It's one of those 'luxury rooms' that not every house has. Let's be honest, most homes do not have a 'Theater Room!' But, if you're looking for a place that does, you need to check out these 6 homes here in Midland Odessa! And, these houses are currently for sale. Grab some popcorn and make yourself comfortable in these Midland Odessa Theater Rooms!

MIDLAND, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO