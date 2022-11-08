$300M Keystone project, Kindred Resort, marred by big-dollar lawsuits, allegations of crime

Read full article on original website
Vail reaches agreement with party responsible for dead tree on golf course
This summer, when a large evergreen began to turn red and die on the Vail Golf Club course, it drew the attention of many in Vail. Under suspicion that the tree may have been poisoned, investigations were started by the Vail Recreation District (which operates the course) as well as town officials, police and the Colorado Department of Agriculture Pesticide Division.
'Astonishing:' Car thieves hit ArapCo Republican watch party
After republicans nationwide made rising crime a central issue in their campaigns, CBS News Colorado has learned some Arapahoe County GOP members experienced that crimewave firsthand after car thieves stole their vehicles while they watched election returns Tuesday night at an Aurora nightclub."The irony is definitely not lost on me," said Jimmy Sengenberger, a conservative radio talk show host and columnist, who was at the Arapahoe County Republican party and had his 2020 Hyundai Tucson stolen from the parking lot.Sengenberger said it was "ironic" that it was cars belonging to Republican supporters that were stolen on election night from the...
“The future of housing” takes shape at Buena Vista factory
BUENA VISTA — Adam Rowlee is keeping close watch as a home takes shape in the first station at the Fading West modular home factory. Right now, it’s just a pair of 600-square-foot decks that will be floors for a new home owned by Pedro and Maria Jorge. The parents of three live and work in Telluride. Pedro works in a restaurant. Maria cleans houses and condos. The new home — three bedrooms and three baths with 1,216 square feet in Norwood’s pioneering Pinion Park neighborhood — means the Jorges, who came from Guatemala, can move out of the one-bedroom apartment they share with another family of five.
2 Colorado properties ranked best winter resorts in world
If you are planning a winter adventure for your family, you might not even need to leave Colorado.
Vail police search for information before suspicious death of Kendra Hull
Police in Vail are searching for additional information in the suspicious death of Kendra Hull this past summer. The 40-year-old's body was found in Gore Creek on the morning of July 9.Police said the woman from Commerce City was found deceased in the creek in the area of Bighorn Road and the Interstate 70 exchange on the East Vail bike path. Police, along with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, have been following numerous tips and leads since Hull was found. The case is being investigated as a suspicious death and her cause of death remains undetermined. Police are urging anyone who may have seen or made contact with Hull on the evening of July 8 around 7:30 p.m. in the area of the bike path that runs beside Gore Creek near the Bighorn Road park-n-ride to call detectives. Hull was wearing a red "Pink" brand shirt, dark blue jeans and black hiking shoes. She may have been in or near a red 2001 Ford F-150 which was parked on North Frontage Road near the I-70 East Vail interchange ramp. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Lachlan Crawford at 970-479-2201.
Summit County residents approve lodging tax
Uncertified election results from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office show that Measure 1A has passed in Summit County this week with a resounding 73% in favor, 27% against. The Colorado legislature passed a bill allowing counties in Colorado to direct tax dollars collected by a lodging tax to more specific issues, instead of explicitly towards marking and tourism projects. Summit County had identified affordable housing and child care as major projects that needed funding in the county, and the passage of 1A will allow them to adjust the collected tax revenue from a 2% excise lodging tax in unincorporated...
Sierra to Open its First Lakewood Location this Weekend
Sierra, the multichannel off-price retailer of active and outside brands, is opening its first Lakewood location at Belleview Shores, located at 5822 S. Wadsworth Blvd, on Saturday, November 12. The store will join five Sierra locations within the Denver and surrounding area. As part of the T.J.Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods family,...
Douglas County residents turn down school bonds; Littleton approves arts and tourism tax
The Douglas County School District might not be getting a boost each year to increase teacher and staff salaries, according to early election returns Wednesday. The request to the taxpayers for $60 million per year, in perpetuity, is specifically intended to make the district more competitive in hiring and would have added about $255 per year in property taxes for a half-million-dollar home, according to the district. “If you've been...
