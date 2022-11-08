ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot drawing delayed

By Daniel Chaitin
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=380vgV_0j2Vo15O00

The Monday drawing for the Powerball lottery , with its largest-ever jackpot at roughly $1.9 billion, has been delayed.

Officials claimed a participating lottery needed "extra time to complete the required security protocols."

The winning numbers and recorded video of the drawing will be posted to the Powerball website and YouTube channel after the protocols are complete, according to a media alert.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The drawing was supposed to be at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time. The Powerball website listed the estimated jackpot at $1.9 billion and cash value at $929.1 million.

"We apologize for the delay," the brief statement said.

Comments / 4

Related
Cheddar News

Powerball Ticket Sold in California Snags Record $2.04B Win

"By Shameka Dudley-Lowe and Scott McFetridgeSomeone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize.The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game's member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game's security process took precedence.“Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gizmodo

If You're Playing the Powerball Lottery, Here's How to Improve Your (Infinitesimal) Chances of Winning

Saturday’s drawing in the Powerball multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion. That’s the third-largest lottery prize ever in U.S. history. But big prizes come with small odds. A player who buys a single ticket for the November 5th Powerball only has a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning. You’re way more likely to get hit by lightning.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Former lottery winner reveals what doesn’t change after you win millions: ‘You might be unhappy after’

The Powerball jackpot has officially become the largest lottery prize ever offered as the grand prize grows to an estimated $1.9bn.The jackpot value, which has ballooned since 3 August, when the last Powerball jackpot was won, means the winner would walk away with $929m in cash or 30 payments of $63m a year.While choosing either option would result in a life-changing amount of money, a previous lottery winner has revealed that there are some things that do not change when you win millions of dollars.According to Timothy Schultz, a podcast host and YouTuber from Iowa who won a $29m...
IOWA STATE
The Independent

What you should do if you win $1bn Powerball jackpot, according to experts

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1bn for only the second time in Powerball’s 30-year history.The current jackpot, which would become the second-largest in Powerball history and the fifth largest jackpot in US lottery history if a player wins Monday’s drawing, means the winner would walk away with $497.3m in cash.The increase in the Powerball prize comes after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night, as noted by Powerball, with the next drawing taking place on Monday 31 October. The drawing on Halloween will mark the 38th draw in the jackpot run, as there have...
The Independent

How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn

The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
251K+
Followers
72K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy