UTEP men fight hard, but fall to No. 12 Texas 72-57

By Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 2 days ago

The UTEP men's basketball team's season-opening 72-57 loss to No. 12 Texas was always going to be hard to judge by a final score.

The first regular season basketball game in the Moody Center was packed, the crowd was loud and the veteran Longhorns simply had more firepower at its disposal than a Miner team breaking in 10 new players.

Then UTEP endured an injury to sixth man Jon Dos Anjos, the other bigs got in foul trouble, the Miners couldn't hold on to the ball and soon enough they were down 31-14.

How UTEP would like to be judged is by what happened next.

The Miners fought and scrapped within eight points in the final 8:00, they fixed some of their offensive problems, they won the boards and dominated second-chance points and at times looked like they belonged on the floor with the No. 12 team in the country.

That was never likely to add up to a win, but it did add up to hope going forward.

What they said

"Keep competing," said Shamar Givance, who had eight points, six assists and four rebounds. "In the second half in the locker room we talked about keeping going, keep our heads in the game, this game is a game of runs. ... I feel pretty good, I think we can do better. It's our first game, now we know what to work on."

Coach Joe Golding, coaching against Texas for the first time since the 2021 NCAA tournament when he led Abilene Christian to an epic upset that started the chain of events that led him to UTEP, saw the positives.

"Ten new guys, a ton of adversity early in the game, foul trouble, we had one of our players go down with a knee injury, that game could have gotten embarrassing quickly," he said. "Our guys fought. We didn't break, we fought off some adversity in a hostile environment. ...

"Our physicality and toughness. It's tough against Texas, but we outrebounded Texas, we had 12 offensive rebounds to (Texas') five. Those are encouraging signs for our team moving forward. We did a good job of driving to the basket, we just couldn't finish at times. Hopefully as we continue to move forward against our schedule, we'll be able to finish.

"We're going to be a team that looks like, it ain't going to be pretty at times but I like our physicality and toughness."

How it went

The Miners were buried by 13 turnovers in the first half when Texas pulled away — UTEP trailed 33-20 in a first half where it was outscored 15-4 in points off turnovers — but largely solved those problems and clawed within 52-44 with 7:42 left on a Kevin Kalu follow dunk.

They even got the ball back with a chance to get closer and Golding wanted his team to slow down and hold the ball, but Givance got called for a 10-second violation walking the ball up the court. At this point UTEP had Texas' full attention and the Longhorns ripped off an 8-0 run that turned into a 15-3 surge to settle the game.

At one point in UTEP's charge a team that managed 20 points in the first 20 minutes put up 17 in a stretch of eight possessions.

"We quit turning the ball over," Golding said. "We had two turnovers in the first 16 minutes of the second half. That was huge. It's a 13-point game at halftime and it's 15-4 off turnovers. ... Taking better care of the basketball in the second half bodes well for us going forward."

Givance said that was a point of discussion at halftime.

"Talking about it," he said. "We knew that was an objective at the beginning of the game, we had to take care of the ball. We knew we had a lot of turnovers in the first half and we had to take care of it in the second."

Stars of the game

Golding said coming into the year this wasn't going to be a team like last year's that found most of it points from a couple of places. Ze'Rik Onyema was the only Miner in double figures with 10, but Otis Frazier III and Tae Hardy each had nine, Givance had eight as part of a diverse statline, and Jamari Sibley and Calvin Solomon each scored seven.

Kalu fouled out while Onyema and Frazier both had four fouls. All three of those players were in foul trouble most of the night.

UTEP won second-chance points 17-4, which helped cover a bit for a 40-percent shooting night.

As for Texas, an old Miner nemesis played a starring role. Transfer Jabari Rice, who beat UTEP last year with a Haskins Center buzzer beater for New Mexico State, scored 14 points and had six rebounds, including an offensive rebound off a missed free throw that started Texas' late 8-0 run.

Rice was fouled grabbing that rebound with his team up eight points with 6:58 remaining and Rice made both ends of a one-and-one that began the fatal sequence for the Miners.

"I'm glad I never have to see Jabari Rice again," Golding said. "He hit the game winner against us last year with no time on the clock, then that sucker gets that free-throw rebound. I thought that was a huge play, but that's why (Texas coach Chris) Beard recruited him. He's a winner, that kid wins. Everywhere he's been he wins. That was a big-time play."

That Texas has more players capable of making a big-time play than UTEP was a given coming in. The Miners, though, did enough to give it hope this can be a capable team.

Up next

UTEP plays its home opener Saturday night against its rival New Mexico State. Tip is set for 7 p.m. Texas is back in action Thursday when it hosts Houston Christian.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: UTEP men fight hard, but fall to No. 12 Texas 72-57

