How The Powerball Jackpot Could Exceed $2 Billion Tonight

By Conway Crew
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Although the jackpot for Monday’s Powerball drawing is sitting at $1.9 billion... lottery officials say it may top $2 billion by the time the numbers are drawn!

Tickets are selling like hotcakes for the drawing, which is offering the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. Because the jackpot amount is based on the amount of money the Powerball brings in, the winnings for the latest drawing will likely see a big boost, officials say.

The previous record holder was a $1.586 billion jackpot, which was split between three winners in 2016.

Make sure you're listening to KFI AM 640 to hear the winning numbers!

