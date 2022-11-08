ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USI student gets Post Office stamp of success

By Jessica Jacoby
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A University of Southern Indiana (USI) student has gotten the stamp of approval many art students can only dream of.

USI says the Santa Claus, Indiana Post Office has a very special annual tradition of featuring a special postmark for the holiday season. Since 1983, during the month of December, local high school students are invited to submit designs for the contest.

The 2022 design was created by local USI student, Macey Bolin who submitted the design back when she was still attending high school at Heritage Hills High in Spencer County.

Post office officials say this contest is beyond wildly popular, saying with the only town in the world with the name, Santa Claus, they receive over 400,000 pieces of mail every December. For comparison purposes, the post office normally receives about 13,000 pieces of mail per month.

“Patrons from all over the world request the Santa Claus holiday postmark. Some drive into town to personally hand [stamp] their holiday mail with the famous picture postmark and others request the special postmark by mail,” says Santa Claus Postmaster Cheryl Bailey. “The famous Santa Claus postmark is a long-standing tradition for the town and it’s always fun to see the unique artwork each year.”

To have Bolin’s holiday stamp to postmark your mail, check out these envelope guidelines here . The custom stamp will only be available for the month of December.

