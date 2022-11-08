ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinson, IL

Angel Tree program accepting applications

Robinson Daily News
Robinson Daily News
 2 days ago
This year the Angel Tree program is expecting to reach between 75-100 students who will be receiving gifts. Contributed photo

The Angel Tree Giving program, a long-standing holiday initiative geared toward providing Christmas presents to disadvantaged middle and high school students in the community, is accepting applications for children in the community.
Applications may be picked up at the Robinson Chamber of Commerce office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The applications will be outside the office doors.
All applications need to be returned no later than Wednesday, Nov. 23 in order to be considered for the program.
The impact of rising prices on items such as groceries and gasoline has created an unprecedented demand for the program.
If you are interested in sponsoring a child or family, please contact Lisa Schaefer at the Chamber at 618-546-1557.

Robinson Daily News

