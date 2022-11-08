ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

Keep Midland Beautiful holds 17th Annual Texas Recycles Day

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Callon Petroleum and Keep Midland Beautiful invite Midland residents to drop off recyclable items at the 17th Annual Texas Recycles Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 12th at the Midland College Chaparral Center Parking Lot. Items to be collected include computers, cell...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Damaged lines impacting 911 calls in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa Emergency Dispatch Department non-emergency numbers are currently down. AT&T is currently working to correct the problem. Earlier today, a fiber line was cut, and technicians said it could be as late as tomorrow morning before repairs can be completed. Because of the damage, anyone with a landline will […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Water line replacement project in Odessa now underway

ODESSA, Texas — A water line replacement project started Monday in Odessa. The project is located in the 700 and 800 blocks of Ada Street and Crane Avenue, and it is expected to take about two months to complete. The city prioritizes areas that experience a high number of...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Election Results

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County Utility District Proposition A, which would include all of section 34 and all of section 35 (less 34.7 Acres within 1,000 feet of Interstate 20), block 43, T-2-S T&P RY. Co. Survey, Ector County to assume payment of the operations and maintenance tax that is in effect for lands in the district, was voted against.
ODESSA, TX
B93

The Most Wealthy County in Texas is In West Texas

The only other Permian Basin county in the top 10 overall was Glasscock County which ranked sixth in the state. But other Permian Basin counties ranked in the top 10 for per-capita investment income like Reeves county was third in per-capita investment income and third in per-capita income overall also. Martin County ranked fourth in the state in both per-capita income and per-capita investment income too.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man killed in Tuesday evening crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A pedestrian killed Tuesday evening has been identified as Arturo Meza, 65, of Midland. Around 7:35 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Farm to Market Road 715 and County Road 120. Investigators said Meza was walking north on FM 715 and failed […]
MIDLAND, TX
93.1 KISS FM

6 Awesome Theater Rooms You Have To See In These Midland Odessa Homes!

It's one of those 'luxury rooms' that not every house has. Let's be honest, most homes do not have a 'Theater Room!' But, if you're looking for a place that does, you need to check out these 6 homes here in Midland Odessa! And, these houses are currently for sale. Grab some popcorn and make yourself comfortable in these Midland Odessa Theater Rooms!
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Could This Legendary Downtown Midland Restaurant Be Closing?

It seems so many of the Permian Basin's iconic restaurants have been closing their doors for good. For example, a few months ago, Johnny's BBQ in Midland closed its doors to become Pachecho's. We have lost so many iconic chain restaurants such as Furr's Cafeteria, Luby's, Grandy's, and Pizza Inn. So when the question arises about Luigi's closing is asked, it gets people's attention.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Crash causes lane closure on S. FM 1788

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland says the North and Southbound lanes of S. FM 1788 are closed due to a crash. Officers with the Midland Police Department are working a crash in the 5800 block of S. FM 1788. This is around five miles south of Interstate 20. Both the north and southbound lanes of FM 1788 are closed to traffic.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Rankin ISD Prop B includes renovating a golf course

RANKIN, Texas (KOSA) -After yesterday’s election, one of the propositions for Rankin ISD includes renovating their golf course for student athletics and for the general public. Even though Rankin ISD Proposition B did pass yesterday, the school district still has some obstacles to go through. One of which is...
RANKIN, TX
KWTX

Fugitive from Midland Named November’s Featured Fugitive

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced the November Featured Fugitive for Texas’ 10 Most Wanted. Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, 41, of Midland, is affiliated with the West Texas Tango gang and has been wanted since February 2021, after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa kindergartner hospitalized after contracting RSV

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -5-year-old Quinn is in kindergarten, learning like her classmates until she was hospitalized with RSV. 2 weeks ago, Quinn was being treated for RSV at Odessa regional medical center when her white blood cell count and platelets went up causing her to have a fever. Quinn had...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Man dies in pedestrian crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland man is dead after being hit by a car on Nov. 4. Arturo Meza, 65, was crossing from east to west in the intersection of FM 715 and CR 120. A car was traveling north on FM 715 and Meza failed to yield right of way to the car causing the driver to hit Meza. He was was taken to Midland Memorial Hosptial in critical condition and later taken to Lubbock Covenant Hospital.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Ector County crash sends three to hospital

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - DPS says a crash on State Highway 302 and FM 1936 has sent three people to the hospital . A semi was traveling northbound on FM 1936 and failed to yield the right away at the stop sign intersection. A Honda Piolt was traveling eastbound and struck the trailer.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Fatal hit and run in Andrews County

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Highway Patrol is requesting the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run fatal crash Wednesday afternoon in Andrews County. The crash occurred around 12:32 PM on SH 176 about 15 miles east of Andrews. A red 2006 Ford...
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy