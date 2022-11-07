ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer season is here! Check out scores from opening night in Palm Beach County

By Zach Buckley, Marcus Braziel
Palm Beach Daily News
 2 days ago

Tuesday

BOYS SOCCER

Jupiter Christian 6, Boca Raton Christian 4: Josh Gould had three goals and one assist, and Lorenzo Meszaros added two goals and one assist to lead the Eagles over the Blazers in Boca Raton. Jace Gardner contributed three assists in the win.

John Pompeu led Boca Raton Christian with two goals, and Lucas Baldini tallied one goal and two assists.

Other Scores

Pompano Beach-Highlands Christian 2, Yeshiva 1

Miami-Palmer Trinity 4, St. Andrew's 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Miami-Palmer Trinity 4, St. Andrew's 0

Monday

BOYS SOCCER

Forest Hill 4, Santaluces 2: Seniors Ronald Yanez and Aaron Barbosa each scored a goal for the Chiefs (0-1), but they were defeated by the Falcons (1-0) on opening night in Lantana.

Other Scores

Royal Palm Beach 1, Berean Christian 0

Pahokee 1, Boynton Beach 1

Plantation-American Heritage 4, American Heritage 0

West Boca Raton 1, Boca Raton 0

Suncoast 3, Cardinal Newman 1

Lake Worth 3, Spanish River 2

Park Vista 3, Palm Beach Gardens 1

Benjamin 0, Vero Beach 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Olympic Heights 8, Lake Worth 0: Valeria Schiavo recorded three goals while Avi Solorazo added two, and Devyn Gilman recorded a goal and two assists, as the Lions (1-0) defeated the Trojans (0-1) in Boca Raton.

Boca Raton 5, West Boca Raton 2: Sarah Coelho had one goal and two assists, and Laine Willis added one goal and one assist to help the Bobcats defeat the Bulls in the season opener in Boca Raton.

Other Scores

Seminole Ridge 3, King’s Academy 2

Benjamin 2, Vero Beach 0

Saint John Paul II 3, North Broward Prep 1

Jupiter 2, Dreyfoos 0

Palm Beach Gardens 8, Somerset Canyons 0

Palm Beach Central 3, Forest Hill 1

Wellington 5, Royal Palm Beach 0

