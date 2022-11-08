ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

State Senate race between Cooney and VanBrederode expected to be tight race

ROCHESTER – The 56th State Senate District which covers the City of Rochester, and parts of Brighton, Greece, and Henrietta, is expected to be another tight race. Democratic incumbent Jeremy Cooney is trying to hold-off former Gates Police Chief Jim VanBrederode. In these final moments, candidates are trying to...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Election Day 2022: Local Results

Rochester, N.Y. — 13WHAM will provide updates local races as they come in throughout the night. Results from Monroe County are coming in. Here is a statement from the Board of Elections:. "The Board of Elections is experiencing delays with uploading election returns to the election night reporting system....
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

NY-22 Congressional District results

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Francis Conole, who narrowly won the summer’s Democratic primary, is making his second bid to represent the Syracuse area in Congress. He lost to Dana Balter in the 2020 primary, who lost to incumbent Republican John Katko. Brandon Williams, who had an upset victory in the summer’s Republican primary, worked in […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Cirencione bests Slavny for Ontario County Sheriff post

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — The results are in for Ontario County Sheriff. Republican David Cirencione won with about 65% of the vote. He’s a lieutenant with the department. He faced a challenge from Democrat Steven Slavny. In a statement, Cirencione says quote: “as I have done throughout my...
WHEC TV-10

Zeldin and Singletary host rally in Irondequoit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sunday was the final weekend before election day, and the candidates were busy. Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin made a stop in Rochester on Sunday to cohost a “Save Our State” rally with fellow republican, and congressional candidate, La’ron Singletary in Irondequoit. Candidates...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
wrvo.org

Pamela Helming holds a winning lead over Baldridge in the 54th District state Senate race

For now, Helming holds a substantial lead over Baldridge in New York’s 54th state Senate District. With roughly half of polling sites in the district reporting at around 11:45 p.m., incumbent Republican Pamela Helming appears poised to be reelected to her seat, which covers Riga, Chili, Wheatland, Rush, and Mendon, along with Wayne, Ontario, and Livingston counties.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
CITY News

2022 midterm elections in Monroe County

The 2022 election in New York will decide the direction of the state and Monroe County for years to come. Every seat in the state legislature is on the ballot this year, and the race for a Webster-based Monroe County Legislature seat could reinforce Republican control of Monroe or usher in a Democratic majority. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. In Monroe County, you can check your registration status, view a sample ballot or find your polling place at monroecounty.gov/elections. We've published an election guide to key races, and we'll have live updates on New York's races as they become available.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: THE DEMOCRATS RAN THE TABLE

In a stunning repudiation of the Republican Party and its candidates, the Democratic Party ran the table in statewide New York offices and in Monroe County. The best Republican campaign in years fell flat on its face. A once-in-a-generation convergence of issues and circumstances gave New York Republicans a path to victory in spite of a two-to-one enrollment disadvantage.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Community leaders are saying “enough is enough” to City violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 4-year-old child is out of the hospital, and continues to recover after she was shot Saturday. Meanwhile, Rochester Police are still looking for the person who pulled the trigger. Community leaders are saying “enough is enough.” It’s a message we’ve heard many times, and the...
ROCHESTER, NY

