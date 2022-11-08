Read full article on original website
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNags Head, NC
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWilmington, NC
The Canetuck Rosenwald School will celebrate 100 years on Nov. 5, 2022Claudia StackPender County, NC
247Sports
UNC basketball: Hubert Davis 'very thankful' Pete Nance is with Tar Heels after Northwestern transfer's debut
UNC basketball and Hubert Davis felt Northwestern graduate transfer Pete Nance's impact in Monday's season-opening win. After the No. 1 Tar Heels' 69-56 win over UNC Wilmington, Davis underlined Nance's skill set on the heels of a 34-minute debut. "You can do a number of things with Pete on both...
Hubert Davis Assesses UNC's Season Opener
North Carolina's head coach shares how UNCW's defense stymied UNC's offense. He also details the improvements of his team's defense, including efforts from the bench.
LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. South Carolina State
South Carolina tips off its season against a familiar foe in the South Carolina State Bulldogs. Head coach Lamont Paris looks to get his team on the right foot.
No. 1 North Carolina battles UNCW in season opener
The UNC men's basketball program will begin their campaign as the No. 1 team in the country on Monday night.
SFGate
COLORADO 82, UC RIVERSIDE 66
Percentages: FG .403, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Cameron 2-6, Turner 1-2, Tattersall 1-4, Hartwell 0-1, Pullin 0-1, Salaridze 0-1, Martinez 0-2, Olbrich 0-2, Owens 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Olbrich 2, Cameron, Martinez). Turnovers: 12 (Pullin 4, Cameron 2, Martinez 2, Hartwell, Owens,...
SFGate
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 99, LIFE PACIFIC COLLEGE 49
Percentages: FG .298, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (D.Hernandez 2-9, Villarreal 1-2, Matute 1-4, Vasquez 1-4, Cook 1-6, Galang 1-7, Brummett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Matute 4, Cook 2, D.Hernandez 2, Galang 2, Brummett, Garcia, Vasquez, Villarreal). Steals: 5 (D.Hernandez 3,...
SFGate
UC Davis 75, California 65
CALIFORNIA (0-1) Alajiki 1-2 1-2 4, Kuany 3-7 2-2 10, Thiemann 7-11 3-4 17, Askew 7-20 4-5 19, Brown 2-10 0-0 5, Newell 3-7 1-2 8, Roberson 1-2 0-0 2, Bowser 0-3 0-0 0, Okafor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 11-15 65. Halftime_UC Davis 41-36. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 6-14 (Anigwe...
Clemson Blanks Wake Forest, Advances To ACC Championship Match
No. 18 Clemson (13-5-1) went on the road and controlled the entirety of the ACC semifinal match at No. 20 Wake Forest (14-5-0), defeating the fourth-seeded Demon Deacons 2-0 on Wednesday night. Just as they (...)
packinsider.com
NC State Women’s Hoops Inks Top-Five 2023 Signing Class
RALEIGH – NC State women’s basketball signed its highest-ranked class of future Wolfpackers on Wednesday as four high school student-athletes inked National Letters of Intent to join the squad beginning with the 2023-24 season. NC State received official commitments from ESPN No. 9 Zoe Brooks, ESPN No. 55...
Opener Serves as Baseline for UNC's Long Journey
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina big man Armando Bacot sat in the media room and rattled it off. "We all were flat. (Pete) didn't have a good game. I didn't have a good game. Caleb didn't have a good game. R.J. didn't have a good game. Leaky didn't have a good game. And we still won."
