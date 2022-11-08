Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Related
mycbs4.com
Santa Fe basketball looking to build success after last season
The Santa Fe Raiders basketball team is looking to build more success. After going as far as the Sweet 16 in their playoff bracket head coach Glen Banks is looking to take things to the next level. When he became head coach he had one goal: to maintain its tradition.
mycbs4.com
Marion County distributes sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Nicole
Marion County, FL — Residents in Ocala have started getting ready for hurricane Nicole by getting some sandbags in case of flooding. “Well I figured we dodged the bullet with the last one, with Ian, and I didn’t get any sandbags and we got lucky. We moved here two years ago from South Florida, so hurricanes are not a new thing for me, so I like to be overly prepared and keep my garage dry," resident Tommy Burgs said.
mycbs4.com
Putnam county prepares for Hurricane Nicole as parts still recover from Ian
As North Central Florida is projected to feel some effects of Hurricane Nicole, Putnam County says they are preparing for the storm. "We actually went to a full activation at 4 o'clock. We 've been partially activated since 8 o'clock morning," Putnam County Emergency Management Specialist Danelle Choate said. She...
mycbs4.com
Marion and Alachua County cancel school Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Marion County Public Schools (MCPS) announced that schools will be cancelled on Thursday due to the strong tropical storm winds expected. All extra-curricular activities will also be cancelled starting Wednesday afternoon. Alachua County Public Schools announced they would also cancel class on Thursday. A spokesperson says classes will resume Monday,...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville announces their Veteran of the year
City officials gathered to honor Gainesville's Veteran of the year, Major Dennis Wait. Dennis Wait is the senor instructor for Gainesville High School's NJROTC program. Major Wait, a Marine Corps veteran, was recognized for his service to the nation and the community during a ceremony at City Hall in Gainesville.
mycbs4.com
Midterm Election Preview in Alachua County
With less than 24 hours ahead of the midterm election, registered Republicans outnumber Democrats. Early voting data gives a state expert clues about what could happen on Tuesday. During the early voting period in Alachua County, Democrats outvoted Republicans by a 2:1 ratio. That has not been the case statewide....
mycbs4.com
Harvey Ward wins election to become Gainesville's next Mayor
Gainesville — With all precincts reporting, Harvey Ward defeated Ed Bielarski to become Gainesville's next Mayor. The results show Ward received 57.62% of the vote, while Bielarski received 42.38% of the vote. Ward received 20,399 votes to Bielarski's 15,005. In a Facebook post, Ward says he will continue to...
mycbs4.com
GPD investigates weekend drive-by shooting
The Gainesville Police Department says they are investigating a drive-by shooting involving four young adult victims. A spokesperson for GPD tells CBS4 News that bullets hit several buildings, cars and people. Police say no one received life threatening injuries. Gainesville police responded to a shots fired call around 1am Sunday...
mycbs4.com
Road blocked after tree down during Nicole in High Springs
--- High Springs Fire Rescue reported a tree down on power lines around 10:45 AM Thursday. This was on US-27 near the Grady House Bed and Breakfast. So far, Emergency Management officials have not reported widespread problems from Nicole. At 11:30 High Springs reported the road reopened.
mycbs4.com
One dead, one critically injured in Ocala car crash
Ocala police responded to a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Northwest 27th avenue and Northwest 10th street on Saturday, November, 5th. A BMW and Hyundai were stopped at the intersection before the crash, according to the Ocala Police Department. The BMW and Hyundai moved forward through the intersection. A...
mycbs4.com
Columbia County deputy mistakes cane for firearm, arrests legally-blind man
Columbia County, FL — The body cam video of an arrest by Columbia County Deputies is going viral. One of the two deputies involved said she thought 61-year-old James Hodges was carrying a gun, and he objected to being stopped. "It's a navigational aid." Hodges said to the deputy...
mycbs4.com
Fatal shooting in Alachua County believed to be self defense, Sheriff's Office says
Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office says they do not plan to charge a person who shot and killed their neighbor. A spokesperson says the shooting happened after a dispute between two neighbors, but they believe the shooter acted in self defense. The Sheriff's Office says this...
mycbs4.com
Marion County Fire Rescue honors veterans
This week you will see Marion County Fire Rescue firefighters, paramedics and EMTs wearing green shirts in support of local veterans. "Each year, we recognize our first responders who are Veterans from all branches of the Armed Forces," according to a Facebook post from the department. Veterans within the department...
mycbs4.com
Persons of interest identified related to missing Dixie County 14-year-old Demiah Appling
Dixie County — The Dixie County Sheriff's Office says investigators have identified several people of interest related to the disappearance of a missing 14-year-old. October 16th at 9:30 PM is the last time the Sheriff's Office says there was a confirmed sighting of Demiah Appling. That was in the Suwannee Gardens neighborhood.
mycbs4.com
Duo arrested for fraudulent crime sprees, while one under human trafficking warrant
The High Springs Police Department arrested two suspects Tuesday involved in a fraudulent crime spree, while one of the suspects is under a warrant for human trafficking. The two suspects, Darren Brown, 24, and Jenipher Milan, 25, were at a Santa Fe pawn shop on October 24, 2022, dropping off a computer to be pawned.
mycbs4.com
Columbia County Sergeant gave illegal order to arrest legally blind man, report says
Lake City — An internal affairs report says a Deputy and Sergeant unlawfully arrest legally blind man carrying a walking stick. Deputy Jayme Gohde stopped James Hodges on October 31st at 8:00 AM, while he was walking down the street. The Deputy said she was worried Hodges was carrying a weapon.
mycbs4.com
Man arrested for stealing from multiple neighborhoods in Alachua County
According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), yesterday a deputy responded to the Paddock Club Apartments after receiving call about a suspicious person. The deputy says that the person was seen looking into vehicles and trying to get into them. The suspect later identified as Teshon Johnson,24, was described...
mycbs4.com
Alachua County voters change how Commissioners get elected and approve sales tax increase
A majority of Alachua County voters approved changing how County Commissioners get elected. On this election day, Alachua county voters could elect every commissioner on the ballot, but a majority of voters said yes to a referendum, which would amend how they're elected. Going forward, voters would only elect the Commissioner to represent the district they live in.
Comments / 0