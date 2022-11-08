ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Here’s why Powerball numbers weren’t drawn Monday night

By Matthew Knight, Nexstar Media Wire, Alix Martichoux, Addy Bink
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48yuiB_0j2VpHsA00

(NEXSTAR) — If you were patiently waiting for Monday night’s Powerball numbers to be drawn, you had to wait longer than usual.

The Powerball drawing wasn’t announced on time Monday night due to a technical issue, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement. The winning numbers were finally announced after 9 a.m. ET Tuesday morning.

Powerball: The winning numbers for the $1.9B jackpot

The record-breaking $2 billion Powerball drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues processing sales, officials said. In the end, a single California ticket matched all six numbers from the overnight draw.

“Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed,” the lottery said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Nearly three hours after the scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST drawing, the association told the AP, “It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay.”

On Tuesday morning, the association said in a new statement that Powerball had been “in communication with the lottery throughout the night as it works to resolve the issue.”

A similar issue delayed a Powerball drawing just a couple of weeks ago, according to Nexstar’s WEHT .

In April, a Powerball drawing was delayed over four hours for a similar reason. Nexstar’s WJW reports that, in that drawing, Powerball stated that a participating lottery needed extra time to complete security protocols.

Last summer, a Powerball drawing was delayed to allow several lotteries extra time to complete security protocols, Nexstar’s WCBD reports .

Be aware: These IRS tax breaks are changing for 2022 filing

Those who spend $2 on a Powerball ticket might wonder if something is wrong when 40 drawings pass without a jackpot winner, but this is how the game is designed. With odds of 1 in 292 million, that means it’s unlikely anyone will win the prize until a growing jackpot attracts more players. And more ticket sales mean the lottery can raise more money for public programs, which is the point of the state lotteries.

The jackpot prize for Wednesday’s draw now reverts to an estimated $20 million.

The game is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Police warn residents about ‘Felony Lane Gang’

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department is issuing a warning to residents about the “Felony Lane Gang.” According to the LPD, the group travels in groups burglarizing vehicles, then uses stolen credit and debit cards to make big purchases. “Many of us already lock our cars and that’s great, but we all really need […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Crash closes highway, result of self-inflicted shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – The cause of a crash that diverted traffic from a busy Kansas highway has been ruled a suicide. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office released a written statement on Monday detailing the events surrounding the crash. On Sunday, Franklin County deputies were called to Interstate 35 near Kansas Highway 33 where a […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
The Independent

How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn

The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
The Independent

Winning numbers for record $1.9b Powerball to be announced Tuesday after delay from security procedures

The drawing of the winning numbers in the record $1.9bn Powerball jackpot was delayed Monday night after officials cited the need for additional security measures.“Tonight’s Powerball drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur,” the California Lottery tweeted on Monday night, at around the same time the winning numbers were expected to be announced.The state Lottery noted that “when the required security protocols are complete”, the draw for the record jackpot...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSNT News

Runaway teen dies in head-on crash in Kansas

PARSONS, Kans. — A juvenile is dead after Parsons Police said the teen stole a vehicle before crashing it head-on with a tractor trailer last week. On Thursday, officers with PPD responded to a wreck to US 400 Hwy – just west of US 58 Hwy Junction for a crash. At the scene they would […]
PARSONS, KS
KPEL 96.5

Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed

If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

Powerball numbers released

After issues with a lottery outlet delayed the release of last night's record Powerball jackpot numbers, they have been released. The jackpot was worth a record $1.9 billion dollars. The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10.
iheart.com

POWERBALL Numbers Announced After Delayed Drawing

A technical glitch resulted in Monday night's gigantic POWERBALL drawing being delayed until Tuesday morning. It turns out that big jackpot is even BIGGER than expected. It's now $2.04 billion...a world record. Check your tickets. The numbers are:. 10 -- 33 -- 41 -- 47 -- 56 -- POWERBALL=10.
KSNT News

Holiday snack recalled from Kansas stores

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall has been issued for products sold at Tractor Supply Company stores across Kansas. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the alert on Nov. 1 after an alert was posted by Cedar Creek Popcorn of Sac City, Iowa. This alert concerns the product 18 oz. Old-Fashioned Caramel Holiday Popcorn […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Cookie dough recall impacts Kansas supermarket chain

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall has been issued by Walmart for a cookie dough product that may contain soft plastic film. The voluntary recall was issued on Nov. 3 by Nestlé USA for a limited amount of Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs due to the potential presence of soft plastic film. The recall is isolated […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy