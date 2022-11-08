Read full article on original website
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Graham Harrell 11/8/22
West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell discusses the key to playing with tempo -- something that WVU was unable to do in its loss to Iowa State.
Dr. Robert Martino
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The demands of dental school were tough for West Virginia University.
Women's Soccer Earns WVU Honors With Big 12 Title; Varsity Sports update
After securing its fifth all-time Big 12 Tournament title, the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the WVU Student-Athletes of the Week. The No. 4-seeded Mountaineers earned their 10th overall Big 12 title with a win over No. 2-seed TCU in the Big 12 Championship final in Round Rock, Texas, on Nov. 6. Overall, coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has led West Virginia to 18 conference championships in 27 seasons as the program’s only head coach.
Traffic patterns in downtown Morgantown, West Virginia, to be altered for Veterans Day parade
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department will alter downtown parking and traffic patterns starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday for the Veterans Day parade. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. It will span High Street and disperse below the Monongalia County Magistrate building.
Dr. Porfirio Rudolfo Pascasio
WESTON- Dr. Porfirio Rudolfo Pascasio, 87, of Weston, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at his residence. He was born on September 12, 1935, in Degame, Leyte, son of the late Maximo and Maria (Tulfo) Pascasio. On October 30, 1962, he married the love of his life Guillerma Macanip Pedrosa Pascasio, who preceded him in death on July 11, 2020. Together they shared 57 wonderful years together and have now been reunited to share eternity.
West Virginia National Guard aiding Fayette County firefighting effort
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia National Guard marked a milestone Thursday, providing aerial support for a wildland fire for the first time in state history, according to a press release. The Guard's C. Co., 1-150th Assault Battalion, located in Wheeling, launched one UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter with
Maidsville man identified as deceased in single-vehicle crash in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A 54-year-old Maidsville man has been identified as the deceased in a single-vehicle rollover into a creek in Monongalia County. Danny Ledsome was driving a 2002 Chevy S10 north on Blue Horizon Drive when it crossed the centerline and rolled before coming to rest on its top in a creek, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy.
Harrison County, West Virginia, Purple Heart veteran Porter Southern learned to appreciate life 'a lot more than ever' in Vietnam
LUMBERPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Porter Southern voluntarily enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 18 in 1968 at the height of the war in Vietnam. “I decided to enlist instead of waiting to be drafted,” Southern said. “I was in a vo-tech machining class and thought, ‘If I enlist, I could choose my job in the Army.’ When I went to basic training, they said they didn’t have machinist training, so they asked me what my second choice was. I said, ‘I can drive trucks.’”
Calendar of Events for Thursday
Public meeting on Benedum Civic Center grounds master plan, 6-8 p.m., Benedum Civic Center, 164 W. Main St., Bridgeport. Details: 304-842-8240.
