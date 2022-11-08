Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
WIBW
Hundreds turn out for annual State of Community event in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sellout crowd of around 400 people turned out for the annual State of the Community event Thursday morning in downtown Topeka. The event began at 8 a.m. at the Townsite Avenue Ballroom, 534 S. Kansas Ave. Speakers included Shawnee County Commission chairman Aaron Mays and...
WIBW
DA’s SAVE Program draws attention from Topeka JUMP
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A record 30 homicides in Topeka in 2017 sparked conversations about reducing crime. It led District Attorney Mike Kagay to implement Strategies Against Violence Everywhere Program, also know as SAVE. “We’re making a difference everyday in the lives of these kids and their families,” said Kagay....
WIBW
Wednesday’s Child - Dana
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week Lori Hutchinson spends some time with Dana, our Wednesday’s Child, at Board and Brush in Southwest Topeka. It’s a perfect place for someone like Dana who loves to do arts and crafts. Dana also hopes to attend cosmetology school, with aspirations to become a hair designer.
WIBW
Topeka Mayor weighs in on elections, 45th St. Bar violence
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla says local officials have taken action before to shut down a business that was the scene of repeated violent incidents. Padilla recalled the situation during an interview Wednesday on Eye on NE Kansas. Asked about recent incidents - including a homicide - outside 45th St. Bar, Padilla shared his perspective as a former Topeka Police Officer and former chief enforcement officer for the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control. Watch the interview to hear his comments.
WIBW
Young Trustees hosting annual chili cook off
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With the weather getting cold, come warm up with some delicious chili. Young Trustees is hosting its 5th Annual Chili Cook-Off this Saturday, November 12th. The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation’s Young Trustees have organized this family-friendly event as a way for businesses and citizens to gather...
WIBW
TPS holds Indigenous Family Night at Jardine Middle School
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools is holding several events to observe Native American Heritage Month. Wednesday night was the district’s annual Indigenous Family Night at Jardine Middle School. Families were provided information from the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation and district consultants assisted students enroll for their Certificate...
WIBW
Topeka Rescue Mission hopes to collect enough gifts for families in time for Christmas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka Rescue Mission has a long gift list to fill. “We are blessed to serve 200 guests at our shelter, another 200 for unsheltered guests who are living in the community in Topeka and another 200-500 families from the Christmas Bureau. Some of those numbers are a little higher than what we have seen in the past, as a need has gone up,” said Holton Witman, TRM Director of Distribution Services.
WIBW
Crash near Melvern Lake sends two to Topeka hospital
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were transported to a hospital as a result of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 75 near Melvern Lake on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officials were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8 to an injury accident at milepost 119 on U.S. Highway 75.
WIBW
Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co. polling place Tuesday morning. A spokesperson for the City of Topeka said the suicide happened Tuesday, November 8 inside a vehicle that was parked in front of a polling place at 312 NE Freeman Ave.
WIBW
Topeka Rescue Mission pleads for help, donations ahead of Holiday season
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As economic woes have dampened donations for the Topeka Rescue Mission, it has pleaded for help ahead of the Holiday season. The Topeka Rescue Mission says on Wednesday, Nov. 9, that its team has been hard at work for months in an attempt to prepare for Christmas. Due to a variety of reasons - inflation, an increase in the number of those in need, and supply chain issues - it said it is now behind in how much it typically has on hand this time of year.
WIBW
12th St. Delays: City Manager updates the project, other Topeka issues
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been a busy first couple months on the job for Topeka City Manager Steve Wade. Projects are wrapping up and new efforts continue. Wade visited Eye on NE Kansas to provide a few updates. First, he said the city just received word that the SW 12th St. project is running several months behind schedule. The stretch between SW Washburn and SW Gage will not reopen until the middle of next year, rather than by the end of 2022 as initially expected. Wade said the contractors cite supply chain issues for the delays.
WIBW
Hiawatha welcomes Shamburg as mayor, Brown Co. retains Lehmkuhl
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Becky Shamburg will take over as Mayor of Hiawatha as Richard Lehmkuhl retains his commission seat. Voters in Hiawatha welcomed Becky Shamburg to the mayor’s seat on Tuesday night, Nov. 8. Shamburg received 599 votes while challenger Brian Shefferd gathered 482. She will take over...
WIBW
KCMO to welcome cannabis lounges in new entertainment district
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - One day after voters legalized recreational marijuana in Missouri, a hospitality group announced a new entertainment district project in Kansas City that will include spaces to freely smoke cannabis. Besa Hospitality Group, out of Gladstone, Mo., announced on Wednesday, Nov. 9, that those who live...
WIBW
Geary Co. voters may retain Commissioner Giordano
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Voters in Geary Co. may retain Commissioner Giordano. Voters in Geary County may decide to retain District 1 County Commissioner Trish Giordano on Tuesday night, Nov. 8. Giordano, who ran as an Independent, received 1,342 votes while Republican challenger Brad Roether gathered 1,208. However, the...
WIBW
Truck hits deer Wednesday morning near Gage Park in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Raymond Espinosa was driving to work Wednesday morning when a deer ran out in front of his pickup truck on a street along the south edge of Gage Park in west Topeka. Espinosa didn’t have time to react as his Ford F-150 struck the deer around...
WIBW
TPD warns of phone scam circulating Capital City
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook to warn Capital City residents of a recent phone scam circulating the area. TPD indicated that on Tuesday night, Nov. 8, it received several reports about a scammer who pretended to be a TPD sergeant. The scammer reportedly called about “contempt of court” and “car registry issues.”
$10,000 sculpture missing from Shawnee Co. yard
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A missing sculpture, valued at $10,000, is missing from a Shawnee County yard and deputies want to find it. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the 150-pound sculpture of a bat and is appealing to the public for help finding the item. The bat has a 10-foot wing span. According […]
WIBW
Thieves steal $1,000 photo from Manhattan alley
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for three men who stole a $1,000 photo from an alley in Aggieville. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that officials with the City of Manhattan reported a theft in the 1300 block of Laramie St. Officials indicate that...
WIBW
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a shooting in central Topeka that sent one person to the hospital. TPD says officers responded just after 7 p.m. Monday to SW 11th and SW Buchanan St. Shortly after the call, they were told a person arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. votes to keep Riphahn, Topeka to see sales tax increase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Commissioner Bill Riphahn will keep his seat as Topeka residents approve a 0.2% sales tax increase. Voters in Topeka said yes to the Gage Park 0.2% sales tax on Tuesday night, Nov. 8. About 39,639 voted yes while 24,051 voted no. The tax will...
Comments / 0