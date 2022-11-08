Read full article on original website
WTGS
Checking in with some of the winners of Election Day in Coastal Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Incumbent U.S. Representative Buddy Carter has been re-elected to serve Georgia's 1st Congressional District. Carter won with 59.17% of the vote, defeating Democratic challenger Wade Herring. “This is my home where I’ve lived all my life and where I intend to live all my...
WTGS
Republican Buddy Carter wins re-election to Georgia's 1st Congressional District
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Republican Buddy Carter won re-election to the U.S. House in Georgia's 1st Congressional District, beating out Democratic challenger Wade Herring. LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. Carter has served as the U.S. Representative for the 1st district since 2015. Before that,...
WTGS
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp wins re-election, defeats Stacey Abrams
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp is projected to win re-election, defeating Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams for the second time, according to Fox News. LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. Kemp became the 83rd governor of Georgia in January 2019, narrowly defeating...
WTGS
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wins re-election
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger won re-election in Tuesday's election, defeating Democrat challenger Bee Nguyen, according to Fox News. With nearly all precincts reporting in the state, Raffnesperger has just under 54% of the vote. Raffensperger rose to prominence after the 2020 Presidental...
WTGS
Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones releases statement as counts come to a close
MACON, Ga. -- Lieutenant Governor-Elect Burt Jones, has released a statement following his win over Charlie Bailey in Tuesday's midterm election. “What a great win! Jan and I are so grateful to the people of Georgia for their vote of confidence, and I am truly honored to be the next Lieutenant Governor of the great state of Georgia. Our campaign was successful because we ran a positive, truthful campaign focused on the issues that Georgians truly care about," Jones says. "Working together, we’re going to deliver exactly what we campaigned on by cutting our state income tax and putting money back into the pockets of hardworking Georgians, improving our K-12 education system by empowering parents and teachers, standing with our law enforcement to reduce crime and protect Georgia families, and creating more opportunities for every person across our state."
WTGS
Democrat James Clyburn wins re-election to South Carolina's 6th Congressional District
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — Democrat James Clyburn won re-election against Republican Duke Buckner for South Carolina's 6th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. He has served as the House Majority Whip since 2019. Clyburn has served as the...
WTGS
The race for Lieutenant Governor: Who are the candidates?
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- While the majority of eyes are on the Senate and Gubernatorial seats, many other state and local offices hang in the balance. Alongside the Gubernatorial seat comes the election for Lieutenant Governor. As the incumbent Geoff Duncan prepares to vacate, three hungry hopefuls look to take over.
WTGS
DeSantis defeats Crist in Florida's race for governor, per AP
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was once the nation’s largest...
WTGS
Where to find election results for Georgia, South Carolina midterm election
GEORGIA (WTGS) — Georgia and South Carolina voters have big decisions to make in the Midterms - the November 2022 elections. Here's where you'll be able to find election results in your area, once the ballots have been counted. Statewide results for Georgia. Statewide results for South Carolina. Election...
WTGS
McMaster projected to beat Cunningham, winning re-election for South Carolina Governor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is projected to win the re-election for governor. He has been governor since January of 2017, but has been a public servant of the state for 20 years. South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick said with McMaster’s history, he...
WTGS
Ellen Weaver claims victory in SC Superintendent of Education race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Conservative Ellen Weaver claimed her victory for the Superintendent of Education race Tuesday night. Weaver beat Democratic nominee Lisa Ellis becoming South Carolina's next Superintendent of Education. Weaver received roughly 55% of the votes while Ellis received roughly 40% of the vote, according to the...
WTGS
Hispanic-American residents lead growth among new registered voter in the Carolinas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. Hispanic-American voters are leading the growth among new voter registration in the United States, and the same thing is happening in both Carolinas, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Hispanic...
WTGS
List: Which schools in Coastal Empire, Lowcountry are closing ahead of Nicole
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Tropical Storm Nicole is gearing up to make landfall in Florida soon, and the current path is tracking toward parts of Georgia and the Coastal Empire. Beaufort and Liberty County schools will close on Thursday, Nov. 10, due to the anticipated effects of Tropical Storm Nicole.
WTGS
3 Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina are big winners
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, someone who bought a Powerball jackpot ticket in California won a record $2.04 billion after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. However, three people who bought lottery tickets in South Carolina also won big. A ticket worth $1 million...
WTGS
Nicole to bring impacts to the Coastal Empire late this week
Tropical Storm and Storm Surge WARNING are in effect from the Flagler/Volusia County Line in Florida to Altamaha Sound. Tropical Storm and Storm Surge WATCH are in effect from Altamaha Sound to the Savannah River. Tropical Storm Nicole continues to intensify. Nicole will work its way toward Florida through Wednesday,...
WTGS
Tornado Watch as Nicole moves through Florida
WTGS — THURSDAY 1 PM UPDATE. A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for Southeast Georgia and the Coastal Empire as Tropical Storm Nicole pushes north. The watch will be in effect until 7pm ET. Tropical Storm Warnings are in place up and down the I-95 corridor. These will continue...
WTGS
South Carolina is 1 of 3 states reporting 'very high' flu related illnesses: CDC
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Early increases in seasonal influenza activity continue nationwide. The southeastern and south-central areas of the country are reporting the highest levels of activity followed by the Mid-Atlantic and the south-central West Coast regions. More specifically, South Carolina is one of three states shaded in purple...
WTGS
Woman celebrates 115th birthday as oldest person in U.S.
LAKE CITY, Iowa (KCCI) — An Iowa woman celebrated her 115th birthday Monday making her the oldest person in the United States. Bessie Hendricks has lived through 21 presidents, two World Wars, a depression, the sinking of the Titanic and two Chicago Cubs World Series Championships. For a 115th...
WTGS
Georgia Department of Transportation gives update on I-16 project
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) officials say improvements to the I-16/I-95 interchange ramps are coming along, with major progress being made. NEW: Savannah City Manager appoints permanent Fire Chief. The improvement projects will provide infrastructure enhancements and are intended to ease congestion, decrease travel...
WTGS
Father-in-law of former Bengals player sells $2 billion lottery ticket
LOS ANGELES (AP/WKRC) - Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of...
