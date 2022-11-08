Igolnik to help expand product offering and accelerate feature development to deliver more value for customers. Clari, the leader in Revenue Collaboration & Governance (RevCG), announced the appointment of Leonid Igolnik as Executive Vice President of Engineering. Bringing extensive experience in B2B software as a service (SaaS), mergers & acquisitions, and scaling teams across geographies, Igolnik will help Clari double down on its product development to drive the next wave of growth for the company. Igolnik will be responsible for overseeing the expansion of Clari’s product offering to address all functional use cases and needs of modern revenue teams, from representatives to executives.

