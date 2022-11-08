Rain showers expected Tuesday in Kern County

Today we saw light and consistent rain showers across Kern County. It was more of a prelude of what’s to come on Tuesday, when we expect the heaviest day of rain and snow.

The big storm we’ve been talking about since last week is finally moving into Kern County through Wednesday bringing rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds, and snow in the higher elevations, including our mountain, passes early Wednesday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for our mountain areas until Wednesday at 10 a.m. Snow levels will drop overnight to around 4,000 ft north of Kern County.

Dry and cool conditions are expected after Wednesday into the weekend, with temps running around 8-12 degrees below average.

The San Joaquin Valley Fog may become an issue. Air quality will remain good with an AQI of 50.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.