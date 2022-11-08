ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

Popolizio honored by National Wrestling Hall of Fame

By Griffin Haas
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

ALBANY, NY ( NEWS10 ) — Niskayuna graduate Frank Popolizio has made it his mission to grow the sport of wrestling. The Shenendehowa head coach and Journeymen Wrestling founder is receiving huge recognition for those efforts, while also taking another step in his mission.

Popolizio is this year’s recipient of the Order of Merit from the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. It’s an honor that recognizes contributions to the sport off the mat. Popolizio has orchestrated countless camps, and brought wrestling to the center stage, especially in the 518. “Once I found out about the Order of Merit I realized what goes into receiving the award and I took it serious in my vocation and I tried to be the best that I could be off the mat,” said Popolizio. “It feels good to be recognized.”

He’s continuing his mission with events like with the Arm Bar at the Armory on November 18th. Eight of the top college teams in the country will flock to the Washington Avenue Armory, including #2 Iowa and #9 NC State, coached by Frank’s brother Pat. Events like this one are crucial to the growth of the sport. “To be creative and innovative, you know you’re benefiting the sport as a whole,” said Popolizio. “It’s important. We’ve got keep growing or we’re stale and irrelevant, so for me it’s a huge task at hand to keep expanding and growing.”

You can get tickets for the Arm Bar at the Armory here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Molinaro declares victory in tight NY-19 race

Republican Marc Molinaro has a slight lead over Democrat Josh Riley with votes still to be counted in New York's 19th Congressional District race. Molinaro has declared victory with just over 51% of the vote, but Riley did not concede late Tuesday night.
DELAWARE STATE
NEWS10 ABC

What does suspension mean for NY gun laws?

On Monday, a federal judge suspended parts of new gun restrictions that kicked in in New York in September, after a century-old law was struck down over the summer in New York State Supreme Court. The suspension comes as the result of a legal challenge from Gun Owners of America, a pro-gun rights advocacy group concerned that the new rules will limit gun ownership and individual constitutional rights, especially in regards to concealed carry.
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

40K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy