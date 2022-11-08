ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WTGS

Checking in with some of the winners of Election Day in Coastal Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Incumbent U.S. Representative Buddy Carter has been re-elected to serve Georgia's 1st Congressional District. Carter won with 59.17% of the vote, defeating Democratic challenger Wade Herring. “This is my home where I’ve lived all my life and where I intend to live all my...
GEORGIA STATE
WTGS

Republican Buddy Carter wins re-election to Georgia's 1st Congressional District

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Republican Buddy Carter won re-election to the U.S. House in Georgia's 1st Congressional District, beating out Democratic challenger Wade Herring. LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. Carter has served as the U.S. Representative for the 1st district since 2015. Before that,...
GEORGIA STATE
WTGS

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp wins re-election, defeats Stacey Abrams

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp is projected to win re-election, defeating Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams for the second time, according to Fox News. LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. Kemp became the 83rd governor of Georgia in January 2019, narrowly defeating...
GEORGIA STATE
WTGS

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wins re-election

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger won re-election in Tuesday's election, defeating Democrat challenger Bee Nguyen, according to Fox News. With nearly all precincts reporting in the state, Raffnesperger has just under 54% of the vote. Raffensperger rose to prominence after the 2020 Presidental...
GEORGIA STATE
WTGS

Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones releases statement as counts come to a close

MACON, Ga. -- Lieutenant Governor-Elect Burt Jones, has released a statement following his win over Charlie Bailey in Tuesday's midterm election. “What a great win! Jan and I are so grateful to the people of Georgia for their vote of confidence, and I am truly honored to be the next Lieutenant Governor of the great state of Georgia. Our campaign was successful because we ran a positive, truthful campaign focused on the issues that Georgians truly care about," Jones says. "Working together, we’re going to deliver exactly what we campaigned on by cutting our state income tax and putting money back into the pockets of hardworking Georgians, improving our K-12 education system by empowering parents and teachers, standing with our law enforcement to reduce crime and protect Georgia families, and creating more opportunities for every person across our state."
GEORGIA STATE
WTGS

The race for Lieutenant Governor: Who are the candidates?

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- While the majority of eyes are on the Senate and Gubernatorial seats, many other state and local offices hang in the balance. Alongside the Gubernatorial seat comes the election for Lieutenant Governor. As the incumbent Geoff Duncan prepares to vacate, three hungry hopefuls look to take over.
GEORGIA STATE
WTGS

DeSantis defeats Crist in Florida's race for governor, per AP

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was once the nation’s largest...
FLORIDA STATE
WTGS

Ellen Weaver claims victory in SC Superintendent of Education race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Conservative Ellen Weaver claimed her victory for the Superintendent of Education race Tuesday night. Weaver beat Democratic nominee Lisa Ellis becoming South Carolina's next Superintendent of Education. Weaver received roughly 55% of the votes while Ellis received roughly 40% of the vote, according to the...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WTGS

3 Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina are big winners

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, someone who bought a Powerball jackpot ticket in California won a record $2.04 billion after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. However, three people who bought lottery tickets in South Carolina also won big. A ticket worth $1 million...
FORT MILL, SC
WTGS

Nicole to bring impacts to the Coastal Empire late this week

Tropical Storm and Storm Surge WARNING are in effect from the Flagler/Volusia County Line in Florida to Altamaha Sound. Tropical Storm and Storm Surge WATCH are in effect from Altamaha Sound to the Savannah River. Tropical Storm Nicole continues to intensify. Nicole will work its way toward Florida through Wednesday,...
FLORIDA STATE
WTGS

Tornado Watch as Nicole moves through Florida

WTGS — THURSDAY 1 PM UPDATE. A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for Southeast Georgia and the Coastal Empire as Tropical Storm Nicole pushes north. The watch will be in effect until 7pm ET. Tropical Storm Warnings are in place up and down the I-95 corridor. These will continue...
FLORIDA STATE
WTGS

Woman celebrates 115th birthday as oldest person in U.S.

LAKE CITY, Iowa (KCCI) — An Iowa woman celebrated her 115th birthday Monday making her the oldest person in the United States. Bessie Hendricks has lived through 21 presidents, two World Wars, a depression, the sinking of the Titanic and two Chicago Cubs World Series Championships. For a 115th...
LAKE CITY, IA
WTGS

Georgia Department of Transportation gives update on I-16 project

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) officials say improvements to the I-16/I-95 interchange ramps are coming along, with major progress being made. NEW: Savannah City Manager appoints permanent Fire Chief. The improvement projects will provide infrastructure enhancements and are intended to ease congestion, decrease travel...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Father-in-law of former Bengals player sells $2 billion lottery ticket

LOS ANGELES (AP/WKRC) - Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of...
LOS ANGELES, CA

