TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As economic woes have dampened donations for the Topeka Rescue Mission, it has pleaded for help ahead of the Holiday season. The Topeka Rescue Mission says on Wednesday, Nov. 9, that its team has been hard at work for months in an attempt to prepare for Christmas. Due to a variety of reasons - inflation, an increase in the number of those in need, and supply chain issues - it said it is now behind in how much it typically has on hand this time of year.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO