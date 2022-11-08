Read full article on original website
Related
Ole Miss pulls away to take opener over Alcorn State
Matthew Murrell scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the second half to help host Ole Miss pull away
Kermit Davis talks team personnel updates, 2023 signing class and FAU
Before the Ole Miss men's basketball team takes on FAU on Friday inside the SJB Pavilion, head coach Kermit Davis caught up with the media to discuss team personnel, his 2023 signing class and his upcoming opponent. After knocking off Alcorn State 73-58 to open the 2022-2023 season, Davis labeled...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jenny Dell explains why Ole Miss has started fast in every game this season
Jenny Dell is set to be on the sidelines on Saturday for the “SEC on CBS” game between Alabama and Ole Miss, and on CBS Sports HQ, she outlined a specific aspect about the Rebels offense. Dell said that Ole Miss and Michigan are the only teams in...
Jaxson Dart, transfers leading the charge for Ole Miss this season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Among FBS teams, only USC (20) landed more players from the transfer portal than Ole Miss. The Rebels added 17 transfers to their roster in the offseason, giving them the nation’s No. 2-ranked class in 247Sports’ 2022 Transfer Football Team Rankings. Lane Kiffin added...
By The Numbers: Ole Miss vs. Alabama
It's not often that the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2, 4-2 SEC) faces off against Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC) with an inferior record, but, that's exactly what we have after LSU handed Alabama a rare second loss within the span of a month. That said, one can throw those numbers out the window because it's still yet another talented and well coached bunch.
Ole Miss offers 2023 under-the-radar edge Taylor Wein
Better late than never. Ole Miss waited until late to get involved with class of 2023, three-star edhe Taylor Wein, but the Rebels pulled the trigger on an offer Thursday to the Nolensville (Tenn.) High School standout. Wein is rated as the nation's No. 105 edge the No. 35 player in the state of Tennessee.
WSFA
No. 10 Alabama, No. 11 Ole Miss set for Saturday matchup
OXFORD, Miss. (WSFA) - The No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide will faceoff with the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels Saturday afternoon. Alabama is 7-2, while Ole Miss is 8-1 for the 2022 football season. DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. TIME: 2:30 P.M. Central. LOCATION: Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS. WATCH:...
Connection to Matt Corral big plus in Rebels' recruitment to QB Davi Belfort
Three-star quarterback Davi Belfort plans to take a visit to Oxford this weekend to watch Ole Miss battle Alabama. Beflort, out of Gulliver Prep in Miami, Fla., is rated.
Kemp Alderman was unstoppable at the plate during intrasquad play this weekend
The Ole Miss baseball team's annual Pizza Bowl game is right around the corner, but before that, the Rebels went at it against each other this weekend at Swayze Field. Here's some numbers. On Friday this past weekend, Kemp Alderman was on one at the plate, going a perfect 4-for-4...
thelocalvoice.net
Donor Credits University of Mississippi Accountancy School for Success
Macione building fund gift demonstrates school’s far-reaching impact. Joe Macione and his family have prospered because his accounting degree from the University of Mississippi gave him the tools necessary to have a successful career. So the Bristol, Tennessee, resident recently decided it was time to help others have the same opportunity for prosperity.
desotocountynews.com
County remains in top third for state COVID-19 infections
We may not think about it as much and we may not talk about it as much, but the COVID-19 virus is still with us and people continue to be infected by it. DeSoto County is certainly not immune to COVID-19 and is in the top third for infection rates in the state of Mississippi. That’s according to a new report released by Stacker, which is a website that provides data journalism information to news organizations.
wtva.com
Woman injured Monday in Houston later died
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A man and woman are now dead following a domestic incident Monday afternoon in Houston. According to a Houston Police Department news release, the incident happened at approximately 3:37 at a home on Parker Avenue. A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured. Police...
actionnews5.com
North Miss. dispensaries prepare to stock their shelves with medical cannabis
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Kathleen Self and her partners with Evergreen Dispensary just got the keys to their building last week. A lot of patience went into getting their soon-to-be dispensary just off Highway 6 in Batesville. “This particular building had to be annexed in, so we had to wait...
thelocalvoice.net
Lafayette County Court Judge Election Results – Tuesday, November 8, 2022: Runoff Election Set
There will be a special runoff election in Lafayette County, Mississippi on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, for the newly created County Court Judge. Because none of the eight candidates running received over 50% of the vote, the top two will face off against each other in the runoff election. The...
Oxford Eagle
Election Day 2022: polls open across Lafayette County
Election day is upon us and polls are now open across Lafayette County as voters cast their ballots for the first-ever County Court Judge, among other positions. Governor Tate Reeves signed a proclamation in February establishing a county court in Lafayette County after the 2020 census revealed the county’s population had grown above the 50,000 resident threshold required for a county court.
Proposal would move Tunica County casinos from flood areas, boost local economy
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A new proposal could be a game-changer for Tunica County casinos. The bill would allow casinos to be built on dry land instead of inside of a levee, where there are flood risks. State Representative Cedric Burnett drafted the bill and said it would protect against such events.
wtva.com
Gooch wins Yalobusha County sheriff's election
WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - Jerimaine Gooch is the new sheriff of Yalobusha County. Gooch was appointed interim sheriff following the August 2021 death of former sheriff Mark Fulco who died due to complications of COVID-19 and pneumonia.
actionnews5.com
Lockdown lifted for Senatobia schools after threatening phone calls
SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Senatobia municipal schools were on lockdown for most of the school day following a series of threats made against the high school. District officials say the threatening phone calls began Monday at 8:02 a.m. with the last threat coming in at 9:17 a.m. All schools immediately...
desotocountynews.com
Two arrested after Horn Lake shooting
Horn Lake Police are reporting that a shooting took place Friday morning, Nov. 4 which has resulted in two arrests. The vehicle used in the incident was later found in Southaven as part of a shoplifting investigation at Sportsmen’s Warehouse. Officers were called about 9:15 a.m. Friday to the...
wtva.com
New Albany police arrest teenager for firing gun at motel
NEW ALBANY, MS (WTVA) -- New Albany police arrested a teenager involved in a shooting at Hallmarc Inn. 19-year-old Omarion Green is being charged with shooting into an occupied building. Police chief Chris Robertson says the suspect accidentally fired the gun, with the bullet going through the wall of the...
247Sports
58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0