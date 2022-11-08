Read full article on original website
Christmas at the Landmark, tickets on sale Thursday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The best way to spread Christmas cheer, is by playing music for all to hear! A quintessential celebration will take place at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse and will feature the DeSantis Orchestra and guests. On Sunday, December 11 at 6 p.m., guests can immerse themselves in the dazzling “Christmas at […]
theithacan.org
College hosts screening of documentary about loneliness
Ithaca College’s Gerontology Institute hosted a screening Nov. 1 of a new documentary, “All the Lonely People,” along with hosting a panel to discuss loneliness and methods on how to combat it. The creators of the film, Joe Applebaum and Stu Maddux, visited the college to speak...
theithacan.org
College community gathers to discuss acts of hate on campus
About 40 members of the Ithaca College community gathered to discuss recent acts of antisemitism on campus at a campus-wide gathering Nov. 7 in Klingenstein Lounge in the Campus Center. The event was organized by the Office of Student Equity and Belonging, the Office of Religious and Spiritual Life, and...
literock973.com
Meet Ithaca’s “Mr. Kindness”
You may not know who Darrell Harrington is, but we’re sure you’ve seen his work all over Ithaca and the Finger Lakes!. He’s the man behind those “Be Kind” hearts that have cropped up everywhere!. He dropped in to tell us how it started, how...
theithacan.org
New bike-share program to be implemented in Ithaca
The Center For Community Transportation (CCT) in Ithaca reached an agreement with the Common Council on Nov. 2 to implement Ithaca Bikeshare, a program that would scatter electric bikes around Ithaca. The organization is attempting to make a deal with Ithaca College to allow the bikes to be ridden on campus, but no agreement has been reached.
theithacan.org
SGC discusses internet service and Canvas use at Ithaca College
The Ithaca College Student Governance Council (SGC) held a bill writing workshop at its meeting Nov. 7 following a discussion with representatives from the Office of Information Technology (IT). David Weil ’87, chief information officer of IT; Casey Kendall, executive director in the Office of Applications and Infrastructure; and Jenna...
Ithaca developer hopes his Dryden project sprouts
DRYDEN, N.Y.—Local developer G. Lincoln “Linc” Morse is a busy man. He purchased 1920 Slaterville Road and renovated it into the new home of manufacturer Incodema, and has plans approved for turning the former Incodema at 407 Cliff Street into a mixed-use complex focused on leisure and hospitality uses. Now, he’s adding a third plan to his roster of projects.
wellsvillesun.com
Hornell get ready for “Hush”
Speakeasy style lounge is almost ready for a grand opening. News of a new venue is being whispered around Hornell, but not because it is a secret!!! “Hush” will be opening soon and offering a unique atmosphere: Think about hanging out in the 1920’s in a stealthy sidestreet pub. This woman-powered new business is sure to add to the downtown Hornell scene. The owners posted this online yesterday:
14850.com
This Election Day’s fundraising meals around Ithaca and Tompkins County
Two of the staples of Tompkins County’s traditional Election Day schedule aren’t happening this year, but there are still Election Day eats available this Tuesday. Unfortunately, the Ithaca Rotary Pancake Day and Trumansburg Rotary Chicken BBQ won’t be happening. Enfield Valley Grange has their annual election night...
Cornell Halts All Frat Parties After Reports of Drugged Drinks
The president of Cornell University in Ithaca has announced that fraternity parties are being suspended following allegations that at least four students had been drugged. Martha Pollack issued a statement to Cornell students on Monday indicating she is "outraged and saddened" by the crime alerts issued by university police after the reported incidents.
Frat Parties Are Temporarily No More At This Upstate New York University
The Interfraternity Council (IFC) at Cornell University has announced the temporary suspension of all fraternity parties and social events. The decision comes after a report of alleged sexual assault and students being drugged from both the Cornell University Police Department and The Ithaca Police Department over the weekend. Ithaca Police...
Free Wegman’s Gift Cards At McDonald’s In New York State?
The generosity of people across New York really shines during the holidays and this years seems to be more of the same. At a McDonald's in Syracuse, for a limited time, Wegman's gift cards will be given to those who need help getting a turkey this year. The temperatures are...
wskg.org
No reparations, but Juneteenth will become city holiday in Ithaca
The Ithaca Common Council voted unanimously last week to adopt June 19 — or Juneteenth — as a city holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when formerly enslaved people in Texas learned of their emancipation. The holiday, long celebrated by Black Americans, was declared a federal holiday...
Cornell Daily Sun
Local Republican Zachary Winn Runs for City Mayor
This article is the third in a series profiling the candidates for city mayor. Read The Sun’s profile of Democratic candidate Acting Mayor Laura Lewis and Independent candidate Katie Sims. Zachary Winn is a lifelong, politically-active resident of Ithaca. He decided to run for mayor on the Republican ticket...
theithacan.org
College grapples with debate around race-based opportunities
As the Supreme Court re-evaluates Affirmative Action, Ithaca College grapples with the debate surrounding race-based opportunities in its own community. Questions around the issue of segregation at the college were raised when The Daily Mail published an article Oct. 15 about the college’s Antiracism Institute. The institute is a year-long initiative by the Center for Faculty Excellence that aims at building a learning community where participants can discuss difficult topics like race. The institute is currently in its third year and is open to staff and faculty of all racial identities based on voluntary participation.
Syracuse, New York Was Rated One Of The Worst Cities For This….
Let's chat about fast food. Yeah, the places like McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, Popeye's, Chick-Fil-A. Is it something that you enjoy, you wish you could eat more of, think it's trash and maybe don't buy it because it's WAY too expensive nowadays?. In America, the fast food industry saw $296.6...
Big Flats McDonald’s looking to hire up to 40 people after remodel
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – After two months of renovations, the McDonald’s in Big Flats is planning to reopen and hire dozens of workers. The franchise announced a hiring event planned for Friday, Nov. 11 at the Chambers Road location in Big Flats. The fast-food restaurant has been closed since September 19 for a remodel. […]
theithacan.org
Looking to turn the tide in conference play
After finishing second at the Liberty League Championship last season behind the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), the Ithaca College men’s swimming and diving team made its long awaited return to the pool Oct. 15, ready to begin a new season. Head coach Kevin Markwardt said that he wants...
34 impaired drivers removed from roads in October
SIDNEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) - New York State Police Troop C removed 34 impaired drivers from local roads in the month of October.
Monster Jam returns to Syracuse; tickets are on sale now
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The beloved motorsport is rolling back into Syracuse this April at the JMA Wireless Dome! Monster Jam will be tearing up the JMA Wireless Dome on April 8 at 7 p.m. and some tickets are on sale now! Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and Monster Jam Preferred Customers can purchase advanced […]
