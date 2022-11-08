Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
State Senate race between Cooney and VanBrederode expected to be tight race
ROCHESTER – The 56th State Senate District which covers the City of Rochester, and parts of Brighton, Greece, and Henrietta, is expected to be another tight race. Democratic incumbent Jeremy Cooney is trying to hold-off former Gates Police Chief Jim VanBrederode. In these final moments, candidates are trying to...
13 WHAM
Election Day 2022: Local Results
Rochester, N.Y. — 13WHAM will provide updates local races as they come in throughout the night. Results from Monroe County are coming in. Here is a statement from the Board of Elections:. "The Board of Elections is experiencing delays with uploading election returns to the election night reporting system....
Monroe County voter turnout so far
Monroe County is updating providing voter turnout updates throughout Election Day.
NY-22 Congressional District results
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Francis Conole, who narrowly won the summer’s Democratic primary, is making his second bid to represent the Syracuse area in Congress. He lost to Dana Balter in the 2020 primary, who lost to incumbent Republican John Katko. Brandon Williams, who had an upset victory in the summer’s Republican primary, worked in […]
Locals tell us why they’re voting this Election Day
We spoke to some voters early in the morning about why they came out to vote.
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County commissioners say results of election are accurate, issue was delay in reporting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. —The Monroe County Board of Elections commissioners say the results of the 2022 election are accurate, following an hours-long delay in reporting them on Tuesday night. Republican Commissioner Lisa Nicolay and Democratic Commissioner Jackie Ortiz held a press conference on Wednesday to ensure voters that their votes...
WHEC TV-10
Cirencione bests Slavny for Ontario County Sheriff post
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — The results are in for Ontario County Sheriff. Republican David Cirencione won with about 65% of the vote. He’s a lieutenant with the department. He faced a challenge from Democrat Steven Slavny. In a statement, Cirencione says quote: “as I have done throughout my...
Election night issues surface for some with reporting results
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Elections board officials down the Thruway in Rochester and out on Long Island are now trying to explain Tuesday night's issues and delays in reporting results of balloting there. 2 On Your Side took a closer look at those issues in light of concerns about election...
How did Erie County vote in the New York State governor's race?
How did Erie County voters vote in the governor's race ? 7 News took a deeper dive into the data, town by town.
WHEC TV-10
Zeldin and Singletary host rally in Irondequoit
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sunday was the final weekend before election day, and the candidates were busy. Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin made a stop in Rochester on Sunday to cohost a “Save Our State” rally with fellow republican, and congressional candidate, La’ron Singletary in Irondequoit. Candidates...
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County GOP Chair and RIT professor speak about midterm election results
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Most races have been called for the midterm elections. You can see the results from the 2022 election here. David Dunning, chair of the Monroe County GOP, speaks about what the election meant for the Republican party. Sarah Burns, RIT political science professor and News10NBC political...
wrvo.org
Pamela Helming holds a winning lead over Baldridge in the 54th District state Senate race
For now, Helming holds a substantial lead over Baldridge in New York’s 54th state Senate District. With roughly half of polling sites in the district reporting at around 11:45 p.m., incumbent Republican Pamela Helming appears poised to be reelected to her seat, which covers Riga, Chili, Wheatland, Rush, and Mendon, along with Wayne, Ontario, and Livingston counties.
2022 midterm elections in Monroe County
The 2022 election in New York will decide the direction of the state and Monroe County for years to come. Every seat in the state legislature is on the ballot this year, and the race for a Webster-based Monroe County Legislature seat could reinforce Republican control of Monroe or usher in a Democratic majority. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. In Monroe County, you can check your registration status, view a sample ballot or find your polling place at monroecounty.gov/elections. We've published an election guide to key races, and we'll have live updates on New York's races as they become available.
iheart.com
Lonsberry: THE DEMOCRATS RAN THE TABLE
In a stunning repudiation of the Republican Party and its candidates, the Democratic Party ran the table in statewide New York offices and in Monroe County. The best Republican campaign in years fell flat on its face. A once-in-a-generation convergence of issues and circumstances gave New York Republicans a path to victory in spite of a two-to-one enrollment disadvantage.
WHEC TV-10
County Executive Bello is unveiling the proposed budget for next year at 11:30 a.m.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello will unveil next year’s proposed budget at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. You can watch it live here.
A closer look at how Monroe Co. election officials prepare polling locations
To calm any election security skepticism, commissioners from both sides explain there’s a bipartisan process to oversee and check every ballot or machine.
Wyoming Co. experiencing ballot scanning issues in about 6 of its 40 districts
James Schlick, the Republican Election Commissioner in Wyoming County, tells 7 News the county is experiencing ballot scanning issues in approximately six of its 40 districts.
Live Election 2022 coverage: Winners, losers and analysis of historic mid-terms
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It’s finally here: the end of the 2022 election season. Will there be a red wave or a red ripple, will either affect races in Syracuse and Central New York? Will abortion rights or rising inflation prove the stronger motivator for voters this year?. Locally, Onondaga...
Total early voting numbers in Chemung, Steuben, & Schuyler Counties
(WETM) – The midterm elections are just a day away. From local towns and counties to statewide races, and all the way up to Capitol Hill, voters across the country will head to the polls if they haven’t already. Thousands of people in the Southern Tier have already cast their ballots. Early voting in New […]
WHEC TV-10
Community leaders are saying “enough is enough” to City violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 4-year-old child is out of the hospital, and continues to recover after she was shot Saturday. Meanwhile, Rochester Police are still looking for the person who pulled the trigger. Community leaders are saying “enough is enough.” It’s a message we’ve heard many times, and the...
