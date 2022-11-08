Read full article on original website
cbs17
From coffee to pancakes to burgers, here’s a list of Veterans Day freebies
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re a veteran, plenty of restaurants and businesses want to thank you for your service with some Veterans Day freebies on Friday. APPLEBEE’S is offering a free full-size entree from a special menu to all active-duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard members who dine in. They also will receive a $5 Bounce Back card, and will have three weeks to redeem it for dine-in, to-go-or delivery.
cbs17
That was fast! Raleigh’s Holiday Express sells out in less than 90 minutes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We hope you didn’t wait to get tickets for Raleigh’s Holiday Express — because it’s already sold out. The popular event at Pullen Park sold out in less than 90 minutes Thursday. The Holiday Express is back this year after a...
raleighmag.com
Growing Better Together
Wake County child abuse prevention organization breaks ground on new facility. SAFEchild, the only nonprofit in Wake County to offer a wide range of free child abuse prevention and intervention services to families in need, is on a mission to triple its capacity over the next five years with its new 20,000-square-foot facility, which broke ground last month.
raleighmag.com
24 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Nov. 10–16
Take a moonlit stroll through the JC Raulston Arboretum for a magical experience complete with live music, food trucks and a hot cup of apple cider to sip. So lit. jcra.ncsu.edu. 11/11. 21Marbles. Who says playtime is only reserved for the kiddos? With games, Nerf battles, music, drinks (obviously!) and...
WRAL
Remodeled Chuck E. Cheese reopens in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — The newly remodeled Chuck E. Cheese in Raleigh is holding a grand opening celebration this week. New features at the fun center, located at 3501-131 Capitol Blvd., include more than 15 new games, an interactive dance floor, a large video wall and updated seating with charging stations.
Real superhero: Durham teacher rents theater so students can watch Wakanda Forever
DURHAM, N.C. — A lot of Marvel fans are excited for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie goes way behind heroes vs. villains, and puts something important on display: Representation. That's why a high school English teacher – one of the real superheroes in our community – put together...
campusecho.com
Area church expands to campus with Summit Church NCCU
The old saying that God works in mysterious ways also applies to Inniss. He reminisced about being at the gym with his friend and was invited to Bible study afterwords. He didn’t realize how much it would resonate with him, but he kept coming back. The Campus Echo is...
kiss951.com
Raleigh Shop is Home to the Best Pastries in North Carolina
Are you a fan of pastries? We’re not talking about random croissants you buy to heat up in your oven. I am talking real deal, authentic, soft, sweet pastries that will make your heart sing. Yelp must have been thinking about you when they gathered this list. Yelp set out on a journey to find the best pastries in every state. Of course, we had to see who took home the prize for North Carolina. Sadly, it is not in Charlotte but one Raleigh bread shop is home to the state’s best pastries.
Two new barbecue restaurants open in Raleigh
Two long-awaited barbecue joints are now filling the air with smoke in Raleigh — but please don't call the cops on them. What's happening: Both Longleaf Swine and the BBQ Lab — two restaurants that have been anticipated since before the pandemic — opened their doors to customers in the past week.
Raleigh woman wins her second Cash 5 jackpot
A Raleigh woman is extra lucky after winning her second jackpot.
cbs17
World’s largest racquet sports facility comes to Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The developers are calling it “the Disney World for Racquet Sports.”. The Swing Racquet & Paddle complex will be the world’s largest facility, and it’s going to make Raleigh its home. “This was actually supposed to be a future site of a...
country1037fm.com
One North Carolina Town Makes The List of Most Underrated To Retire In America
Don’t we all hope to get there one day. I am talking about a healthy happy retirement one fine day. One North Carolina town makes the list of the most underrated places to retire in America. One of my favorite websites called Cheapism, has compiled a list of the...
Millennials are flocking to this North Carolina city, new report finds
The city also has been named a hot spot for Generation Z.
ednc.org
A.I.M., God, and having a little faith that things will turn out all right
Four educators from Bertie County Schools are westbound, headed to the Raleigh Convention Center with equal parts excitement and curiosity, on a Tuesday afternoon. Their destination: the Department of Public Instruction’s second annual A.I.M. Conference. The conference draws more than 1,000 educators from more than 100 districts across the...
Person jumped out of Raleigh apartment to escape fire
RALEIGH, N.C. — A person jumped out of a burning building on Wednesday to escape an apartment fire. Before 10 a.m., firefighters responded to the Pines of Ashton apartments off Sunnybrook Road near WakeMed's main campus. Sky 5 flew over the scene at 10:30 a.m., where smoke was billowing...
WRAL
The BBQ Lab to open this week in North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. — The BBQ Lab will officially open its doors in the North Hills shopping district on Wednesday, owners have announced. The restaurant, located in the commons area near the movie theater, is the first franchise concept from award-winning barbecue restaurant Redneck BBQ Lab. Due to severe staffing...
Used car prices so high in Raleigh area, some are now considered unaffordable
A recent survey found Raleigh ranked 21st out of 50 big metro areas where the price of the average used car here increased.
Wake leaders want to make it more difficult to smoke in public. Here’s how
The county already prohibits tobacco products in county buildings. Now, it expands to other public places and includes vaping.
Wake County has a new sheriff as Willie Rowe defeats Donnie Harrison
Willie Rowe, a former Sheriff’s Office major, defeated former sheriff Donnie Harrison.
Parents scared, angry after guns found on 3 school campuses this week
PINETOPS, N.C. — Harnett County parents are concerned and outraged regarding multiple recent incidents of guns being found on school campuses. Some are questioning just how safe it is to bring their children to school. On Wednesday, a 19-year-old student was charged with bringing a gun to his high...
