unveil his bronze bust, and officially solidify his name forever in NFL history

