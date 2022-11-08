ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Numbers: Ole Miss vs. Alabama

It's not often that the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2, 4-2 SEC) faces off against Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC) with an inferior record, but, that's exactly what we have after LSU handed Alabama a rare second loss within the span of a month. That said, one can throw those numbers out the window because it's still yet another talented and well coached bunch.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Ole Miss offers 2023 under-the-radar edge Taylor Wein

Better late than never. Ole Miss waited until late to get involved with class of 2023, three-star edhe Taylor Wein, but the Rebels pulled the trigger on an offer Thursday to the Nolensville (Tenn.) High School standout. Wein is rated as the nation's No. 105 edge the No. 35 player in the state of Tennessee.
OXFORD, MS
WSFA

No. 10 Alabama, No. 11 Ole Miss set for Saturday matchup

OXFORD, Miss. (WSFA) - The No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide will faceoff with the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels Saturday afternoon. Alabama is 7-2, while Ole Miss is 8-1 for the 2022 football season. DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. TIME: 2:30 P.M. Central. LOCATION: Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS. WATCH:...
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Donor Credits University of Mississippi Accountancy School for Success

Macione building fund gift demonstrates school’s far-reaching impact. Joe Macione and his family have prospered because his accounting degree from the University of Mississippi gave him the tools necessary to have a successful career. So the Bristol, Tennessee, resident recently decided it was time to help others have the same opportunity for prosperity.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

County remains in top third for state COVID-19 infections

We may not think about it as much and we may not talk about it as much, but the COVID-19 virus is still with us and people continue to be infected by it. DeSoto County is certainly not immune to COVID-19 and is in the top third for infection rates in the state of Mississippi. That’s according to a new report released by Stacker, which is a website that provides data journalism information to news organizations.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Woman injured Monday in Houston later died

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A man and woman are now dead following a domestic incident Monday afternoon in Houston. According to a Houston Police Department news release, the incident happened at approximately 3:37 at a home on Parker Avenue. A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured. Police...
HOUSTON, MS
Oxford Eagle

Election Day 2022: polls open across Lafayette County

Election day is upon us and polls are now open across Lafayette County as voters cast their ballots for the first-ever County Court Judge, among other positions. Governor Tate Reeves signed a proclamation in February establishing a county court in Lafayette County after the 2020 census revealed the county’s population had grown above the 50,000 resident threshold required for a county court.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Gooch wins Yalobusha County sheriff's election

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - Jerimaine Gooch is the new sheriff of Yalobusha County. Gooch was appointed interim sheriff following the August 2021 death of former sheriff Mark Fulco who died due to complications of COVID-19 and pneumonia.
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Lockdown lifted for Senatobia schools after threatening phone calls

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Senatobia municipal schools were on lockdown for most of the school day following a series of threats made against the high school. District officials say the threatening phone calls began Monday at 8:02 a.m. with the last threat coming in at 9:17 a.m. All schools immediately...
SENATOBIA, MS
desotocountynews.com

Two arrested after Horn Lake shooting

Horn Lake Police are reporting that a shooting took place Friday morning, Nov. 4 which has resulted in two arrests. The vehicle used in the incident was later found in Southaven as part of a shoplifting investigation at Sportsmen’s Warehouse. Officers were called about 9:15 a.m. Friday to the...
HORN LAKE, MS
wtva.com

New Albany police arrest teenager for firing gun at motel

NEW ALBANY, MS (WTVA) -- New Albany police arrested a teenager involved in a shooting at Hallmarc Inn. 19-year-old Omarion Green is being charged with shooting into an occupied building. Police chief Chris Robertson says the suspect accidentally fired the gun, with the bullet going through the wall of the...
NEW ALBANY, MS
