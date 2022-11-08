Winning Powerball numbers for Monday, November 7, 2022 finally revealed after delay

UPDATE, 9:40 a.m.: The Powerball numbers have finally been revealed .

The Powerball drawing for Monday, November 7 was delayed for about 9 hours overnight due to "security protocols."

The delay came as the Powerball jackpot reached a world record $2.04 billion, breaking Powerball and United States lottery records . It's the largest Powerball jackpot and lottery jackpot in United States history.

The Multi-State Lottery Association, which includes the Michigan Lottery , issued a release Tuesday morning explaining the delay:

The Powerball drawing scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7 remains delayed due to one participating lottery needing additional time to process its sales and play data. Powerball has been in communication with the lottery throughout the night as it works to resolve the issue. The delay is unfortunate as the other 47 lotteries were able to complete the required security procedures in a timely fashion. Like the rest of America, Powerball is eager to hold its drawing for the world record jackpot, however, protecting the integrity of the draw is of upmost importance, even if that means a further delay. Players should hold onto to their tickets. As soon as the required security procedures are completed by the one outstanding lottery, the drawing can proceed. Thank you to our players for their patience. We look forward to drawing the winning numbers as soon as possible. Multi-State Lottery Association

Powerball winning numbers

The winning numbers from the Monday, November 7 drawing were finally revealed Tuesday morning: 10 , 33 , 41 , 47 and 56 . The Powerball number is 10 . The Power Play multiplier was 2X .

Did anyone win the Powerball jackpot?

Check back later to see the results of the Nov. 7 drawing, and if there are any winning tickets from this Powerball drawing.

In Michigan, a $1 million ticket from Saturday's drawing was sold in Detroit.

The last Michigan player to win a Powerball jackpot was Cristy David of Waterford, who won $70 million Feb. 12, 2020.

The biggest jackpot prize ever won in Michigan was in January 2021 when an Oakland County lottery club won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot .

What are the Powerball prizes?

The complete guide to winnings is:

Match 5 White Balls + Powerball: Jackpot

Match 5 White Balls: $1 million

Match 4 White Balls + Powerball: $50,000

Match 4 White Balls: $100

Match 3 White Balls + Powerball: $100

Match 3 White Balls: $7

Match 2 White Balls + Powerball: $7

Match 1 White Ball + Powerball: $4

Match Powerball: $4

Match 5 White Balls with Power Play: $2 million

Match 4 White Balls + Powerball with Power Play: $200,000

Match 4 White Balls with Power Play: $400

Match 3 White Balls + Powerball with Power Play: $400

Match 3 White Balls with Power Play: $28

Match 2 White Balls + Powerball with Power Play: $28

Match 1 White Ball + Powerball with Power Play: $16

Match Powerball with Power Play: $16

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, Nov. 9. Drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

How late can you buy a Powerball ticket?

In Michigan, in-store and online ticket sales are available until 9:45 p.m. on the night of the draw.

Powerball costs $2 to play. For an additional $1 per play, the Power Play feature can multiply non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four, five or 10 times.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Winning Powerball numbers for Monday, November 7, 2022 finally revealed after delay