Fayetteville, AR

740thefan.com

Bison Men’s Basketball Adds Dissette, Bradley on Signing Day

FARGO – The North Dakota State University men’s basketball program has signed two student-athletes to its 2023 recruiting class, head coach David Richman announced Wednesday. Darik Dissette, a guard from Minot, N.D., and Eli Bradley, a guard from Las Vegas, Nev., will continue their education and compete at...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

MSHSL postpones two state quarterfinal football games

(KFGO/KNFL) A pair of Minnesota State 9-man football quarterfinals have been postponed, according to the Minnesota State High School League, due to inclement weather and travel conditions. The game with Mountain Iron-Buhl and Kittson County Central scheduled for tonight at Moorhead High School has been postponed to Friday afternoon at...
MOORHEAD, MN
740thefan.com

1 dead after crash in east-central ND

PORTLAND, N.D (KFGO) – One man is dead after a crash at an unregulated intersection on a gravel road southwest of Portland in east-central North Dakota Tuesday afternoon. Shortly before 3 p.m., the North Dakota Highway Patrol said a Ford pickup that was eastbound on 3rd St NE, entered the intersection and struck a Ram pickup that was southbound on 145th Ave NE. The Ram was pulling a flatbed trailer hauling a seed tender. Both pickups went into the southeast ditch following the crash.
PORTLAND, ND
740thefan.com

Police, FBI meet with residents of apartment complex in Fargo

FARGO (KFGO) – Police and the FBI met with residents living at The Arbors in south Fargo Wednesday afternoon. The department said it wanted to build and strengthen relationships at the apartment complex on 23rd St. east of Countryside Trailer Court. Police said they sent officers because of what...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Moorhead taxi cab driver killer sentenced to prison

MOORHEAD (KFGO/KVRR) — The man who admitted to killing a taxi driver in Moorhead has been sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison. 19-year-old Willie Sparkman Jr. pleaded guilty in Clay County District Court to the second-degree murder of 24-year-old Abdullahi Mohamed Abdullahi. Court documents show Sparkman and Kristy...
MOORHEAD, MN

