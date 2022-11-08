Wisconsin is well aware of what happened in Champaign on Saturday. The Badgers know very well that Michigan State upsetting Illinois as a 16-point underdog gave them life in the race for the Big Ten West. But while fans and certain members of the media are poring over the division tiebreakers to determine how Wisconsin can make it to Indianapolis for the Big Ten title game, the team says its focus is only on Saturday’s matchup with Iowa.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO