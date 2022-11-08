ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Rain showers expected Tuesday in Kern County

By Candy Cáceres
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XQeKL_0j2VprCy00

Today we saw light and consistent rain showers across Kern County. It was more of a prelude of what’s to come on Tuesday, when we expect the heaviest day of rain and snow.

The big storm we’ve been talking about since last week is finally moving into Kern County through Wednesday bringing rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds, and snow in the higher elevations, including our mountain, passes early Wednesday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for our mountain areas until Wednesday at 10 a.m. Snow levels will drop overnight to around 4,000 ft north of Kern County.

Dry and cool conditions are expected after Wednesday into the weekend, with temps running around 8-12 degrees below average.

The San Joaquin Valley Fog may become an issue. Air quality will remain good with an AQI of 50.

Related
KGET

Storm wrapping up in Kern County

The storm is wrapping it up in Kern County, with just clouds lingering today under a crisp and clean day. Bakersfield picked up .39″ in the rain gauge, putting us a 0.66″ for November. Some mountain communities, such as Tehachapi, picked up 0.76″, while Lake Isabella reported 1.23″. Temperatures will remain mild and steady over the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Storm ends, clear skies expected across Kern County

The Valley rain and Mountain snow is coming to an end this morning. We will see clearing skies throughout the morning and afternoon. The storm didn’t disappoint with Bakersfield picking up over .30″ of rain. Some areas of our Mountains received more than 1.00″. No rain for the next 7 days in Kern County, and below normal temps are expected.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Stormy weather continues across Kern County

We expect to get another round of heavy/moderate rain tonight before we start wrapping things up late tomorrow morning. So far, West Bakersfield has picked up close to half an inch of rain, while Meadows Field sits at 0.22″ and Delano at 0.28″. In the last 24 hours, Lake Isabella picked up 0.67″ in the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Storm moving into Kern County Monday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Now into our 4th straight year of exceptional drought, the storm bearing down on the Golden Empire Monday night is good news, all things considered. The storm in California is already dumping precious snowfall across the Northern Sierra Nevada mountain range and with it abundant rain in the lower elevations but […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Could Bakersfield be on its way to record-breaking rain totals?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With rain headed into Kern County Tuesday morning, here are some fun facts for November weather. Bakersfield is expecting around .50″ of rain from Tuesday’s storm, but will this help Bakersfield’s overall record November rain totals?. The number one year for November...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Snowfall closes Cuddy Valley Road in Frazier Park

Frazier Park, Calif. (KGET) — Heavy snowfall has shutdown Cuddy Valley Road in Frazier Park Tuesday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. Snowfall and iced roads forced CHP to close Cuddy Valley Road towards Mount Pinos summit around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, CHP said. This is a developing story. We will update […]
FRAZIER PARK, CA
Bakersfield Now

School snow day closures and delays for Nov. 9

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning an alert for Kern County schools was posted for snow delays for Nov. 9th's winter weather. Here are the schools with delays, or closures. This article will be updated once more updates become available. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter: Delay 2 hours. El...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Power outages in Kern County caused by weather: PGE

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are 2,931 PG&E customers without power due to weather in Kern County, according to the PG&E website. One power outage is off Highway 178 near Alfred Harrell Highway and Comanche drive, according to the PG&E website. This power outage started at 4:54 p.m. and PG&E is unsure when power will […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Voters turn out on a rainy Election Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A rainy and gloomy sky hovered over Kern County on this election day. Off and on showers pelted the concrete as voters turned up to polling locations across the county. “I encourage everyone to come out to vote. Don’t let the rain or anything hold you back from making your voice […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Crumbl Cookies coming to Delano

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Crumbl Cookies location will soon be coming to the Delano Marketplace. A Crumbl Cookies spokesperson told 17 News the owners are hoping to open in December but have not confirmed the date yet. The new Cumbl Cookies will be located at 550 Woollomes Ave. in Suite 105, according to the […]
DELANO, CA
KGET 17

The Scrivner dynasty: Several family members look to cement influence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday night a political dynasty appears to have emerged in Kern County: the Scrivner family. Zack Scrivner, now serving his fourth term on the Kern County Board of Supervisors representing District 2, is only one member of the family gaining influence in the Central Valley’s political landscape. His wife, his mother, and his chief of staff all currently lead in multiple school board races held in yesterday’s election.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Where to drop off mail-in ballots in Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2022 General Election Day is upon us and many may be wondering where they can drop off their main-in ballots if they don’t want to put them in the mail. According to the Kern County Elections Division, here is a full list ballot drop-off locations around Kern County: Bakersfield Kern […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Wible Road collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision on Wible Road Monday night, according to the corner’s office. Jessica Segura, 19, of Bakersfield was driving the motorcycle when she hit a curb and was ejected from her motor bike...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Freeze warning issued for Mojave Desert

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Mojave Desert is placed on a freeze warning from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the City of Tehachapi. City organizers said temperatures are expected to reach as low as 28 to 30 degrees. Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and crops […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

KGET

