TechCrunch
Doola nurses new capital for its ‘business in a box’ tool targeting global founders
The new investment comes less than one year after the company secured $3 million in seed funding. This gives the company just under $12 million in total funding since the company was founded by Arjun Mahadevan and JP Pincheira in 2020. Mahadevan did not disclose the company’s new valuation but did say this round increased it.
Peloton co-founder John Foley launches business selling custom rugs directly to consumers
Several other Peloton alums, including two co-founders, are joining Foley in the venture, called Ernesta, which has raised $25 million in funding.
constructiondive.com
New construction technology releases for November 2022
Here are five recent announcements from software makers and other tech providers about new products or updates to existing products that are designed to smooth out construction for contractors:. Trimble. Trimble has released its Trimble Construction Cloud powered by Microsoft Azure, the only construction industry cloud for Microsoft customers. The...
IMB Partners Exceeds $1 Billion Revenue Milestone With Its Newest Acquisition
IMB Partners, a Black investment firm that has recently grown at a bullish pace, just crossed the $1 billion revenue mark with its latest acquisition. The Bethesda, Maryland-based IMB has bought Farwest Corrosion Control Co. for an undisclosed amount. IMB picks up a company based in the Los Angeles metro area offering cathodic protection and corrosion control services with annual revenue of $65 million.
constructiondive.com
Multifamily developers embrace modular building
An increasing number of multifamily projects are incorporating offsite construction, as more developers take advantage of its quicker timelines, according to a 2022 Modular Building Institute report. The multifamily market remains the fastest-growing segment in the modular construction industry. The sector took up about 23% of the commercial modular output...
high-profile.com
Construction Completed on BAA Building
Boston – Lee Kennedy Co., Inc. has completed construction on Boston Arts Academy’s (BAA) new $117 million school building across from Fenway Park at 174 Ipswich Street. More space was a priority for Boston’s only public school for the visual and performing arts. The 154,000sf building has expanded the BAA’s space allowing it to welcome 15% more students than before.
Solutions 21 announces the promotion of Rob Salome to president
Solutions 21 is proud to announce the promotion of Col. (Retired) Rob Salome to President of the firm. Salome, who joined Solutions 21 in 2017, previously served as Chief Operations Officer and Vice President of Consulting Services. “When Rob joined Solutions 21, he immediately changed the trajectory of the entire...
csengineermag.com
Double contract success for engineering company￼
AN INDEPENDENT engineering firm is celebrating winning two major nuclear contracts. Cumbria-based Forth has secured two separate contracts to carry out work on behalf of governmental nuclear decommissioning company Magnox. The team at Forth has successfully tendered to design, manufacture and provide waste retrieval solutions in Magnox wet vaults at...
salestechstar.com
Wipro Appoints Warren Zambelli as the Managing Director, Africa
Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced the appointment of Warren Zambelli as the Managing Director for Africa. Zambelli has over 20 years of experience spanning capital markets, banking, insurance, telecom and retail. His formative years were spent in various front-office environments affording...
agritechtomorrow.com
DroneDeploy Completes Acquisition of StructionSite to Create Unified Reality Capture Platform
Acquisition Combines Industry’s Leading Aerial and Ground Reality Capture Solutions to Meet Industry Demand and Accelerates Both Companies’ Roadmaps. News of the acquisition has been met with "overwhelmingly positive" response from customers of both companies. Rapid integration of both products' core capabilities will quickly provide customers with the...
geekwire.com
Healthcare analytics startup founded by early Amazon employee lands $6.5M
Seattle healthcare analytics startup Abett raised $6.5 million to boost its software that helps employers get a handle on benefits data. Launched in 2019, the company pitches an enterprise software solution to large employers that legally transfers HR and benefits data from various stakeholders. The goal is to allow these companies to be able to analyze what is being done with the capital they spend on health plans.
informedinfrastructure.com
Mayer Brown expands digital infrastructure capabilities with addition of three-lawyer team led by Emily Naughton in DC
Mayer Brown announced today that Emily Naughton has joined the firm as a partner in its Real Estate Markets practice and Projects & Infrastructure team in Washington DC, along with associates Whitney Smith and Sarah Mernin. They join from Greenberg Traurig, LLP. “Structuring and negotiating transactions to support real estate...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: H-1B worker layoffs, cyber-risk quantification, SaaS whiplash
I was laid off and I’m on an H-1B. I have enough savings to survive for a while. What should I do if I have been let go from my job?. I am on an H-1B, have an approved I-140 and an I-797 that expires in March 2024. If...
Section4 Introduces Accelerated Certificate Programs to Build Strategic Leaders Faster Than Traditional Offerings
Section4, a live learning platform for strategic leaders, today launched a set of accelerated certificate programs designed to build strategic leadership skills more quickly than traditional offerings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005196/en/. Section4 certificate programs will initially focus on core business skills, leadership, product...
high-profile.com
PROCON Recognized with ABC NH/VT Chairman’s Award
Hooksett, NH – At its annual Excellence in Construction Awards Gala on Nov. 3, the Associated Builders and Contractors New Hampshire/Vermont chapter (ABC NH/VT) awarded PROCON the Chairman’s Award, the association’s top reward honoring the “Best of the Best” construction projects in 2022. PROCON was...
demolitionandrecycling.media
Epiroc completes attachment manufacturer acquisition
Equipment manufacturer Epiroc has completed the acquisition of the business of Wain-Roy, a USA-based manufacturer of excavator attachments for the construction industry, having announced its agreement to acquire the business on 21 October. Wain-Roy, which has a manufacturing site in Wisconsin, United States, was previously part of the Oregon Tool...
agritechtomorrow.com
Fischer Farms bolsters team ahead of world’s largest vertical farm launch
Construction on the 25,000m2 vertical farm is now complete and the office facility is fully operational. With just a few months until the doors officially open, Fischer Farms has recently welcomed nine new team members to the site, bolstering its senior management, technical and operational teams. Vertical Farming pioneers, Fischer...
Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience Platform Delivered 449% ROI According to 2022 Total Economic Impact Study
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Phenom today announced that a composite organization using its Intelligence Talent Experience platform to hire, develop and retain talent achieved a 449% return on investment over three years with a payback period of less than six months — equaling more than $24M in cost savings and business benefits — according to a commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) Study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Phenom. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005200/en/ Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform delivered 449% ROI according to 2022 Total Economic Impact study (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Clari Appoints Leonid Igolnik as Head of Engineering
Igolnik to help expand product offering and accelerate feature development to deliver more value for customers. Clari, the leader in Revenue Collaboration & Governance (RevCG), announced the appointment of Leonid Igolnik as Executive Vice President of Engineering. Bringing extensive experience in B2B software as a service (SaaS), mergers & acquisitions, and scaling teams across geographies, Igolnik will help Clari double down on its product development to drive the next wave of growth for the company. Igolnik will be responsible for overseeing the expansion of Clari’s product offering to address all functional use cases and needs of modern revenue teams, from representatives to executives.
salestechstar.com
World Wide Technology Recognized as Global Service Provider Partner of the Year and the Global Enterprise Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2022
World Wide Technology (WWT) announced that it has been recognized as the Global Service Provider Partner of the Year and the Global Enterprise Partner of the Year at Cisco’s annual Partner Summit. The Cisco Partner awards recognize business success, innovation, and best-in-class sales and service. Selected by executives within the Cisco Global Partner Sales and Routes to Market organization, recipients of Cisco Partner Awards are top-performing partners that have introduced innovative processes, seized new opportunities, and adopted sales approaches that achieve substantial business outcomes for customers.
