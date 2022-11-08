ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

cbs17

From coffee to pancakes to burgers, here’s a list of Veterans Day freebies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re a veteran, plenty of restaurants and businesses want to thank you for your service with some Veterans Day freebies on Friday. APPLEBEE’S is offering a free full-size entree from a special menu to all active-duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard members who dine in. They also will receive a $5 Bounce Back card, and will have three weeks to redeem it for dine-in, to-go-or delivery.
RALEIGH, NC
raleighmag.com

Growing Better Together

Wake County child abuse prevention organization breaks ground on new facility. SAFEchild, the only nonprofit in Wake County to offer a wide range of free child abuse prevention and intervention services to families in need, is on a mission to triple its capacity over the next five years with its new 20,000-square-foot facility, which broke ground last month.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
raleighmag.com

24 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Nov. 10–16

Take a moonlit stroll through the JC Raulston Arboretum for a magical experience complete with live music, food trucks and a hot cup of apple cider to sip. So lit. jcra.ncsu.edu. 11/11. 21Marbles. Who says playtime is only reserved for the kiddos? With games, Nerf battles, music, drinks (obviously!) and...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Remodeled Chuck E. Cheese reopens in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — The newly remodeled Chuck E. Cheese in Raleigh is holding a grand opening celebration this week. New features at the fun center, located at 3501-131 Capitol Blvd., include more than 15 new games, an interactive dance floor, a large video wall and updated seating with charging stations.
RALEIGH, NC
campusecho.com

Area church expands to campus with Summit Church NCCU

The old saying that God works in mysterious ways also applies to Inniss. He reminisced about being at the gym with his friend and was invited to Bible study afterwords. He didn’t realize how much it would resonate with him, but he kept coming back. The Campus Echo is...
DURHAM, NC
kiss951.com

Raleigh Shop is Home to the Best Pastries in North Carolina

Are you a fan of pastries? We’re not talking about random croissants you buy to heat up in your oven. I am talking real deal, authentic, soft, sweet pastries that will make your heart sing. Yelp must have been thinking about you when they gathered this list. Yelp set out on a journey to find the best pastries in every state. Of course, we had to see who took home the prize for North Carolina. Sadly, it is not in Charlotte but one Raleigh bread shop is home to the state’s best pastries.
RALEIGH, NC
Axios

Two new barbecue restaurants open in Raleigh

Two long-awaited barbecue joints are now filling the air with smoke in Raleigh — but please don't call the cops on them. What's happening: Both Longleaf Swine and the BBQ Lab — two restaurants that have been anticipated since before the pandemic — opened their doors to customers in the past week.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

World’s largest racquet sports facility comes to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The developers are calling it “the Disney World for Racquet Sports.”. The Swing Racquet & Paddle complex will be the world’s largest facility, and it’s going to make Raleigh its home. “This was actually supposed to be a future site of a...
RALEIGH, NC
ednc.org

A.I.M., God, and having a little faith that things will turn out all right

Four educators from Bertie County Schools are westbound, headed to the Raleigh Convention Center with equal parts excitement and curiosity, on a Tuesday afternoon. Their destination: the Department of Public Instruction’s second annual A.I.M. Conference. The conference draws more than 1,000 educators from more than 100 districts across the...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Person jumped out of Raleigh apartment to escape fire

RALEIGH, N.C. — A person jumped out of a burning building on Wednesday to escape an apartment fire. Before 10 a.m., firefighters responded to the Pines of Ashton apartments off Sunnybrook Road near WakeMed's main campus. Sky 5 flew over the scene at 10:30 a.m., where smoke was billowing...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

The BBQ Lab to open this week in North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. — The BBQ Lab will officially open its doors in the North Hills shopping district on Wednesday, owners have announced. The restaurant, located in the commons area near the movie theater, is the first franchise concept from award-winning barbecue restaurant Redneck BBQ Lab. Due to severe staffing...
RALEIGH, NC

