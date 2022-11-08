Read full article on original website
madcitysportszone.com
Wisconsin announces its 2023 recruiting class
Wisconsin officially signed its three commits in the class of 2023 on Wednesday. Center Gus Yalden (Appleton, Wis.), forward Nolan Winter (Lakeville, Minn.) and guard John Blackwell (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) make up the class that is ranked 33rd in the country and eighth in the Big Ten, according to the 247Sports Composite.
madcitysportszone.com
Illinois losing opened the door for the Badgers to potentially win the Big Ten West but their focus is on the present
Wisconsin is well aware of what happened in Champaign on Saturday. The Badgers know very well that Michigan State upsetting Illinois as a 16-point underdog gave them life in the race for the Big Ten West. But while fans and certain members of the media are poring over the division tiebreakers to determine how Wisconsin can make it to Indianapolis for the Big Ten title game, the team says its focus is only on Saturday’s matchup with Iowa.
csurams.com
Rams Sign Wisconsin Freshman
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State head coach Ryun Williams announced the addition of Avree Antony to continue her career at CSU following high school graduation. "The Rams are extremely excited to add Avree Antony to our women's basketball program," said Williams. "Avree is a competitive, tough-minded young lady who has a very talented skillset. Her ability to get to the basket and to score at all three levels is going to be exciting to coach."
Denver breakfast and brunch staple opening 5th location
DENVER — Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is putting the final touches on its newest Colorado location. The breakfast restaurant will open its fifth location in Denver, at 101 N. Broadway, on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Located in Denver's South Broadway neighborhood in the historic First Avenue Hotel building, the new...
KDVR.com
Why Monday's Powerball drawing was delayed
Matt Mauro is following the delay on the Monday night Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion. Matt Mauro is following the delay on the Monday night Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion. Denver weather: Fire weather warning on Tuesday. Denver’s weather will stay mild and dry through Wednesday before the next storm...
porchdrinking.com
Epic Brewing Announces Closure of Denver Taproom & Brewery
After nine years of operating as one of the pioneer breweries in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood, Epic Brewing will close its Denver location before the end of the year. Opening just a year after River North Brewery, Our Mutual Friend Brewing, and Black Shirt Brewery, Epic Brewing joined a groundswell of craft beer producers to transform the North side of Denver into one of the most heavily saturated craft brewery neighborhoods in the country.
2 Coloradans Win Big In $2.04 Billion Powerball Drawing: Are You A Winner?
Here's a list of locations where winning tickets were sold.
This Is The Best Burrito In Colorado
LoveFood found the most mouth-watering burritos in every state.
Colorado US House races: Latest election results
DENVER — Eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs on Election Day in Colorado. Going into the election, the state had three Democratic incumbents, three Republican incumbents and two open seats – the new 8th Congressional District and also the 7th after the retirement of longtime Rep. Ed Perlmutter.
2 Colorado properties ranked best winter resorts in world
If you are planning a winter adventure for your family, you might not even need to leave Colorado.
Results: Denver 2022 ballot measures
Qualified voters living in Denver are asked to vote on eight ballot measures that will affect the Mile High City. From sidewalk fees to eviction attorneys, Denverites have a say in what will change in the city.
Election results for Denver area sheriff's races
DENVER — Sheriff candidates in Jefferson and Douglas counties were headed for victory after Tuesday night's election, while the races in Adams and Arapahoe counties were too close to call on Wednesday night. In Jefferson County, Democrat Regina "Reggie" Marinelli – a lieutenant in the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...
Who won Colorado’s US House of Representative seats?
On Tuesday all eight of Colorado's U.S. congressional seats were voted upon. This story will be updated as winners are announced.
KDVR.com
Here's why there's a large plume of smoke over metro Denver
Here’s why there’s a large plume of smoke over metro …. Here's why there's a large plume of smoke over metro Denver. Katie Orth speaks with a holistic wellness expert about ways to combat seasonal depression. Family warned about man now accused of murder. When Lloyd Love Jr....
coloradosun.com
Race between Barbara Kirkmeyer, Yadira Caraveo in Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District is too close to call
The race in Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District was too close to call Tuesday night, as Democrat Yadira Caraveo held a narrow lead over her Republican opponent, Barbara Kirkmeyer. Just before 11 p.m., Caraveo, a state representative, had 49% of the vote to Kirkmeyer’s 47%. The Libertarian candidate, Richard...
wyo4news.com
Wyoming and Colorado Law Enforcement will show zero tolerance
WYOMING — This Saturday, November 12, 2022, will mark the 114th meeting in the Border War rivalry. The football game between the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State University Rams remains one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Gameday Saturday will be busy with fans traveling from Wyoming and all over Colorado to Fort Collins.
Colorado's next storm hits late Wednesday with mountain snow
Windy, warm and dry for Denver on Wednesday, snow developing in the mountains, windy and colder weather for Thursday
What could you buy with a record-high $1.9 billion Powerball winning?
The Powerball jackpot is up to a massive $1.9 billion, with a cash option of $929 million, and here are just a few things you could do with that kind of money.
denverite.com
Your landlord probably hasn’t applied for Denver’s residential rental license program that’s meant to “eliminate slumlords”
Landlords are dillydallying when it comes to applying for Denver’s residential rental license — part of a new program that’s supposed to boost the city’s oversight of health and safety conditions at rental properties. Applications have been submitted for just 717 units, and only 534 had...
94kix.com
The Shocking and Gruesome True Story of the Colorado Hammer Killer
The Colorado Hammer Killer took several lives in January of 1984, but he has since been brought to justice, however his crimes will forever impact his victims. According to a report from People Magazine, People Investigates, a docuseries covering a wide array of topics, will dedicate an episode to the Colorado Hammer Killer's deadly spree.
