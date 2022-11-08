$300M Keystone project, Kindred Resort, marred by big-dollar lawsuits, allegations of crime

Police in Vail are searching for additional information in the suspicious death of Kendra Hull this past summer. The 40-year-old's body was found in Gore Creek on the morning of July 9.Police said the woman from Commerce City was found deceased in the creek in the area of Bighorn Road and the Interstate 70 exchange on the East Vail bike path. Police, along with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, have been following numerous tips and leads since Hull was found. The case is being investigated as a suspicious death and her cause of death remains undetermined. Police are urging anyone who may have seen or made contact with Hull on the evening of July 8 around 7:30 p.m. in the area of the bike path that runs beside Gore Creek near the Bighorn Road park-n-ride to call detectives. Hull was wearing a red "Pink" brand shirt, dark blue jeans and black hiking shoes. She may have been in or near a red 2001 Ford F-150 which was parked on North Frontage Road near the I-70 East Vail interchange ramp. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Lachlan Crawford at 970-479-2201.

