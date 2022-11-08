Record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot drawing delayed

The Monday drawing for the Powerball lottery , with its largest-ever jackpot at roughly $1.9 billion, has been delayed.

Officials claimed a participating lottery needed "extra time to complete the required security protocols."

The winning numbers and recorded video of the drawing will be posted to the Powerball website and YouTube channel after the protocols are complete, according to a media alert.

The drawing was supposed to be at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time. The Powerball website listed the estimated jackpot at $1.9 billion and cash value at $929.1 million.

"We apologize for the delay," the brief statement said.