2 Denver officers dragged by stolen vehicle suspects
Police said two officers were injured when they stopped auto theft suspects Wednesday morning.
Letter to the Editor: Nobody dies in Summit County, they all go to the Front Range
There’s a saying that nobody dies in Summit County; they all go to the Front Range to die. The truth to that statement is that their last days are likely spent in assisted living or memory care. in Evergreen, Denver or Boulder, far away from family and friends. Other...
Summit Daily offering used office supply and houseware items to the community￼
The Summit Daily News has used office supply and houseware items that are free to the community. Three-hole punches, three-ring binders, binder dividers and plastic paper protectors. Alphabetical accordion folder and archive binders. Desktop supply organizers, wire file organizers and inboxes. Locking petty cash boxes. Hanging file folders with tabs...
Two Colorado towns listed among 'most romantic winter getaways' in United States
Looking for a romantic escape into the Colorado mountains? Two towns were recently listed among America's best 'romantic winter getaways' by popular travel blog Trips to Discover. The first town featured on the unranked list of 17 places around the country was Estes Park. Found on the eastern side of...
Police officer on the job with active felony charges
LOG LANE VILLAGE, Colo. — This town of 800 residents has two police officers tasked with watching over their safety, yet a 9NEWS investigation reveals one of them is currently out on bond for a felony case, and the other faced allegations for sending nude photos to women while on duty.
Summit County approves two tax-related ballot measures aimed at aiding workforce housing, child care and emergency services
The renewal of a property tax that supports emergency services and a lodging tax to support affordable housing and child care received approval from Summit County voters Tuesday, Nov. 8. Both measures were submitted by the Summit County government. As of deadline Tuesday, Measure 1A, the lodging tax, received a...
Colorado man sentenced to life for 1982 cold case hitchhiker murders
PARK COUNTY, Colo. (TCD) -- A 71-year-old man convicted in two 1982 cold case murders was recently sentenced to life in prison. Barbara Oberholtzer, 29, was last seen hitchhiking near Breckenridge, Colorado, on Jan. 6, 1982. The next day, her body was found in a snowdrift on the summit of Hoosier Pass, about 11 miles away.
Homeowner shoots, injures attempted car thief
A homeowner in Northglenn fired a gun at a suspect who attempted to steal their vehicle.
Castle Rock voters return one incumbent, defeat the other
By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 9, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Castle Rock voters Tuesday opted to give Mayor Pro Tem Kevin Backen another four-year term. And they chose challenger Max Brooks over incumbent Caryn Johnson.
Man, woman sentenced for robbing shoe stores, shooting at police during pursuit
A federal judge last week sentenced a 30-year-old Colorado man for holding up two metro Denver shoes stores with a revolver two years ago. Already imprisoned is the man's female accomplice who fired the gun at pursuing deputies that day. The pair robbed a Foot Locker in Lakewood and a...
Denver voters let landlords off the hook as early results show Ordinance 305 failing | ELECTION NIGHT 2022
Early election night results show Denver voters soundly rejecting a proposal requiring landlords to pay a $75 per year per property to fund legal representation for renters facing eviction. Just over 107,000 votes have been counted, with about 60% of voters rejecting the ordinance as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The...
Powerball winners in Colorado include $100K and $50K winners
Even though the big jackpot from Powerball didn't go to anyone in Colorado, there are a couple of tickets that are winners in the state. Colorado Lottery posted to Facebook, "While we didn't get the "big one," we did get a lot of winners and support for the outdoors during the big run! We had two big winners last night, $100,000 PowerPlay from King Soopers #26 Fuel Center off Monaco in Denver and $50,000 from City Market #451 Fuel Center in Grand Junction. Thank you to our players." Powerball announced Tuesday that a single winning ticket was sold in California for a world-record $2.04 billion jackpot. The announcement came after a lengthy delay in revealing the winning numbers. The Colorado Lottery also posted an update in the comments section of the initial Facebook post, commenting to an inquiry that only two people in Colorado won, "We were surprised, but we did get eight big winners last drawing, and we will have had lots of smaller winners."
