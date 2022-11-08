Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KWQC
Robert Young Center Enrichment Center closed after water main break
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Robert Young Center Enrichment Center closed Thursday after flood damage from a water main break, according to a media release. The Robert Young Center Enrichment Center, 4622 Progress Drive, Davenport, closed its in-person care, services will continue and moved to virtual or over the phone. Support groups will continue to meet as scheduled virtually.
KWQC
Moline HS Art Club’s work on display for downtown ‘Holiday Hop’
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As Downtown Moline is getting ready to host some holiday shoppers, a group of high school art students has been hard at work painting windows. Moline High School art students will have their work front and center at the old JC Penney for the fifth annual “Holiday Hop”
Does A White Bag Tied To A Disabled Car Mean HELP ME In The State Of Iowa?
The holiday season means people will be traveling a lot to see friends and family to celebrate. But some people will be traveling alone this holiday season and if you are one of those people, make sure you have plastic bags to place on your mirrors for your safety. Someone...
KWQC
Davenport host Veterans Day Parade Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rain or since, no matter how cold, people can watch vets march to honor those who have served in the military during the Veterans Day Parade. The City of Davenport will host a Veterans Day Parade at 10 a.m. Friday. The parade will start at the...
KWQC
Meals for the Holiday Program kicks off Monday
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline is kicking off the Meals for the Holiday Program at 8 am Monday, November 14, 2022. The program will be held at Moline City Hall, 619 16th Street, Moline, IL. Qualified Moline residents will receive $200 in Hy-vee vouchers to help with gas and food purchases.
KWQC
11th annual Quad Cities Caregiver Conference to be held Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -November is National Family Caregivers Month. There are more than 11 million family caregivers in the U.S., and nearly half of these caregivers provide help to someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. In Iowa and Illinois, there are nearly 500,000 caregivers who provided over 500 million...
KWQC
‘I Am Able’ documentary has exclusive run at Putnam to benefit QC non-profits
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The “I Am Able” red carpet premiere was Nov. 2 and now the heartwarming documentary produced by Fresh Films will have a run at the Putnam Museum, 1717 West 12th Street, from Nov. 3-13 with showings at 6:30 p.m. Amy Blommer, Fresh Films, and Jeff...
KBUR
Burlington High School locked down briefly due to a fight
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department says that Burlington High School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday due to a fight. According to a news release, Burlington Police Officers responded to Burlington High School at about 9 AM Wednesday, November 9th, for a fight just outside the school. The school...
KWQC
WACO football team advances to State Championship with win over Newell-Fonda
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The WACO football team will play in the State Championship for the first time ever after beating Newell-Fonda 29-21. Watch highlights in the video player.
Winter Nights Winter Lights Sparks to Life November 18
11.18 – 12.11 WED – SUN | 5-9 PM. *Open: New Year’s Eve and the night of New Year’s Day. *Closed: Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas. The outdoor gardens will be in winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights, featuring new, entertaining experiences. Explore the Sun Garden, Children’s Garden, lawns, pond and pocket gardens of our outdoor light exhibit as you experience our largest fundraiser of the year. New this year, visit the Conductors’ Garden for a dancing light show featuring a live recording from the Quad City Symphony Orchestra.
KWQC
Mix of clouds and sun on Tuesday
QC Storm host "Paint the Ice" event to honor military members. First Alert Forecast Monday Afternoon 11/7/22: Seasonable temperatures today; Warmer by midweek. Warmer by midweek, colder by the weekend. A house was deemed a “total loss” by Muscatine firefighters Friday morning.
Timelapse of The Maximum Lunar Eclipse Over The I-74 Bridge
The City of Bettendorf shared this awesome timelapse of the Maximum Lunar Eclipse over the I-74 Bridge, showing the change in the moon as it sat in the sky above the bridge. What might even be cooler, is the color of the bridge matches the moon in a way that almost looks like the bridge is responsible for the red color of the moon.
KWQC
Christmas Cottage in Davenport opens for the season on Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Christmas Cottage, a unique holiday boutique featuring the beautiful works from over 48 local artisans at a new location--4040 East 53rd Street in Davenport’s Northridge Shopping Center--is set to open for the season on Friday, Nov. 11. The retail space---which will only be open for...
KWQC
Watermark Corners to host ‘Holiday Open House’ this week
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC)-- During “Shop Local” theme week, let’s consider the holiday season offerings from a downtown Moline long-time business offering myriad fresh ideas for gift giving, party planning, and more. Paula visits Amy Trimble at Watermark Corners Gifts & Stationary, 1500 River Drive, Moline to show...
This Iowa Small Town Is The Set of a Hallmark Christmas Movie
If you live in Iowa, you already know that it's a fantastic place for Christmas. There's usually snow on the ground, blanketing our corn fields, lights strung on homes and businesses in the small towns, it's just overall a cute place for Christmas. Hallmark apparently feels the same way, because they've actually shot one of their famous Christmas movies here.
KWQC
WWII Veteran turning 100 in February
BETTENDORF, Ia. (KWQC) - A local World War two veteran is three months away from turning 100. He was a Bombardier on the B17 aircraft during his time in the air corps. “The major put his arm around me and said you’re in the air corps,” said Max Wilson, “and from that day on, until I was 23 years old, I was 18 then, I was in training or flying.”
Regional Development Authority issues $2M in grants
The Regional Development Authority (RDA) Board of Directors met recently at the Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport to approve payment for 82 grants to local nonprofits, totaling $2,335,845. This award amount includes payments for three multi-cycle commitments to Family Resources, Q2030 and The Salvation Army. RDA also took on two additional multi-cycle grants, one […]
KWQC
Olathea Creek Vineyard & Winery
LE CLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -Olathea Creek Vineyard & Winery is a small, family-owned business dedicated to making delicious wine. Bryce Flaherty and Jason Huffman discuss the business located at 23456 Great River Road, Le Claire, IA. For more information, visit https://www.olatheacreekwinery.com/ or call 563-726-1892.
KWQC
High Strung by 3M
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Mindy Matthews, High Strung by 3M, shows off her artwork and kits--both perfect for gift giving for all ages. Matthews originally started doing this art form as a therapy after cancer surgery. Now her creations are available at three stores in the Quad Cities. Follow High Strung...
superhits1027.com
1133rd Transportation Company on their way to Poland after sendoff ceremony Sunday (VIDEO)
MASON CITY — The Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company based in Mason City with a detachment in Iowa City is off on their year-long deployment to Poland as part of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce. It’s part of the United States’ commitment to international order and security to our NATO allies, with the 1133rd transporting equipment and supplies in support of US and NATO forces.
