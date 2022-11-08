Oregon Ducks optimistic sacks leader DJ Johnson, several other injured players could return against Washington

Read full article on original website
Can Oregon Ducks disrupt Washington’s extremely efficient third down offense?
Oregon’s defense made incremental improvement on third down before a setback against Colorado. Now the No. 6 Ducks have to attempt to get off the field against Washington offense that is one of the most effective in the country at converting on third down. Washington (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12) ranks...
Five-stars heading to Eugene for recruiting weekend
Five-stars will once again descend into Eugene for football visits this weekend as the Ducks host rival Washington in a Top 25 clash at Autzen Stadium.
Dam Nation Collective says ‘we’re swinging for the fences’ to fuel Oregon State’s NIL game
Oregon State is about to turbo-charge name, image and likeness opportunities for its athletes. A former OSU athletics administrator and Nike executive have co-founded Dam Nation Collective, which will provide NIL opportunities for all Beaver athletes. Dam Nation is partnering with Learfield, a sports marketing firm that has relationships with hundreds of businesses nationally, and a deep roster of former OSU athletes.
WATCH: Jeffrey Bassa breaks down Oregon vs Washington matchup
Hear from Sophomore Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa as he previews and discusses the team's upcoming Top 25 showdown against visiting Washington this Saturday evening. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter, as...
Oregon women’s basketball center Kennedy Basham out ‘several weeks’ with right knee injury
Oregon’s already short rotation will be shorter, literally and figuratively, for the foreseeable future. Ducks freshman center Kennedy Basham, who injured her right knee during the third quarter of Monday’s season opener against Northwestern, was in a full leg immobilizing brace and on crutches during Wednesday’s practice.
Oregon State basketball teams ink 3 players, including in-staters Donovyn Hunter and Kennedie Shuler
Oregon State added three high school seniors to its men’s and women’s basketball programs Wednesday, the first day of early national signing period. The men signed Gavin Marrs, a 6-foot-11 power forward from Ellensburg, Washington. The women stayed in-state for a pair of guards, South Medford’s Donovyn Hunter and Barlow’s Kennedie Shuler.
UCLA CB Jaylin Davies Talks Expanding Role, Transferring from Oregon
UCLA cornerback Jaylin Davies answered questions about his transfer from Oregon, his expanding role in the defense, getting in a slight altercation during the ASU game, and what he sees from Arizona's offense.
Oregon men’s basketball signs 3 top 50 players in top 10 recruiting class for 2023
Oregon signed three top 50 players to its 2023 recruiting class, which ranks in the top 10 nationally. Five-star forwards Kwame Evans Jr. and Mookie Cook and four-star guard Jackson Shelstad signed with the Ducks on Wednesday in what is the No. 7 ranked class in the 247Sports Composite. Evans,...
What Dan Lanning said before Oregon hosts Washington
No. 6 Oregon hosts Washington on Saturday. Oregon coach Dan Lanning held his weekly press conference tonight to preview the matchup with the Huskies. Below is a transcript of Monday night’s press conference. DAN LANNING. “Obviously a really exciting week for us. We had really a good day of...
osubeavers.com
Oregon State Adds Local Talent on Signing Day
CORVALLIS – Oregon State women's basketball added two of the top talents in the Beaver State to its 2023-24 roster with the signings of Donovyn Hunter and Kennedie Shuler. "This is an exciting day for our basketball program and for Beaver Nation as we welcome Donovyn and Kennedie to Oregon State and our basketball family," Rueck said. "They bring a high level of skill, competitiveness, competence both offensively and defensively to our program. They are dynamic perimeter players who each have the ability to impact the game in all phases. They have been very well coached, understand the game, and have the skillsets to match their IQ. In addition to their basketball ability, they are amazing people and teammates who will enhance our community and the culture of our program. I am excited to welcome these two and their families to ours. They are perfect fits and will have outstanding careers at Oregon State."
saturdaydownsouth.com
Boo Corrigan addresses how the Playoff committee views Tennessee over Oregon
The College Football Playoff committee had Tennessee just above Oregon in the latest round of the rankings. One-loss Tennessee dropped from No. 1 to No. 5. Meanwhile, one-loss Oregon, is at No. 6 in the rankings. Committee chair Boo Corrigan says that Tennessee’s victories against Alabama, LSU, and Kentucky gives...
Pac-12 bowl projections: Major changes at top as Oregon Ducks become our pick for CFP
Another Saturday has come and gone without a shakeup in the Pac-12 race, but this Tuesday brings a major change in the Hotline’s bowl outlook for the conference. We are projecting Oregon to reach the College Football Playoff and UCLA to fill the vacancy in the Rose Bowl.
An evening with Oregon State basketball: Impressions from Beavers men and women after opening night
For an opening act Monday night at Gill Coliseum, that was something, no?. The Oregon State women trailed by 10 points, led by 10 points, gave it up, then rallied to win on a last-second free throw over Hawaii 61-60. The Beavers men did one better in the nightcap. They...
Oregon State Beavers vs Hawaii Rainbow Wahine women’s basketball score updates, live stream, TV channel (11/7/22)
Oregon State kicks off the 2022-23 women’s basketball season at 5:30 p.m. Monday with a non-conference game against Hawaii in Gill Coliseum. The Beavers unveil a roster that includes seven newcomers, including transfer guards Bendu Yeaney and Shalexxus Aaron. Scroll down to find live updates. Hawaii at Oregon State.
Oregon State rallies from 19 points down to stun Tulsa 73-70
The heavily retooled Oregon State Beavers couldn’t have left a better impression Monday night, rallying from 19 points down to beat Tulsa 73-70 in a men’s basketball season opener at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers, trailing 41-22 late in the first half, stormed from behind during the second half...
WWEEK
Salinas Narrowly Leads Erickson in Race for Oregon’s New Congressional Seat
State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), who vanquished cryptocurrency-backed rookie Carrick Flynn in the Democratic primary, narrowly leads Republican Mike Erickson in the race to fill the seat in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District. Salinas led Erickson 49% to 47% with 186,115 votes counted. The new district covers Polk,...
kezi.com
Eugene firefighters combat apartment fire that harmed three near Autzen Stadium
EUGENE, Ore. -- Firefighters successfully contained an apartment fire across the street from Autzen Stadium Tuesday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to a fire on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 4:03 p.m. They reportedly arrived to find a fire on the fourth floor of an apartment building near the road. Firefighters quickly evacuated the building and got to fighting the fire, which they were said to have been able to put out in less than 45 minutes.
kezi.com
November 2022 local ballot measure results
Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 5:07 p.m. on November 9. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 52% No: 48%. Measure 2-137:...
kptv.com
About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead
Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
Republican newcomer Tracy Cramer appears to win House seat stretching from Woodburn to Salem
Republican Tracy Cramer, who has never held public office, appears to have defeated Woodburn school board member Anthony Medina, the Democratic nominee, to win House District 22 covering Woodburn, Northeast Salem and other parts of Marion County. In partial returns tallied as of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Cramer was leading Medina...
