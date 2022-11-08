Read full article on original website
KEYC
Sheriff race winners react to election results
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The sun has set on another election cycle, and newly elected candidates are getting ready to take on a new set of duties come January. The Nicollet County sheriff race resulted in current sheriff Dave Lange being reelected, and he said that the first order of business is getting on the same page and reuniting a department that was divided by the election.
KEYC
New Ulm investigator appears in court for hearing
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A New Ulm investigator appeared in court for a contested omnibus hearing. Eric Gramentz faces three charges of criminal sexual conduct. The defense attorney sought to have the third count of second degree sexual conduct with a victim under 13 thrown out. The defense argues there...
KIMT
Albert Lea woman to stand trial for serious drug offense
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County woman accused of being a drug dealer is now set to stand trial. Delyla Carlina Jarvis, 21 of Albert Lea, was arrested in March and charged with first-degree controlled substance crime. The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says it searched Jarvis’ home...
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
Friday at 11:50 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for 5th Degree Assault/Disorderly Conduct. Saturday at 1:58 a.m. 23-Year old Ethan Thompson cited for Driving after Revocation. 12:51 p.m. 37-Year old Lorenzo Molinerez-Quiroz cited No Minnesota Driver’s License and Careless Driving. Sunday at 1:11 a.m. 43-Year...
KEYC
Local sheriff candidates reflect on Election Day
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -<The long election cycle is reaching its end, and the day has come for local candidates to reflect on the campaigns that were. Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties both have sheriff races, and candidates say that the year has been long, but worthwhile. “I had a lot...
KEYC
Blue Earth County one of last counties to report election results
This is the first time the party has taken full power of the state government since 2013. Your steak might take longer to get to your plate. A nationwide shortage of labor is hitting the meat processing industry. Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota. Updated: 8 hours ago.
myaustinminnesota.com
Blooming Prairie man sentenced to prison time on felony firearm possession charge in Mower County District Court
A Blooming Prairie man who was found to be in possession of a firearm from a case involving an Austin woman who has been charged with 12 felonies for burglary and theft of a firearm and one gross misdemeanor theft charge stemming from a report of several firearms being stolen from a residence in the 900 block of 6th Avenue NW in Austin on January 28th of this year has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court.
KEYC
New mayor for North Mankato, Masaad re-elected in Mankato
(KEYC) - There’s a new mayor in North Mankato. It was an open race for the North Mankato mayoral seat as current Mayor Mark Dehen announced his bid for County Commissioner. Four men were vying for the seat: Scott Carlson, Ben Kaus, Kenneth DeWitte and Warren Anderson. Scott Carlson was the winner of that contest. A teacher at Mankato Area Public Schools, Carlson said he will lead with common sense -- and support efforts to maintain North Mankato’s quality of life, build community and bring more businesses to town.
KEYC
Deadline to nominate someone for leadership program is Friday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tomorrow is the deadline for anyone who wants to nominate someone for the National Young Americans Leaders Program. The program is a an intensive, two-and-a-half day program at the University of Minnesota which convenes around fifty rising leaders from across the state. Greater Mankato Growth is...
Minnesota Woman Pleads Guilty in Two Separate Massive Fraud Cases
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Plymouth woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to her role in two separate fraud cases, including the $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally-funded child nutrition program and a Medicaid fraud scheme. Prosecutors said 52-year-old Anab Awad pleaded guilty to one...
Crash With Deer Injures SE Minnesota Woman
Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lonsdale woman was transported to a hospital following a collision with a deer Sunday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 40-year-old Kristina Westile was traveling west on Hwy. 19 about 10 miles west of Northfield when her Ford Escape crashed into the animal at the intersection of Benton Ave. around 9:15 p.m. She was taken to Fairview Ridges with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
mprnews.org
Reelected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz outlines second term priorities
Tim Walz, the former member of congress from Mankato can now put two term governor of Minnesota on his resume. Walz defeated GOP challenger former state senator Scott Jensen by an eight-point margin: some 192,000 votes. He did so in part by winning strong support in the core Twin Cities...
KAAL-TV
Austin man arrested after shots fired from house with children inside
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man was arrested Saturday after discharging a firearm during a domestic altercation in SE Rochester. At about 2:58 a.m. Nov. 5, Rochester police responded to a home in the 900 block of 1st Street SE, where a 36-year-old Rochester woman told them 28-year-old Demonterious Jackson had fired a gun in the air to intimidate her.
Plymouth Woman Pleads Guilty in Two Major Fraud Schemes
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Plymouth woman has pleaded guilty for her role in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme and a second $4 million Medicaid fraud scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on Friday, 52-year-old Anab Awad pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
KEYC
Burning ban lifted in Brown County
Minnesota Man Killed in Southern Minnesota Wreck
Wells, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Faribault County Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates that the vehicle was traveling south on Highway 22 near 540th Ave. in Minnesota Lake Township when it went off the road and rolled around 10:38 p.m.
Southern Minnesota News
Wersal will be Blue Earth County’s new sheriff
Jeff Wersal will be the new sheriff in Blue Earth County. Wersal won Blue Earth County’s first sheriff’s contest since 1994 with 51.8% of the vote compared to 47.8% for his opponent Paul Barta. Wersal is currently a Lt with the sheriff’s department and the commander of the...
Southern Minnesota News
Victim required 26 staples in head after dog attack, say charges against Gibbon woman
A woman delivering church papers was attacked by a dog in Gibbon last month, sending her to the hospital with multiple wounds, say court documents. Karen Enriquez, 21, the dogs’ owner, was charged last week in the attack, which left the victim with severe facial wounds. Enriquez faces misdemeanor counts of “substantial bodily harm caused by a dog” and “attack by animal prohibited” in Sibley County Court.
KEYC
Fort Road Studios: crafting products bonded by family
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Some couples thrive by working together on a daily basis. Kelsey and Lisa found one couple that truly makes the most of their time together; so much so that they’ve even created a family business--Fort Road Studios in Lake Crystal--where each person has their niche!
One burned in fiery explosion at New Ulm mobile home park
A fiery explosion overnight Friday at a New Ulm mobile home park left one person with burn injuries, according to authorities. The New Ulm Fire Department said firefighters and police were called shortly before 1 a.m. to the Oakwood Estates on reports of an explosion and fire. Firefighters found one...
